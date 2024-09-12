JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Early Box Office Tracking Points To A Laugh-Free Opening Weekend For The Sequel

While we're still waiting on specific box office tracking numbers, a few pundits have weighed in to suggest that Warner Bros. will have nothing to laugh about when Joker: Folie À Deux opens next month...

By JoshWilding - Sep 12, 2024 08:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Joker

Despite sitting at 62% on Rotten Tomatoes (a mere 7% less than 2019's Joker), excitement for Joker: Folie À Deux is oddly muted. Much of it comes down to DC fans feeling there's simply no need for this sequel when that first movie made for such a great standalone tale.

Then, there's the fact this follow-up is a musical; that's a surefire way to lessen interest from fanboys and regular moviegoers alike. Throw in some of the divisive spoilers that made it out of Venice - not to mention the fact that 2023's mostly awful DCEU offerings are fresh in everyone's minds - and it no longer looks like Joker: Folie À Deux will be breaking box office records. 

The trades haven't shared any updated tracking data since tickets went on sale earlier this week, but the @EmpireCityBO X account claims, "Numbers don't lie, and even this early red flags everywhere and [Joker: Folie À Deux] is in big big trouble if first half day of pre-sales are any indication."

"$100m opening in serious jeopardy and might go a lot lower," it adds. "Hopefully won't head for The Marvels/The Flash territory."

In a post shared yesterday, it's said things have gotten even worse for the movie. "Unfortunately, things have not improved.  If anything, they've gotten worse. It seems [The Flash] 2.0 might be incoming here for [Warner Bros.] and [Joker: Folie À Deux]."

For what it's worth, it was previously reported that the Joker follow-up was aiming for a $100 million debut, so the idea of it now opening with perhaps only half or a third of that is hard to fathom. Stranger things have happened, though, and that very early tracking is often unreliable. 

One thing is certain, though: this movie won't be taking back any of the records set by Deadpool & Wolverine this July!

How much do you think Joker: Folie À Deux is going to make during its opening weekend in the U.S.?

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

Joker: Folie À Deux arrives in theaters on October 4.

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX's Harry Lawtey On Playing A New Take On Harvey Dent
JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX's Harry Lawtey On Playing A New Take On Harvey Dent
JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX - Detailed Spoilers For Todd Phillips' Sequel Have Been Shared Online
JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX - Detailed Spoilers For Todd Phillips' Sequel Have Been Shared Online
CaptainTriip
CaptainTriip - 9/12/2024, 8:40 AM
This whole mess of declaring something a failure before it’s even open to the public has to stop.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 9/12/2024, 9:37 AM
@CaptainTriip - that's how click driven business works now. these comments dont help either in these sections on the internet. just calling a streaming show, based on the fact that we watch when we are comfortable model a failure on premiere night because not a lot of people wanted to watch on Tuesday night and not accounting for binging later or weekend watching.
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/12/2024, 9:49 AM
@CaptainTriip - it is open to the public though. Sure people might decide to check it out day of and buy tickets, but no one just walks up anymore and buys tickets like we did in the 90s.

You absolutely can look at advanced sales and see it's not looking great.
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/12/2024, 9:52 AM
@supermanrex - but this is different though. Yes we're a bit out, but advanced ticket sales ABSOLUTELY tell you something about how the movie will do.

Again, no one just walks up to a theatre and buys tickets right before showtime anymore.

NOW, if the public largely likes it, can it build interest and turn around course and have legs after a less than stellar opening weekend? Sure. But there's no way WB is happy with these numbers right now, and that is the story.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/12/2024, 8:43 AM
The musical aspect will sadly hurt its numbers more than it being lackluster (if it even is) ever could.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2024, 9:13 AM
@DrReedRichards - yeah

Sadly studios nowadays tend to hide if their movie even is a musical as much as they can nowadays due to that very reason

Hell , even the actors and directors have likely been told to not say it’s a musical and have tried to avoid using that.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/12/2024, 9:21 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

Yeah, I think the shared video from the last article with the reviewer's plot leak even stated outright that the cast were discouraged from referring to the movie as a musical, and told instead to just say that it has "music elements"...

