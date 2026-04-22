Clayface Poster Reveals Matt Hagen's Horrifying Transformation Into Classic Batman Villain

Clayface Poster Reveals Matt Hagen's Horrifying Transformation Into Classic Batman Villain

Ahead of the movie's first trailer, DC Studios has released a haunting poster for Clayface, along with a synopsis that promises fans a "terrifying descent into hell" for actor Matt Hagen.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 22, 2026 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Clayface

DC Studios has released the first poster for Clayface, the DCU's first R-rated horror movie. Showcasing Matt Hagen's horrific transformation into a shape-shifting monster, the one-sheet doesn't hold back on teasing the body horror elements we know will be a big part of this story.

We also have a synopsis, revealing that "Clayface tells the terrifying descent into hell of a promising Hollywood actor who has become a monster driven by revenge."

"An intense story that explores the loss of identity and humanity, the ravages of toxic love and the dark side of scientific ambition," it adds.

The first Clayface trailer is expected to follow soon, but whether that's later today or tomorrow isn't clear. Warner Bros./DC Studios typically releases new sneak peeks at 9am ET, and that's now been and gone, so we'd bet on it dropping in 24 hours. 

Clayface wasn't part of the DCU slate revealed at the start of 2023, and its journey to theaters has been an interesting one. With movies like The Authority and Swamp Thing failing to take shape, James Gunn set out to add a couple of lower-budgeted projects to DC Studios' 2026 offerings.

Sgt. Rock fell by the wayside due to creative differences, and while Clayface was supposed to be Mike Flanagan's passion project, he only ever wrote an outline. Still, it was full steam ahead for Gunn, who enlisted the services of writer Hossein Amini and director James Watkins.

"I'm really enjoying working on the movie. It's a tremendous collection of people making it," Clayface star Max Minghella told us last year"James Watkins is directing it. I've been a fan of his forever. He did a film called Eden Lake, and that was a movie that really affected me for quite a while when I first saw it."

"Hossein Amini is doing a pass on the script, who I actually produced a movie with and directed many years ago. We have a very personal connection," the actor continued. "Rob Hardy is shooting it, and he's an extraordinary cinematographer who I've long admired. To get to play with these amazing people in the world of Gotham is very fun. I'm really enjoying it, and I hope people will like it when it comes out."

We also spoke with Eddie Marsan, who said"James is a wonderful director, and I think Tom is an incredible actor. You're going to see an amazing performance."

The cast of Clayface will be led by newcomer Tom Rhys Harries, with Eddie Marsan, Max Minghella, and Naomi Ackie set to join him in undisclosed roles. 

Clayface arrives in theaters on October 23.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/22/2026, 12:13 PM
That's an awesome poster
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/22/2026, 12:15 PM
@bobevanz - Join the #DCAlliance.

You can only ignore me for so [frick]ing mate
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/22/2026, 12:51 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - LMAO
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/22/2026, 12:55 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - Are you in??

#DCAlliance
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/22/2026, 1:03 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - lol. partially. i liked Superman, but skeptical about Supergirl. im not the biggest Gunn fan.

i did Love Reeves Batman and The Penguin was phenomenal

im in the middle. i just hope both DCU and MCU movies are good and do well
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/22/2026, 1:07 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - Welcome to the DC Alliance

Meet @Nolanite

#DCAlliance
thedrudo
thedrudo - 4/22/2026, 12:17 PM
Wtf is the trailer?
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/22/2026, 12:17 PM
Poster says everything.

This isn’t a gimmick villain, it’s a full descent into identity loss and body [frick]ing horror.

If you still think this is just “another DC movie,” you’re not paying [frick]ing attention.

