JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Empire Covers Reveal A Twisted New Look At Arthur Fleck And Harley Quinn

Empire Magazine has revealed two new covers featuring the leads of Joker: Folie À Deux, offering a twisted look at the Clown Prince of Crime and Harley Quinn (who, in this movie, will be known as "Lee").

By JoshWilding - Jul 25, 2024 11:07 AM EST
Earlier this week, we were treated to a new trailer for Joker: Folie À Deux (if you missed it, it can be found here). As expected, the relationship between Arthur Fleck and Lee Quinzel will be a huge part of the sequel and both characters are featured on new Empire Magazine covers.

There's nothing too revealing here and while this franchise only uses the comics as a very loose basis for the stories being told, both Joker and Harley Quinn look to be in line with what you'd expect from both characters on screen.

With it now clear that "Lee" won't share a huge amount in common with Harley beyond an attraction to the Clown Prince of Crime, there's still a great deal of intrigue to see what Lady Gaga brings to the table. As for Joaquin Phoenix, we're eager to learn what tempted him back for a sequel.

While we expect this to be a busy weekend for news thanks to the annual San Diego Comic-Con, Empire will almost certainly drop new stills and interviews over the coming days, likely offering us a better idea of what to expect from the Joker follow-up. Stay tuned for those. 

Check out both new Joker: Folie À Deux covers in the X posts below.

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

Joker: Folie À Deux will be released worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, and will be only in theaters nationwide on October 4, 2024, and beginning internationally on October 2, 2024.

Cool covers , especially the illustrated one!!

Anyway , the movie seems decent imo and better to me then the first one (which I didn’t care much for) so I’ll check it out though unsure if it’ll be in theaters or not yet.

Another banger
Absolutely stunning. mesmerizing. keeping the batman franchise on life support ❤️
@YouFlopped - thing is they are not good Batman or joker movies. Don’t get me wrong I like them but I think they make for terrible Batman films. The first one is a great psycho drama with a message about how mental illness it wildly overlooked in the world but a good comic book film it’s not
that broken glass cover looks cool, not guna lie... but.. i could not care less about this movie. HATED the first one, won't watch this especially as its a f*cking musical. HARD PASS. Bring on The Penguin and Batman II
@MotherGooseUPus - if you look at the first one as not being a joker movie and just a psychological drama then it’s pretty good
I didn’t expect her to look like a dime piece running around in a skintight bodysuit but I at least expected red and black clothing
Are they comic accurate like that shirt you posted a few weeks back?

