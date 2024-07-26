JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Director Reveals Why Arthur Fleck Will NEVER Be Gotham's "Clown Prince Of Crime"

We never expected Joker to get a sequel, but if you're heading into Joker: Folie À Deux expecting to see Arthur Fleck transform into Gotham City's Clown Prince of Crime, you may be disappointed.

The iconic Batman villain has been portrayed vastly differently on screen over the years, whether it was Heath Ledger's domestic terrorist or Jared Leto's...well, whatever that was.

Talking to Empire about Arthur's continued evolution - he is, after all, about to meet "Lee" Quinzel - filmmaker Todd Phillips said, "We would never [make him the Clown Prince of Crime]. Because Arthur clearly is not a criminal mastermind. He was never that."

"Arthur has become this symbol to people," he adds. "This unwilling, unwitting symbol now paying for the crimes of the first film, but at the same time finding the only thing he ever wanted, which was love. That’s always what he’s been about, even though he’s been pushed and pulled in all these directions. So we tried to just make the most pure version of that."

In the same interview, Joaquin Phoenix talked about bringing music into Joker's world and confirmed the sequel's show tunes aren't necessarily going to be perfect renditions.

"It was important to protect that with poor phrasing and occasional bum notes," the actor explains. "Arthur grew up hearing his mother play these songs on the radio. He’s not a singer, and he shouldn’t sound like a professional singer. He should sound like somebody that’s taking a shower and just bursts out into song."

"Gaga was always very encouraging of just, 'Go with what you feel, it’s fine,'" Phoenix notes. "For somebody who’s not a performer in that way, it can be...uncomfortable to do that, but also very exciting."

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

Joker: Folie À Deux arrives in theaters on October 4.