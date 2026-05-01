James Gunn Reveals Whether Clayface's Matt Hagen Was In Creature Commandos

James Gunn Reveals Whether Clayface's Matt Hagen Was In Creature Commandos

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has seemingly revealed whether Clayface's Matt Hagen is the same version of the shape-shifter we saw in Creature Commandos, and reveals that the villain is still alive.

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By JoshWilding - May 01, 2026 05:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Clayface

With Peacemaker retconned into DCU continuity and some of The Suicide Squad (maybe) considered canon, it's no wonder that some fans are confused. Ultimately, it may be best not to overthink it, but Clayface has been causing more than a few headaches. 

The upcoming R-rated horror movie wasn't announced as part of the initial DC Studios slate, meaning Creature Commandos introduced Clayface long before the James Watkins-helmed project started production. There have been multiple versions of Clayface on the page, meaning that the apparent continuity error can be easily explained.

Well, James Gunn has somewhat muddied the waters by now confirming that Matt Hagen was the Clayface we saw fighting Rick Flag Sr. and Frankenstein.

After confirming on Threads that the movie is canon to Creature Commandos, Gunn liked a comment from a fan who posited that the animated and live-action versions of Clayface are the same person. 

We know very little about Matt, so it's not as if this is impossible. Gunn has also previously said that Clayface takes place before Superman, suggesting it will serve as an origin story for the monster (the series took place right before the Man of Steel's movie). 

Alan Tudyk voiced Clayface in Creature Commandos, and the villain seemingly died at Frankenstein's hands. However, keeping the door open to further exploring Clayface in the DCU—perhaps in a sequel or The Brave and the Bold—Gunn has confirmed that he's been taken "back to prison."

Gunn will not write Creature Commandos Season 2 but will oversee the series. Showrunner and writer Dean Lorey, meanwhile, has just revealed the premiere's title as work on the show continues...  

DC Studios' first-ever foray into the genre, Clayface is a horror thriller from director James Watkins, starring Tom Rhys Harries in the title role of the Gotham City villain.

Clayface unravels one man’s horrifying descent from rising Hollywood star to revenge-filled monster in a story that explores the loss of one’s identity and humanity, corrosive love, and the dark underbelly of scientific ambition.

The film also stars Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan, as well as Nancy Carroll and Joshua James.

James Watkins directs from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, story by Flanagan, based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn and Peter Safran, with Michael E. Uslan, Rafi Crohn, Paul Ritchie, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther executive producing.

Watkins' creative team includes director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer James Price, editor Jon Harris, visual effects supervisor Angus Bickerton, costume designer Keith Madden, and casting director Lucy Bevan. 

Clayface opens in theaters in North America on October 23 and internationally beginning on October 21.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/1/2026, 6:07 AM
Imagine starting your universe with an animated creature commandos 🤣💀
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/1/2026, 6:17 AM
If that's true, the character is already ruined.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
JobinJ
JobinJ - 5/1/2026, 6:48 AM
What a mess of a universe. So sloppy.

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