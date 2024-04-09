JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX: First Teaser Features The Return Of Joaquin Phoenix As Arthur Fleck

Ahead of tonight's full trailer, Joker director Todd Phillips has debuted the first official footage from his upcoming sequel, featuring Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) cry-laughing in the rain...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 09, 2024 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Joker

The first trailer for Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux is set to be released later today during CinemaCon, and the director has now taken to social media to share the first official footage from the DC "Elseworlds" sequel.

The teaser spotlights the return of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), as he stands in the rain laughing uncontrollably. We also get to hear some of Hildur Guðnadóttir's new score.

The last time we saw Arthur, he had seemingly embraced his new "Joker" persona after murdering talk show host Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro) live on air and being locked away in a psychiatric hospital. He clearly escapes at some point, possibly with the help of a certain Doctor Harleen Quinzel.

There's no sign of Lady Gaga's take on Harley Quinn here, but she's sure to make an appearance in the full trailer.

While some fans are a little resistant to the idea of a follow-up to Phillips' dark psychological thriller being a musical, others have embraced the concept. We're still not sure exactly how these songs will be implemented into the story, but rumor has it that the narrative will be split between Harley and Fleck's skewed perspectives, so there's a chance the musical numbers will simply be part of the characters' delusions (Fleck imagined his entire relationship with Sofie Dummond in the first film, after all).

Whatever form the songs take, we have heard that the soundtrack will be "heavily inspired" by classic Liza Minnelli musicals such as Cabaret, New York, New York, and That's Entertainment. This isn't really too surprising, since Lady Gaga is a big Minelli fan.

We still don't know if the pop megastar is actually writing the soundtrack, but we'd say there's a decent chance she'll pen at least one song for the movie.

In addition to Phoenix and Gaga, Joker 2 will see the return of Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond, along with new cast members Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey in undisclosed roles.

The sequel won't take place in the same world as the main DCU, and will be known as an "Elseworlds" project, along with Matt Reeves' The Batman movies, J.J. Abrams' Superman film, and Constantine 2 (if they happen).

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to hit theaters on October 4, 2024. It's been rated R for, “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”

Unites
Unites - 4/9/2024, 11:33 AM
Amazing! Can't wait!
narrow290
narrow290 - 4/9/2024, 11:33 AM
ehh, looks pointless
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 4/9/2024, 11:38 AM
@narrow290 - pointless comment for pointless clout.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 4/9/2024, 12:02 PM
@narrow290 - isn't every movie pointless?

Or if you want to be philosophical about it, the point of movies and art is to better understand life, so every movie has a point.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/9/2024, 12:25 PM
@narrow290 - what makes a movie meaningful to you? and does it need to be? does every movie need some msg in it, need to be some deep piece of art, can't it just be fun?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/9/2024, 11:34 AM
Dig it so far
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/9/2024, 11:34 AM
Brendan Gleeson is play Hugo Strange
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/9/2024, 11:36 AM
The trailer is coming later today? Awesome very interested in seeing it,not sure what to expect.
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 4/9/2024, 11:36 AM
Lets. F'ing. GO!
User Comment Image
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 4/9/2024, 11:37 AM
Joker 1 was terrible. I’d rather jerk off with sandpaper than watch a sequel that’s a musical. Trash.
AquaClunge
AquaClunge - 4/9/2024, 11:43 AM
@itzayaboy - I'm gonna force you to watch this then film the aftermath.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 4/9/2024, 12:21 PM
@itzayaboy - sand paper? Wuss! Real men use barb wire! 🤣😜
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 4/9/2024, 11:39 AM
Saying it again: $1.2 billion.
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 4/9/2024, 11:43 AM
@GeneralZod - I think higher. I think people are underestimating how well this is going to do. The first one has gained a massive following.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/9/2024, 11:41 AM
Guðnadóttir's score was masterful in the first. Hopefully it doesn’t get overshadowed by the pop songs in this one.
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 4/9/2024, 11:41 AM
Out of all the villain “Spin-offs” this is by far been the smartest and well made. If you’re going to make a stand alone character study about arguably one of the most complex characters in comic book history - at least make it complex and compelling from a story narrative. Which so far, they’ve done perfectly.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/9/2024, 12:20 PM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - Thank you. I personally think it has elevated the genre.
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/9/2024, 12:36 PM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - Well said, look at other villain movies(Spider-Man foes) we've had.

Venom
Kraven
Morbius

Joker definitely best of the bunch
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/9/2024, 11:43 AM
YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! YES!

