JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Empire Covers Reveal A Twisted New Look At Arthur Fleck And Harley Quinn

Earlier this week, we were treated to a new trailer for Joker: Folie À Deux (if you missed it, it can be found here). As expected, the relationship between Arthur Fleck and Lee Quinzel will be a huge part of the sequel and both characters are featured on new Empire Magazine covers.

There's nothing too revealing here and while this franchise only uses the comics as a very loose basis for the stories being told, both Joker and Harley Quinn look to be in line with what you'd expect from both characters on screen.

With it now clear that "Lee" won't share a huge amount in common with Harley beyond an attraction to the Clown Prince of Crime, there's still a great deal of intrigue to see what Lady Gaga brings to the table. As for Joaquin Phoenix, we're eager to learn what tempted him back for a sequel.

While we expect this to be a busy weekend for news thanks to the annual San Diego Comic-Con, Empire will almost certainly drop new stills and interviews over the coming days, likely offering us a better idea of what to expect from the Joker follow-up. Stay tuned for those.

Check out both new Joker: Folie À Deux covers in the X posts below.

Send in the clowns. #Joker: Folie À Deux hits the cover of Empire's world-exclusive new issue – talking to Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga and director Todd Phillips about DC's new bad romance.



On sale Thursday 1 August.



Get ready for some clown-induced chaos. Empire's world-exclusive #Joker: Folie À Deux issue



Pre-order a copy online now: https://t.co/73DsRP7crS pic.twitter.com/I57oCZNWRq — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) July 25, 2024

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

Joker: Folie À Deux will be released worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, and will be only in theaters nationwide on October 4, 2024, and beginning internationally on October 2, 2024.