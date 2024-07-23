JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Trailer Sees The Clown Prince Of Crime And Harley Quinn Make Their Mark On Gotham

As promised, Warner Bros. has released the first full trailer for Joker: Folie À Deux, showcasing more of Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn as Gotham City seemingly rallies around the Clown Prince of Crime...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 23, 2024 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Joker

Warner Bros. has released the first full-length trailer for Joker: Folie À Deux and it appears Gotham City is all too willing to embrace Arthur Fleck after his chaotic actions in 2019's Joker.

Of course, it's hard to say how much of what we see here is real or simply in the Clown Prince of Crime's head; for example, he's shown dressed in full Joker garb in a courtroom and later hosting the Joker & Harley Show alongside Harley Quinn. 

Many fans have wondered how this movie will continue the classic Batman villain's story and while there's still no sign of the Dark Knight, all signs point to this being another fascinating character study. 

As for those musical elements, while they're certainly hinted at, Warner Bros. is being careful not to make them too obvious. Hollywood has shied away from marking musicals as, well, musicals in recent years so this isn't overly surprising. However, it may also be a hint that those songs are only a small part of this story.

You can watch the new Joker: Folie À Deux trailer in the player below.

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019's Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time (at least until Deadpool & Wolverine comes along, we'd imagine).

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born).

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The movie also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

The executive producers are Michael E. Uslan, Georgia Kacandes, Silver, Mark Friedberg and Jason Ruder.

Working with Phillips behind the camera are his team from Joker, including Oscar-nominated director of photography Lawrence Sher, production designer Mark Friedberg, Oscar-nominated editor Jeff Groth, and composer Hildur Guđnadóttir, who won the Oscar for her work on the first movie.

New to the team is Oscar-nominated costume designer Arianne Phillips (Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood). Ruder is the Joker: Folie À Deux's executive music producer and the music supervisors are Randall Poster and George Drakoulias. Casting is by Francine Maisler (Dune).

Joker: Folie À Deux will be released worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, and will be only in theaters nationwide on October 4, 2024, and beginning internationally on October 2, 2024.

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 7/23/2024, 9:22 AM
I dig what they’re trying to do here.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/23/2024, 9:51 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - This trailer had way more in it than I expected for this film. It's awesome.
I believe it will carry the character study of Authur to great new levels and the study behind him and Harley (which I'm sure we'll get a little bit of Harley background as well).
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/23/2024, 9:22 AM
User Comment Image
Nolanite
Nolanite - 7/23/2024, 9:23 AM
Looks like we have another winner 🏆
Way much better than the shit show called Deadpool and Wolverine.
Opening night for me!
Nolanite out
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/23/2024, 9:53 AM
@Nolanite - I'm not agreeing with your DP&W assessment, but I do believe JOKER 2 will be a smash hit. Possibly with Gaga as a leading/supportive actress.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/23/2024, 9:25 AM
A welcome entry in the cbm "genre".
tmp3
tmp3 - 7/23/2024, 9:29 AM
Hope this is good, but even if it isn’t at least they tried something new. More than you can say for most of these lol
(Gaga looks great though)
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/23/2024, 9:35 AM
Relationship goals.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/23/2024, 9:40 AM
@IAmAHoot - If she don’t ride like Harley, I don’t want her 🙂‍↔️
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/23/2024, 10:03 AM
@FireandBlood - I think the current iteration of Harley has played itself out. Along with them two films, there's animated films that feature her too much and that disgusting show on MAX.

There needs to be a new take and I think Ga-Ga will nail with possible leading actress of supporting character at the awards ceremonies.
I say that after I was initially bummed, she would be included. I kinda thought/hoped they would be doing the Jokers Three storyline and Arthur would be connected with Joker 2 (be it Letto, or anyone else that'd be a better take) in the sequel.
In the 3rd film? Willam Dafoe plays the 3rd Joker. I mean, come on. It's a crime the dude has never played the joker before. His natural looks and laughter is just dead on.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/23/2024, 9:36 AM
This movie looks quite odd. I don’t know.

May be pulled off based on its unique approach for a comic book villain story.

But this trailer hasn’t really blown me away.