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/22/2026, 12:24 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - this will surely surprise. 🫡
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/22/2026, 12:33 PM
@vectorsigma - You know how we roll 🫡

#DCAlliance
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 4/22/2026, 12:20 PM
Freaky
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/22/2026, 12:21 PM
Clayface ? So Grace Jabari has a Starring Role!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/22/2026, 12:22 PM
In terms of BO to budget ratio, this will beat Doomsday for sure.
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 4/22/2026, 12:31 PM
@vectorsigma - User Comment Image

This guy is obsessed with the MCU
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 4/22/2026, 12:59 PM
@SenorTwats - He's mad cos DCU is a mess
PS118
PS118 - 4/22/2026, 12:22 PM
This is going to be good
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/22/2026, 12:37 PM
@PS118 - You know this👊🏿
Nolanite
Nolanite - 4/22/2026, 12:40 PM
@PS118 -

Welcome to the DC Alliance!
We are growing as each day passes!

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/22/2026, 12:47 PM
@Nolanite - @PS118 joined us ages ago but it's now solidified.

#DCAlliance
PS118
PS118 - 4/22/2026, 12:50 PM
@Nolanite - @thekendoman

My old handle was Hulkisholy. Been here forever. But yes I’m excited for the DCU. Superman was dope, CC was dope, Supergirl will probs be decent or good and I think Lanterns and Clayface will surprise people, AND I’m STOKED for MoT.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/22/2026, 12:54 PM
@PS118 - My man 👊🏿

#DCAlliance
Repian
Repian - 4/22/2026, 12:25 PM
I can imagine Dr. Caitlin Bates dying at the end of the movie, but Clayface assumes her identity as a romantic gesture, prolonging her life beyond death.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/22/2026, 12:26 PM
Well, that definitely leaves an impression. This one has me intrigued now.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/22/2026, 12:38 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - It’s time to join us #DCAlliance
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/22/2026, 12:28 PM
Cool poster, has the potential of being a good movie in a genre that normally CBMs don't tap into. It still is a very weird choice for a universe that's only starting in which you haven't even introduced Batman yet though.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/22/2026, 12:41 PM
@Urubrodi - It’s not weird, my Brutha. It’s strategy. Why stick to the old when you can approach things differently and achieve something new?

#DCAlliance
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 4/22/2026, 12:29 PM
Looks like @THEKENDOMAN
And his DC Alliance backstage at a Jimmy Gunn presentation. 👀

#AntiDCUAlliance
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/22/2026, 12:34 PM
@SenorTwats - 😂😂😂😂 Prick 😂😂😂
Nolanite
Nolanite - 4/22/2026, 12:38 PM
@SenorTwats -

No need to hate on our alliance. We know that you have been itching to join us but are too scared to admit it.

It's okay pal, we'll accept you just the way you are.

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/22/2026, 12:43 PM
@Nolanite - 😂😂😂😂

I was thinking to say the same thing.

We will be expecting you @SenorTwats

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 4/22/2026, 12:34 PM
Okay... now we're talkin'.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/22/2026, 12:45 PM
@TemporarilyHere - Join the DC Alliance.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 4/22/2026, 12:48 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -

I'm more of a Marvel guy, but I'll gladly support anything from DC that does not bear the arrogant and self-aggrandizing stench of the Snyder/Ayer era; may it and its cult-like fanatics rot in the acidic piss that they deserve to be collectively dissolved in.

This looks promising, so I unironically welcome it with interest.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/22/2026, 12:51 PM
@TemporarilyHere - 😂😂😂😂😂

Welcome to the DC Alliance

Meet @Nolanite

#DCAllaince
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 4/22/2026, 12:52 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -

That Snyder-dickslurper can suck it. Literally.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/22/2026, 12:56 PM
@TemporarilyHere - 😂😂

Welcome 👊🏿
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/22/2026, 12:35 PM
This movie just keeps more and more intriguing! Freaky poster.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/22/2026, 12:44 PM
@IAmAHoot - Join the DC Alliance.
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 4/22/2026, 12:41 PM
Awesome poster! This might be the first decent thing the DCU puts out. Hopefully it feels and looks nothing like a Gunn film.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/22/2026, 12:45 PM
Damn good poster
1 2

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