JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Could Cost Warner Bros. As Much As $200M After Bombing At The Box Office

We knew Todd Phillips' Joker sequel would take a loss, but according to a new report, the highly divisive DC Comics sequel could wind up costing the studio as much as $200 million...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 14, 2024 06:10 PM EST
Following a massive second-weekend drop, Joker: Folie à Deux is now officially being labelled a box office flop by the trades. In fact, the latest figures suggest that Todd Phillips' sequel could wind up costing Warner Bros. as much as $200 million before all is said and done.

So far, the downbeat musical has grossed $51.5 million domestically and $165 million globally, and Variety believes that the movie will likely stall at a lifetime gross of around $210M $215M worldwide. With a reported production budget of $200M (plus at least another $100 million to market and distribute), Joker 2 would need to gross $450 million just to break even.

It is worth noting that the studio is not ready to admit defeat just yet.

“Any estimates suggested by anonymous ‘insiders’ or ‘rival executives’ are grossly wrong and continues a trend where rumor is reported as fact,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement. “The film continues to play in theatrical release, included with this week’s opening in China, and will continue to earn revenue throughout its home viewing and ancillary run.”

The studio does have the potential to recoup at least some of its costs when Folie à Deux lands on home entertainment platforms on October 29, but this has to be viewed as a disaster - especially when the first movie made over $1 billion worldwide and was just recently surpassed as the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time by Deadpool and Wolverine.

“If the filmmakers and studio were committed to making a sequel — and why wouldn’t they be after the first film made $1.08 billion — they faced a very difficult challenge of telling a new chapter that kept the audience engaged,” says analyst David A. Gross of movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research.

“The first Joker was a timely, fresh counterpoint to the dominant superhero narrative and tone, and it worked,” Gross added. “The filmmakers deserve credit for making more unconventional creative choices in Folie, but this time nothing worked.”

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

The movie is rated R for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”

Do you plan on seeing the Joker sequel in theaters, or have the reviews put you off? Let us know in the comments section down below.

sully
sully - 10/14/2024, 6:16 PM
Finally saw this trainwreck. This movie would have done 10x better had they cut out 90% of the singing, and didn't draw out the courtroom drama so long. I think 10% of the singing worked just fine in the context of it being a delusion sequence and a coping mechanism. The rest was just unnecessary and out of place and ruined the entire pace of the film.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2024, 6:25 PM
Damn….

Zaslav be like “ should have written this off as a tax write off instead of Batgirl”.

User Comment Image
Nemesis17then
Nemesis17then - 10/14/2024, 6:26 PM
Not here to troll or anything but I liked this movie and it was beatifully shot. To each their own but I really dont get how it can be considered such a bad movie and why it gets all of this hate. Anyway I think people should keep an open mind when seeing this and not go biased based on reviews.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/14/2024, 6:36 PM
@Nemesis17then -

The negative reaction to this one stems mostly from its treatment of the protagonist and its apparent retconning of the first one's events. Depending on how much you enjoyed the first movie, it might explain why this one resonated with you.

That is to say, you're by no means for liking it. You're just enjoying its more technical aspects (since you brought up how it was shot) rather than its character arcs and story themes.
Zorromuerto
Zorromuerto - 10/14/2024, 6:40 PM
@Nemesis17then - Art is subjective, man. I'm happy you enjoyed it. I may end up liking it more than I think, but I won't see it in theaters.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2024, 6:41 PM
@Nemesis17then - that’s fair man

I’m glad you enjoyed it , I know some others that did aswell.

I didn’t care much for the first Joker but I was interested in the sequel since it just felt more unique and interesting to me , will still definitely give it a shot with an open mind as one should.
BuzzKillington
BuzzKillington - 10/14/2024, 6:28 PM

User Comment Image
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 10/14/2024, 6:28 PM
Live on in infamy
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 10/14/2024, 6:37 PM
This is just more bad press DC does not need. As if Superman 25 didn't have enough pressure.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2024, 6:38 PM
@MCUKnight11 - thankfully Penguin is relieving some of that negative press already
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/14/2024, 6:41 PM
@MCUKnight11 -

Respectfully disagree.

Negative press can also serve to further lower expectations and make it easier for Superman '25 to impress audiences and have a good run.

Just look at how Agatha is being received.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 10/14/2024, 6:43 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Only thing that's keeping some dignity on the brand. Also, you got to judge the movies and shows on different criteria.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/14/2024, 6:39 PM
User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 10/14/2024, 6:41 PM
It's mystifying how the same company can put 2 similar products that are on completely different ends of the spectrum.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/14/2024, 6:44 PM
Movie is going to find its success through infamy. (And I'm not saying financial success.)