User Comment Image

BRING! IT! ON!!!
UniqNo
UniqNo - 4/9/2024, 11:44 AM
First movie was really meh and I don'think they needed the DC/Batman connection. It could easily have been called something else. I only liked the final 10 to 15 minutes. Maybe Gaga brings something different.
garu
garu - 4/9/2024, 11:46 AM
I wish everyone here good health and prosperity to live long enough to watch amazing comic book movies in the upcoming years, cheers!
garu
garu - 4/9/2024, 11:47 AM
@DrReedRichards dude, I'm VERY excited for the soundtrack and the concept of the movie, how are you feeling about this one?
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/9/2024, 11:52 AM
@garu -

Phoenix and his performaces are a guaranteed must-watch, no matter the trash he's in (like Ari Aster's latest). Joker might not be trash, in great part thanks to his acting and Hildur's music, but it's defintely Joker in name only, just like Warner wanted it to be marketed.

We'll see about this one. Not sure how I feel about it being a musical, but at least the performances and score re gonna be bangers, so worst case scenario it's gonna be a mixed bag.
garu
garu - 4/9/2024, 11:59 AM
@DrReedRichards - For sure, I believe the approach of a musical that represents the madness that is the romance between Joker and Harley might be an efficient approach - because as suggested in the first film, we're dealing with slightly unreliable narrators - I believe that could really pave the way for a tragic horrific romance, it could even land home for toxic relationships, even ala Better Call Saul of two people not being good for each other but being perfect for each other.

I'm intrigued by the story itself, I'm good with it being a Fleck story and twisting the Joker origin to tell its own thing as an Elsewords project.
PC04
PC04 - 4/9/2024, 11:51 AM
Awesome. I got to work on this in NYC for two days.
Reginator
Reginator - 4/9/2024, 11:52 AM
musical = hard pass
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/9/2024, 12:38 PM
@Reginator - The Musical part is putting me off, I don't like musicals.

But the strength of the first movie, I'm going to give the trailer a chance.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/9/2024, 11:58 AM
I'm not big into musicals, However, for some reason, the 1979 movie 'ALL THA JAZZ' came into my head for some reason yesterday.

And for those of us who old enough to remember the movie, it was a musical starring the late great Roy Scheider. It's semi-autobiographical fantasy based on aspects of director Bob Fosse's life and his career as a dancer, choreographer and directorand it was very dramatic and dark. Winning 4 OScars. one of the few musicals I can recommend.

They made him a bit more of a creep and not to likable than Fosse' in the movie, but you still feel for him with all he was going through and his self imposed destruction in his life. He also was having a discussion with "Death" (shown as a sexy blonde woman) throughout the movie simislar to a patient talking to a psychiatrist

But I was thinking this Joker sequel might be in the same style as 'All that Jazz' as much as the first one was similar is some aspects to Taxi Driver.

By he by, All that Jazz has one of the best dance numbers ever to close a movie.


SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/9/2024, 12:07 PM
User Comment Image
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/9/2024, 12:35 PM
@SuperCat -

User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/9/2024, 12:37 PM
@DrReedRichards - Disturbing! LOL.
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/9/2024, 12:39 PM
@DrReedRichards - That's nightmare fuel.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/9/2024, 12:47 PM
@SuperCat, @marvel72 -

Always count on Cyriak to mess you up. 😵‍💫
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/9/2024, 12:08 PM
Christ, this is going to be insufferable.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 4/9/2024, 12:11 PM
This is going to be the most pretensious movie ever made.
HegoD
HegoD - 4/9/2024, 12:12 PM
New trailer for SW Outlaws is up
MrDarcy
MrDarcy - 4/9/2024, 12:15 PM
I already watched the full trailer. Gaga definitely doesn't know how to act. By the way, in the first movie what Phillips did with Thomas Wayne was horrible, I prefer Nolan's vision: "Why do we fall?"
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 4/9/2024, 12:20 PM
Good performance, no denying , but how is that THE Joker? He just looks like a mentally ill person.
Granted , Joker is mentally ill, but where is the comic book theatricality ? The white and red make up? The deliciously evil smile and jokes?

I know people are going to say it’s “elseworlds” but even when writers try a different approach or origins for the character, they try to maintain that core aesthetic or vibe, that which makes Joker, THE Joker in any story he/she is in.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/9/2024, 12:28 PM
So [frick]ing ready
newhire13
newhire13 - 4/9/2024, 12:31 PM
Looking like he’s crying and laughing at the same time.
