JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Trailer Sees The Clown Prince Of Crime And Harley Quinn Make Their Mark On Gotham

Warner Bros. has released the first full-length trailer for Joker: Folie À Deux and it appears Gotham City is all too willing to embrace Arthur Fleck after his chaotic actions in 2019's Joker.

Of course, it's hard to say how much of what we see here is real or simply in the Clown Prince of Crime's head; for example, he's shown dressed in full Joker garb in a courtroom and later hosting the Joker & Harley Show alongside Harley Quinn.

Many fans have wondered how this movie will continue the classic Batman villain's story and while there's still no sign of the Dark Knight, all signs point to this being another fascinating character study.

As for those musical elements, while they're certainly hinted at, Warner Bros. is being careful not to make them too obvious. Hollywood has shied away from marking musicals as, well, musicals in recent years so this isn't overly surprising. However, it may also be a hint that those songs are only a small part of this story.

You can watch the new Joker: Folie À Deux trailer in the player below.

When you’re smiling, the whole world smiles with you. Joker: Folie À Deux – only in theaters and @IMAX, October 4. #JokerMovie #FilmedForIMAX pic.twitter.com/pQ8kHfqTIR — Joker Movie (@jokermovie) July 23, 2024

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019's Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time (at least until Deadpool & Wolverine comes along, we'd imagine).

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born).

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The movie also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

The executive producers are Michael E. Uslan, Georgia Kacandes, Silver, Mark Friedberg and Jason Ruder.

Working with Phillips behind the camera are his team from Joker, including Oscar-nominated director of photography Lawrence Sher, production designer Mark Friedberg, Oscar-nominated editor Jeff Groth, and composer Hildur Guđnadóttir, who won the Oscar for her work on the first movie.

New to the team is Oscar-nominated costume designer Arianne Phillips (Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood). Ruder is the Joker: Folie À Deux's executive music producer and the music supervisors are Randall Poster and George Drakoulias. Casting is by Francine Maisler (Dune).

Joker: Folie À Deux will be released worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, and will be only in theaters nationwide on October 4, 2024, and beginning internationally on October 2, 2024.