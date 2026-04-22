Clayface Poster Reveals Matt Hagen's Horrifying Transformation Into Classic Batman Villain

DC Studios has released the first poster for Clayface, the DCU's first R-rated horror movie. Showcasing Matt Hagen's horrific transformation into a shape-shifting monster, the one-sheet doesn't hold back on teasing the body horror elements we know will be a big part of this story.

We also have a synopsis, revealing that "Clayface tells the terrifying descent into hell of a promising Hollywood actor who has become a monster driven by revenge."

"An intense story that explores the loss of identity and humanity, the ravages of toxic love and the dark side of scientific ambition," it adds.

The first Clayface trailer is expected to follow soon, but whether that's later today or tomorrow isn't clear. Warner Bros./DC Studios typically releases new sneak peeks at 9am ET, and that's now been and gone, so we'd bet on it dropping in 24 hours.

Clayface wasn't part of the DCU slate revealed at the start of 2023, and its journey to theaters has been an interesting one. With movies like The Authority and Swamp Thing failing to take shape, James Gunn set out to add a couple of lower-budgeted projects to DC Studios' 2026 offerings.

Sgt. Rock fell by the wayside due to creative differences, and while Clayface was supposed to be Mike Flanagan's passion project, he only ever wrote an outline. Still, it was full steam ahead for Gunn, who enlisted the services of writer Hossein Amini and director James Watkins.

"I'm really enjoying working on the movie. It's a tremendous collection of people making it," Clayface star Max Minghella told us last year. "James Watkins is directing it. I've been a fan of his forever. He did a film called Eden Lake, and that was a movie that really affected me for quite a while when I first saw it."

"Hossein Amini is doing a pass on the script, who I actually produced a movie with and directed many years ago. We have a very personal connection," the actor continued. "Rob Hardy is shooting it, and he's an extraordinary cinematographer who I've long admired. To get to play with these amazing people in the world of Gotham is very fun. I'm really enjoying it, and I hope people will like it when it comes out."

We also spoke with Eddie Marsan, who said, "James is a wonderful director, and I think Tom is an incredible actor. You're going to see an amazing performance."

The cast of Clayface will be led by newcomer Tom Rhys Harries, with Eddie Marsan, Max Minghella, and Naomi Ackie set to join him in undisclosed roles.

Clayface arrives in theaters on October 23.