Let’s wait and see.
JackBurton1
JackBurton1 - 7/23/2024, 9:42 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - Agree...looks pretty meh.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/23/2024, 9:39 AM
This one looks 🤌🏾
lord22
lord22 - 7/23/2024, 9:46 AM
smart from warner to put the trailer now.

alot of theatre will put it in front of deadpool and deadpool will probably make a billion in box office.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/23/2024, 10:07 AM
@lord22 - you are correct. and for some reason, people seemed to be obsessed with the JOKER and the most realistic/less fantastical of that murdering psycho. So, it IS a good time to release this trailer.....which I thought was WAY better than the previously released teaser.
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 7/23/2024, 9:46 AM
Looks neat. Never been a fan of when a franchise repeats gags. Diminishing returns and such. Quicksilver's time stopped scenes in the Fox movies, basically all of Austin Powers 3. So seeing that stairway dance sequence is a bit of a let down. Other than that, though. Neat.
Spawnnn
Spawnnn - 7/23/2024, 9:46 AM
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/23/2024, 9:51 AM
Slow smile-related song by an crooner playing ironically... geez, this was done by AI wasn't it? First trailer was better. But both were so serious. Natural Born Killers did it better. I'll take satire over... what is this meant to be exactly? Are we rooting for them or... I dunno. Not feeling it yet. It feels like an unintentional spoof with the tone.

That tone fits the first movie, which was a character portrait of a man with mental difficulties turning into a murderer. But this is a movie about two murderers having fun killing people? And it's all serious and pseudo-kino, lol. Don't think they'll be winning oscars for this one. Forget 1st world problems, how are we gonna sympathise with either of these guys? We are not gonna take it as seriously as the movie wants us to I fear.
User Comment Image
Spawnnn
Spawnnn - 7/23/2024, 9:58 AM
@ObserverIO - "how are we gonna sympathise with either of these guys"

Questions you ask if your film knowledge only consists of blockbusters.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/23/2024, 10:03 AM
@Spawnnn - It doesn't. Also, Joker was a blockbuster you know. It's a commercial franchise. If you wanna see something other than a blockbuster cbm, maybe watch the movies that inspired it. Widen your net a little and you'll see that Joker has a lot more in common with your average popcorn movie than it does with the more artistic cinematic efforts.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/23/2024, 9:53 AM
Seems decent imo and better to me then the first one (which I didn’t care much for).

Also if you have captions on , it says Harvey Dent is talking at the beginning when it’s said that many think of him as a martyr but he’s a monster.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 7/23/2024, 10:00 AM
Pass.

Each to their own, but my 'psychopath-slowly-ballroom-dancing' battery levels are depleted.
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 7/23/2024, 10:03 AM
My tin foil hat theory is that the end of Joker 1 is actually the end of Joker 3 and he's been telling/showing us how things have led to him and the Batman over what will be Joker 1 - 3.
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/23/2024, 10:08 AM
@QuietStorm - very interesting take sir
EZBeast
EZBeast - 7/23/2024, 10:03 AM
Anyone else feel very confused with how they feel about this movie? Visually it looks epic but the tone and story seem odd. Like I feel much less hyped but far more curious about it now.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/23/2024, 10:13 AM
@EZBeast - I'm with you here bud, like i 'liked' the 1st one, not loved and though the last 15 minutes was probably the best part, but this one seems even more of a stretch from the character from DC and more of a movie about a guy called Arthur who calls himself the Joker. Which is fine...but it really can stand alone without the need to link it to the dc property.

Ill probably check it out for the acting on a streamer, Joaquin is good but he was wack in Napoleon. Gaga will probably steal the show though.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 7/23/2024, 10:11 AM
I still don’t understand whah the appeal for this is 😭

I wish I could see it.

I actually think the first trailer was better.

I was expecting to be wowed by this one, since it’s one of the most anticipated sequels but I truly don’t see it.

I guess some movies aren’t really to everyone’s tastes.

Also was expecting for Gaga to wow me with her performance since this is basically her other shot at an Oscar but so far I think she’s just playing a variation of her Gaga persona , impersonating Joaquin’s Joker.

She stood out much more in the House of Gucci trailers.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/23/2024, 10:15 AM
I will watch it but the fact it is disconnected to a braoder world is off-putting!
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 7/23/2024, 10:17 AM
Great cinema is back.

