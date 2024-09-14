JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX "My Name Is Lee" Promo Makes It Clear That Lady Gaga Is Playing A New Take On Harley Quinn

Warner Bros. has released a new featurette for Todd Phillips' Joker sequel, this time shining the spotlight on Lady Gaga's "Lee Quinzel."

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 14, 2024 01:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Joker

We're now about three weeks away from the release of Joker: Folie À Deux, and following the recent "final" trailer, Warner Bros. has shared a new featurette spotlighting Lady Gaga as this universe's take on Harley Quinn.

This version of the fan-favourite Batman villain turned anti-hero goes by "Lee Quinzel," and while she will share some characteristics with her comic-book counterpart (bit crazy; loves that Joker), this teaser makes it very clear that Gaga is not playing the Harley Quinn, just as Joaquin Phoenix is not the Joker.

The featurette includes an interview with Gaga, as well as some new footage from the film.

During a recent interview with IGN, director Todd Phillips explained why he decided to stray away from the usual depictions of Harley for this movie.

"We respect the comics. We get the comics. In Harley's case, we watched the animated series. Of course, Margot Robbie is Harley Quinn. But when we run things through this film — Harvey Dent is a perfect example. It's actually a simpler way of talking about what we did with Harley, which was really just put the real-world lens on it, and not that other movies didn't, but just run it through our Gotham."

Check out the "My Name is Lee" featurette below, and let us know what you think.

“Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him."

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

The movie is rated R for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”

The Joker sequel arrives in theaters on October 4.

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Early Box Office Tracking Points To A Laughter-Free Opening Weekend For The Sequel
JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Early Box Office Tracking Points To A Laughter-Free Opening Weekend For The Sequel
JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX's Harry Lawtey On Playing A New Take On Harvey Dent
JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX's Harry Lawtey On Playing A New Take On Harvey Dent
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 9/14/2024, 1:12 PM
Just no respect for the comics. Almost like Avi Arad is making this. Hated the first. Thought a sequel was pointless. Looks like I’m right.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/14/2024, 1:18 PM
@itzayaboy - what comics? Harley is a TV character that debuted in comics waaaaaay after
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/14/2024, 1:15 PM
This really doesn't bother me. It's an Elseworlds scenario. All that matters to me is that it's a good movie.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/14/2024, 1:17 PM
She lee
S8R8M
S8R8M - 9/14/2024, 1:22 PM
@Malatrova15 - TheyLee haha
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/14/2024, 1:22 PM
User Comment Image

Regardless of how I feel about this film when I see it or this take in general (didn’t care much for the first one but think this looks decent)…

I have no doubt Gaga will be great as this version of the character as she already seems to be from the footage we have seen so far.
Spawnnn
Spawnnn - 9/14/2024, 1:28 PM
She has never seen Taxi Driver.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/14/2024, 1:50 PM
@Spawnnn - most people haven't, that doesn't make the first movie bad. Find me a movie that's 100% original.. I'll be waiting til hell freezes over
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/14/2024, 1:36 PM
I don't mind a change, kinda sick of the "modern" hooker harley
BART
BART - 9/14/2024, 1:56 PM
@harryba11zack - how would make her ? Because I’m with you too
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/14/2024, 1:48 PM
Who cares? All I want is a good movie, idgaf if her name is Steve. We've seen the other thing over and over and over, poor cbm normies need cbm movies
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 9/14/2024, 2:03 PM
@bobevanz - to be fair, kinda haven't. Not in this medium. Harley has been done a bunch since she debuted in the animated series but Margot is the only live action Harley in the movies while there are two other ones on TV
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 9/14/2024, 2:01 PM
"Lee", alright I guess is not that b…

User Comment Image

View Recorder