...whatever that means.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2024, 9:26 AM
@DrReedRichards - yeah

The funniest thing was Gaga trying to dance around it and ended up basically giving the definition of a musical

Just own it , ya’ll made it.
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/12/2024, 9:54 AM
@DrReedRichards - I'll personally never understand why people are so adverse to musicals, but it is oddly still a thing.

Like, you like music, you like movies, but audiences at large are like "keep that shit out of my movie"
Conquistador
Conquistador - 9/12/2024, 8:46 AM
@TCronson, i've found the perftect profile photo and username for you when you lose our bet!
mountainman
mountainman - 9/12/2024, 8:55 AM
Not surprising. There was no way this was earning anywhere close to the first one.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 9/12/2024, 9:02 AM
@mountainman - I was thinking between 5 and 600mill WW, which is still a decent sum, but some still think it's going to do more...



mountainman
mountainman - 9/12/2024, 9:14 AM
@Conquistador - Oh yeah I didn’t, and still don’t think it’ll bomb like The Marvels and The Flash. But it won’t earn anywhere close to the first one.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/12/2024, 8:58 AM
User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 9/12/2024, 9:03 AM
I still haven't even seen the first one.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 9/12/2024, 9:26 AM
@TheFinestSmack -
Neither have I, and likely won't unless it's the next thing up while I'm asleep. Not my cup of tea but more power to the folks who like to celebrate stuff like this.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 9/12/2024, 9:45 AM
@TheFinestSmack - If you’ve seen The King of Comedy or Taxi Driver, you’ve basically seen Joker.
Reginator
Reginator - 9/12/2024, 9:16 AM
if it wasn't a musical I would see it opening weekend.
Forthas
Forthas - 9/12/2024, 9:20 AM
Like I have said before and will say AGAIN!!! The movie viewing audience wants realistic compelling drama like the Dark Knight Trilogy, Man of Steel, The Batman and first Joker. Every single time these moron studio execs or directors want to inject extreme nihilism (Zack Snyder), comedy (James Gunn), or now musical numbers (Todd Philips) then you are begging for failure. As usual Warner Brothers is at the front of the beggars line!
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/12/2024, 9:57 AM
@Forthas - "comedy (James Gunn)"

huh? outside of Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy was huge as a franchise and Peacemaker was a big success for Max...
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 9/12/2024, 9:23 AM
Also, Knull I guess:
Conquistador
Conquistador - 9/12/2024, 9:29 AM
@DrReedRichards - Urgh...
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 9/12/2024, 9:24 AM
WB took the completely wrong message from the first one. The reason it did well is because it was a weird independent type take on a big IP character. Making a bigger sequel takes away from the only thing the first movie had going for it. They should have done more small standalone movies about other characters instead.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2024, 9:25 AM
Regardless of how one feels about this movie eventually or this duology overall by the end , this is still unfortunate if true..

We’ll see how it does since it still fairly early days but I do think the curiosity factor that the first one , atleast in part due to the discourse around that film at the time is no longer there for this one hence it likely won’t hit the billion that one did (though that doesn’t mean it can’t still be successful).

Plus , the musical element hurts too since it’s not a genre that appeals to everyone especially men.

User Comment Image

It being an “unnecessary” sequel & the 2023 DC offerings have little to nothing to do with it I feel (especially the latter since this has nothing to do with them).

Plus , there are barely any spoilers out there right now so that isn’t it either imo.
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 9/12/2024, 9:25 AM
Hope it fails spectacularly. First one sucked.
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 9/12/2024, 9:29 AM
Well I hated the first one so I haven’t exactly ran to get my tickets for the second one.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2024, 9:40 AM
@TheUnworthyThor - same

I didn’t care much for it so if I do see this in theaters , I likely wont get it till closer to its release in the States
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 9/12/2024, 9:37 AM
"One thing is certain, though: this movie won't be taking back any of the records set by Deadpool & Wolverine this July!"

You don't know that with 100% certainty, do you?

It probably won't, but why write something off that isn't even out yet?

And why make that comparison?

One was an action comedy, that bid farewell to an era of superhero movies.

The other looks like a courtroom drama, mixed with the bleakness of the 1st movie, and OTT musical elements - I'm not saying it'll be good, btw.
Huskers
Huskers - 9/12/2024, 9:38 AM
First bomb of the James Gunn Era!

