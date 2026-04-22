Clayface Trailer: Matt Hagen Undergoes A Terrifying Transformation In Freaky First Look

Clayface Trailer: Matt Hagen Undergoes A Terrifying Transformation In Freaky First Look

A little later than expected, the first official teaser trailer for DC Studios' Clayface has now been released online, and this looks pretty damn creepy...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 22, 2026 03:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Clayface

"Look fear in the face."

We thought we might have to wait until tomorrow to see this, but DC Studios (via co-CEO James Gunn) has now released the first teaser trailer for Clayface, which is set to hit theaters on October 23.

The footage, which is set to The Flaming Lips' "Do You Realize??", appears to be a slightly shorter version of the trailer than screened during CinemaCon last week, and shows a bloody, bandaged Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries) in his hospital bed as we see horrifying flashes of the attack that left him disfigured.

We then catch glimpses of the transformation he'll undergo (there's even a shadowy shot of Hagen changing his arm into a spiked mace), and the teaser concludes with the actor lying in a bathtub, as he wipes his own face away with his hand.

"Mike Flanagan is somebody who I've been friendly with for a long time, and he wrote me about Clayface," James Gunn told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview. "He texted me about it really early on in my DC journey. Just being honest, I did not think that was something that was going to happen, but he came in, and he pitched the idea, and I was like, 'Oh s---! That's cool.' It's a body-horror movie. It's a horror movie that, like any cool body-horror movie, just happens to be in the DCU. And then he wrote the script, and the script was fantastic. We did not plan to do Clayface. That was really something he brought to us."

Check out the trailer below, and let us know what you think.

DC Studios’ first-ever foray into the genre, Clayface is a horror thriller from director James Watkins, starring Tom Rhys Harries in the title role of the Gotham City villain. Clayface unravels one man’s horrifying descent from rising Hollywood star to revenge-filled monster in a story that explores the loss of one’s identity and humanity, corrosive love, and the dark underbelly of scientific ambition.

The film also stars Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan, as well as Nancy Carroll and Joshua James. James Watkins directs from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, story by Flanagan, based on characters from DC.

Clayface is produced by Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn and Peter Safran, with Michael E. Uslan, Rafi Crohn, Paul Ritchie, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther executive producing.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Patient2670
Patient2670 - 4/22/2026, 3:19 PM
Wow! THat looks great!
Nolanite
Nolanite - 4/22/2026, 3:19 PM
Holyyyy Shitttt!

This is going to upset many of those retarded Marvelites because their pal Kevin Feige doesn't have the balls to offer them what we are getting in the DCU!

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out
PopBye
PopBye - 4/22/2026, 3:26 PM
@Nolanite -

So far you are the only one bringing up marvel, whenever dc does something. I think you might be the brain dead dc-lites. That you claim certain marvel fans to be.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/22/2026, 3:51 PM
@PopBye - and is his rigth, so be c
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/22/2026, 3:20 PM
not completely sold, but also doesnt look half bad. def something different and im intrigued now. need a 2nd trailer to hook me but not bad at all.

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McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/22/2026, 3:20 PM
I just don't know how to feel. I hope it's good. but it doesn't feel like DC comics Clayface to me thus far. but this is a short sample. I hope it's great, don't get me wrong. But I also used to hope that Gusto would reverse his boob job and that wish never came true. So here we are....
PS118
PS118 - 4/22/2026, 4:07 PM
@McMurdo -

I’m cautiously optimistic.
Also I changed my handle. I was Hulkisholy. FYI
MahN166A
MahN166A - 4/22/2026, 4:07 PM
@McMurdo - Apparently they adapting what we sw from BTAS, with Feat of Clay. So I wouldn’t expect anything from the Clayface run in the comic.

I actually like Gusto’s boob job. Sophisticated.
rebellion
rebellion - 4/22/2026, 3:20 PM
i disliked the idea of a clayface movie this early, but damn this looks GOOD.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 4/22/2026, 3:21 PM
Substance, Titane, The Thing, so many inspirations and all of them fitting.

Well f#ckin' done. Mad props to the editing and song choice.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 4/22/2026, 3:22 PM
Does it look bad? No

Do I give a shit about it? Also no
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 4/22/2026, 3:31 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 -

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THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 4/22/2026, 3:36 PM
@TemporarilyHere - User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/22/2026, 3:53 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - when you finally gave that shit, put it in a box and sent it to Uttar Pradesh ...
They redeem so well
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 4/22/2026, 4:05 PM
@Malatrova15 - Interesting.
Highflyer
Highflyer - 4/22/2026, 3:23 PM
Son of a b*tch, I'm in.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/22/2026, 3:25 PM
That last shot was a doozy!
PopBye
PopBye - 4/22/2026, 3:26 PM
Looks really good
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/22/2026, 3:26 PM
Warming up to this movie. Pretty solid trailer.
Nightmare
Nightmare - 4/22/2026, 3:27 PM
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User Comment Image
PS118
PS118 - 4/22/2026, 4:08 PM
@Nightmare - guess we are getting accurate clayface after all 😎
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/22/2026, 3:32 PM
I give Gunn and DC credit for approving this, as it looks nothing like everything else they're doing. This looks like it'll be the Joker of 2026, but hopefully it doesn't get a sequel; we all know how that went.
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 4/22/2026, 3:35 PM
Holy hell that looks rad!
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 4/22/2026, 3:35 PM
Oh, I thought it was going to be a series. I'm more intrigued now that its a movie.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 4/22/2026, 3:36 PM
Hubba, hubba, hubba!

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BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 4/22/2026, 4:07 PM
Dude cut himself shaving ...

User Comment Image
FASELI
FASELI - 4/22/2026, 3:37 PM
I do want to see this. However I'm not sure if it's because it looks good, or because they filmed a lot of it on my doorstep.

(I do think it looks pretty good.)
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 4/22/2026, 3:40 PM
Trailer was cool. Hope this turns out good.
PC04
PC04 - 4/22/2026, 3:40 PM
Ready to finally see Clayface in live action. Never thought I'd see the day.
BeyondtheFuture
BeyondtheFuture - 4/22/2026, 3:41 PM
@PC04 - he was in Gotham
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 4/22/2026, 3:40 PM
There may be some hope for the DCU yet!

Just gotta reign in Gunns slop 👀

#AntiDCUAllianceUnite
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 4/22/2026, 3:43 PM
Looks good 👍
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/22/2026, 3:45 PM
I can definitely see how this could've fit in Reeves' universe, as that was the original plan before it shifted over to the DCU.
LibraMattered
LibraMattered - 4/22/2026, 3:50 PM
This movies tone and feel could fit in the Reeves-verse. I would be pleasantly surprised if Clayface would be in the Batman 3( I’m 100 percent getting ahead of myself).
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/22/2026, 3:52 PM
Oh this is it…

No quips. No safety net. No “play it for everyone” [frick]ing nonsense.

Full body horror, identity collapse, proper atmosphere, and it actually looks uncomfortable in the best [frick]ing way.

This is what happens when you stop chasing formulas and start making [frick]ing films.

Different lane. Different tone. Different level.

Don’t [frick] with DC.

Bow to the new age of comic book movies.

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/22/2026, 3:52 PM
This looks [frick]ing great
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 4/22/2026, 3:58 PM
Joker but give it Substance.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 4/22/2026, 4:01 PM
Didn't they say Reeves was serving as a producer on this flick?

Regardless, it looks very interesting. Maybe I'm getting ahead of myself but I'd love to see them tackle Mr. Freeze next. lol 🤣👍🏾🧊
Huskers
Huskers - 4/22/2026, 4:07 PM
Honestly I had no interest in this when it was announced because I’m not a fan of Batman shows/movies without Batman, but I’m sufficiently intrigued!

Curious as to what universe this Clayface occupies. Is it the same one as Superman or is it Reeves Batman?!?!
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 4/22/2026, 4:08 PM
I've always thought Batman (or Batman related) stories should be done with a more horror tone in the films and this is a good start.
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