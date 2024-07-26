JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Director Reveals Why Arthur Fleck Will NEVER Be Gotham's "Clown Prince Of Crime"

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Director Reveals Why Arthur Fleck Will NEVER Be Gotham's &quot;Clown Prince Of Crime&quot;

Joker: Folie À Deux director Todd Phillips has confirmed that the upcoming sequel won't feature Arthur Fleck's transformation into a villain resembling his comic book counterpart. We also have a new still!

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 26, 2024 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Joker
Source: Empire Online

We never expected Joker to get a sequel, but if you're heading into Joker: Folie À Deux expecting to see Arthur Fleck transform into Gotham City's Clown Prince of Crime, you may be disappointed. 

The iconic Batman villain has been portrayed vastly differently on screen over the years, whether it was Heath Ledger's domestic terrorist or Jared Leto's...well, whatever that was. 

Talking to Empire about Arthur's continued evolution - he is, after all, about to meet "Lee" Quinzel - filmmaker Todd Phillips said, "We would never [make him the Clown Prince of Crime]. Because Arthur clearly is not a criminal mastermind. He was never that."

"Arthur has become this symbol to people," he adds. "This unwilling, unwitting symbol now paying for the crimes of the first film, but at the same time finding the only thing he ever wanted, which was love. That’s always what he’s been about, even though he’s been pushed and pulled in all these directions. So we tried to just make the most pure version of that."

In the same interview, Joaquin Phoenix talked about bringing music into Joker's world and confirmed the sequel's show tunes aren't necessarily going to be perfect renditions. 

"It was important to protect that with poor phrasing and occasional bum notes," the actor explains. "Arthur grew up hearing his mother play these songs on the radio. He’s not a singer, and he shouldn’t sound like a professional singer. He should sound like somebody that’s taking a shower and just bursts out into song."

"Gaga was always very encouraging of just, 'Go with what you feel, it’s fine,'" Phoenix notes. "For somebody who’s not a performer in that way, it can be...uncomfortable to do that, but also very exciting."

You can see a new still from Joker: Folie À Deux below.

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

Joker: Folie À Deux arrives in theaters on October 4.

New JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Stills Released; Star Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Why He Agreed To Return For Sequel
Related:

New JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Stills Released; Star Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Why He Agreed To Return For Sequel
JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Empire Covers Reveal A Twisted New Look At Arthur Fleck And Harley Quinn
Recommended For You:

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Empire Covers Reveal A Twisted New Look At Arthur Fleck And Harley Quinn
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/26/2024, 9:44 AM
So he's too dumb is what he's saying essentially
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 7/26/2024, 9:48 AM
Aaaannnndddd you lost me.



That last trailer just looked more of the same. I'm not sure if this movie will live up to the first.
tBHzHomer
tBHzHomer - 7/26/2024, 9:49 AM
Good. He shouldn't be. Bruce is only about 12 at the tike of this movie. By time he is old enough to become Batman, Atlrthur will be geriatric.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/26/2024, 9:49 AM
perfect character analysis and interpretation ✍🏾🔥
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 7/26/2024, 9:52 AM
I always wanted to know what happens to Travis Bickle after his coma.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/26/2024, 9:54 AM
GREAT! He isn't supposed to be...We have already known this for years. If you thought otherwise...you were incredibly naive.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/26/2024, 10:02 AM
It makes sense and I’m glad they realize it…

This version of “Joker” isn’t a criminal mastermind but just a sad disturbed , lonely little man looking for love so him becoming that doesn’t fit the story they are telling.

The comics according to Phillips have always been a loose basis for these films and moreso used to sell the film to a wider audience because if that wasn’t the case , the first film would have had a more niche appeal.

Anyway , the movie seems decent imo and better then the first one (which I didn’t care much for) so I’ll check it out but unsure if it will be in theaters or not yet.

User Comment Image
supermanrex
supermanrex - 7/26/2024, 10:04 AM
this is another universe people. the whole point of another universe take is to be different than the original. in comics yeah that difference can be subtle and still people eat it up. but film you gotta go out of the box to justify its existence otherwise you just making the same shit as before. so i dont expect him to become OG joker nor do i expect batman to even factor in at all. if batman eventually exist in this world im sure it will be a completely new take than original.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/26/2024, 10:06 AM
@supermanrex - every comic book movie or show is a different universe and is Elseworlds tbh.
EpicMan
EpicMan - 7/26/2024, 10:08 AM
I have been saying it since before the first one.... This shit is such a sham.... They made a movie about mental health and gun control/violence. They added a a little Joker/Gotham connection to tap into an existing Batman comic book fan base. Its so [frick]ing wrong, and disingenuous. This is just a movie about a man with mental health issues. That is all.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder