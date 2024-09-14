JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX "My Name Is Lee" Promo Makes It Clear That Lady Gaga Is Playing A New Take On Harley Quinn

We're now about three weeks away from the release of Joker: Folie À Deux, and following the recent "final" trailer, Warner Bros. has shared a new featurette spotlighting Lady Gaga as this universe's take on Harley Quinn.

This version of the fan-favourite Batman villain turned anti-hero goes by "Lee Quinzel," and while she will share some characteristics with her comic-book counterpart (bit crazy; loves that Joker), this teaser makes it very clear that Gaga is not playing the Harley Quinn, just as Joaquin Phoenix is not the Joker.

The featurette includes an interview with Gaga, as well as some new footage from the film.

During a recent interview with IGN, director Todd Phillips explained why he decided to stray away from the usual depictions of Harley for this movie.

"We respect the comics. We get the comics. In Harley's case, we watched the animated series. Of course, Margot Robbie is Harley Quinn. But when we run things through this film — Harvey Dent is a perfect example. It's actually a simpler way of talking about what we did with Harley, which was really just put the real-world lens on it, and not that other movies didn't, but just run it through our Gotham."

Check out the "My Name is Lee" featurette below, and let us know what you think.

“Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him."

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

The movie is rated R for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”

The Joker sequel arrives in theaters on October 4.