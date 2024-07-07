JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Promo Fan Art Reveals A Comic-Accurate Take On The Joker And Harley Quinn

Newly revealed promo art for Joker: Folie à Deux showcases the movie's lead characters, The Joker and Harley Quinn, and it looks like they'll be sporting comic-accurate looks at some point in the sequel.

By JoshWilding - Jul 07, 2024 02:07 PM EST
After a disastrous 2023 for the DC brand, Warner Bros. hopes to deliver at least one hit comic book movie this year with Joker: Folie à Deux before relaunching the franchise under DC Studios' watch with 2025's Superman.

2019's Joker grossed over $1 billion on a modest $55 million budget. However, with reports swirling that the sequel cost upwards of $200 million, the studio will surely be hoping it hasn't allowed filmmaker Todd Phillips to indulge too much with this follow-up. After all, musicals are a tough sell at the best of times and comic book adaptations have struggled greatly post-COVID.

While time will tell whether Joker: Folie à Deux can live up to its predecessor, a new look at the Clown Prince of Crime and Harley Quinn has been revealed courtesy of a t-shirt which has found its way into stores sooner than expected. 

They both look very comic-accurate here and we're hopeful this is indicative of how they'll eventually appear in the movie itself. Either way, it's interesting that Warner Bros. appears to be leaning into how these characters are portrayed on the page to promote Joker: Folie à Deux

"We never really talked about it like that, but I like to say it's a film where music is an essential element," Phillips previously said of his sequel being dubbed a musical. "To me, that doesn't veer too far from the first film. Arthur [Fleck]'s weird and aloof and all these things, but he has music in him. He has a grace to him."

"That informed a lot of the dancing in the first film. It didn't feel like that big of a step here. It's different, but I think it'll make sense when you see it."

"We cast Gaga because she's magic," the filmmaker added. "I was a producer on A Star Is Born. That was the first time I really met her and got to watch her work. As we were writing this script, Scott [Silver], who I wrote it with, kept going back to her."

Joker: Folie à Deux, which will fall under the "Elseworlds" banner and isn't part of DC Studios' new DCU, arrives in theaters on October 4, 2024, exactly five years after Joker debuted.

Check out this new promo art for the movie below and stay tuned for updates as we have them.

UPDATE: Unfortunately, we've learned that this is fan art!

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/7/2024, 2:39 PM
Definitely “article” worthy. 🙄
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 7/7/2024, 3:08 PM
@Lisa89 -

This is comicbookmovie.com, they don't really do the whole "having standards" thing.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 7/7/2024, 4:04 PM
@Lisa89 - If this site only made articles that you personally are interested in, it would not make enough money to stay in business. The keyword here is business. They have to pay to keep the site working where do you think the money comes from?

The irony here is that every time one of you grumps clicks on an article just to neg everyone in the comments, the business makes money. You are showing them that articles like this are profitable. Good work!
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/7/2024, 4:08 PM
@UncleHarm1 - We know how it works, buddy. Making every piece of found fan-art into an “article” simply can NOT go without ridicule. It’s just too pathetic. If you don’t want to read negative comments on drivel like this, don’t click.
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 7/7/2024, 5:18 PM
@UncleHarm1 - nah dude. They've got Josh Wilding here making them a profit....

(Not really) but he does bring the clicks with his click bait headlines, crap journalism, and he likes to insert his crappy opinions on articles that should be professionally written.
Kadara
Kadara - 7/8/2024, 2:21 AM
@TrentCrimm - And yet you're here 👋
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 7/8/2024, 5:29 AM
@Kadara -

Good observation Sherlock lol
Of course I'm here, I'll never stop watching this trainwreck.
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 7/8/2024, 7:39 AM
@TrentCrimm - no, it's just Josh Wilding who doesn't have standards. At least Mark and Mark both have integrity and don't put their personal bases in their articles.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 7/7/2024, 2:39 PM
Comic accurate? I would say SS Leto & Robbie was the closest in the flashback scene.
Gambito
Gambito - 7/7/2024, 2:47 PM
@S8R8M - Jared Leto and Comic book accurate never go together
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/7/2024, 2:52 PM
@Gambito - Dude, the aftermath scene of ZSJL between bats and jokes was pretty solid. and Leto looked way better without the tats.
marvel72
marvel72 - 7/7/2024, 3:23 PM
@S8R8M -

User Comment Image
S8R8M
S8R8M - 7/7/2024, 3:53 PM
@Gambito - Costume yes. Checkout flashback scene in SS where him a harley are dancing.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 7/7/2024, 4:01 PM
@marvel72 - The closest we will ever get.
Gambito
Gambito - 7/7/2024, 5:12 PM
@S8R8M - the suit was good (most of his outfits I actually really like) but he still carries that stupid grill and face tattoos and ruins everything. Can’t see the joker at all, the Joker from justice league was better until he started talking
S8R8M
S8R8M - 7/7/2024, 5:44 PM
@Gambito - Oh I completely agree.
My perfect Joker would be Johnny Knoxville.
His laugh and comedic timing would be amazing. Also you can get him to take a beating because he is a stunt performer.
Steel86
Steel86 - 7/7/2024, 6:05 PM
@S8R8M - Haha, yes! I was just about to say the same thing
marvel72
marvel72 - 7/8/2024, 2:05 AM
@S8R8M - More than likely.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/8/2024, 3:05 AM
@S8R8M - he can't act
S8R8M
S8R8M - 7/8/2024, 4:58 AM
@McMurdo - He doesn't need to. Just be himself and you got the joker.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/7/2024, 2:47 PM
This is the closest to comic accuracy this film will get.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/7/2024, 2:49 PM
They look good!!.

Not trying to read too much into it but I could see that being their final look in the film.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/7/2024, 2:51 PM
Well, Arthur better be good at singing because his actual Jokes sucked!
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/7/2024, 2:53 PM
Gotham wasn't even as Batmanless as this. But he's going to wear purple! Oscar time
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 7/7/2024, 2:59 PM
Me looking for the “comic accuracy”
User Comment Image
lord22
lord22 - 7/7/2024, 3:04 PM
it's a fanart

it's not official merch

it's not news worthy
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/7/2024, 3:10 PM
@lord22 - what , really?.

Damn lol
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 7/8/2024, 7:38 AM
@lord22 - exactly yet it's still in the new section lmao this site is so broken.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/7/2024, 3:05 PM
Comic accurate!? 😂

You really are a hack.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/7/2024, 3:26 PM
@DravenCorvis - As someone said earlier, that flashback scene from Ayer's Suicide Squad is comic accurate.

This? No, just no.
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 7/7/2024, 4:04 PM
@DravenCorvis - josh knows how to create click baits. Dont fall for shit like this.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 7/7/2024, 6:34 PM
@DravenCorvis - The rest is far from it though, in ways.
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 7/8/2024, 8:23 AM
@DravenCorvis - 100% a hack
marvel72
marvel72 - 7/7/2024, 3:25 PM
Not exactly comic book accurate, especially Harley Quinn.
HermanM
HermanM - 7/7/2024, 3:36 PM
Movie is the opposite of comic accurate; Joker & Harley in name only.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/7/2024, 3:39 PM
Holy shit - I thought I was looking at a CGC 10.0 comic book.


GTFO with this weak ass Elseworlds shit and make a decent DC CBM.
grouch
grouch - 7/7/2024, 3:52 PM
they've got to have atleast don the classic looks at the end. show them in action as full Joker and Harley Quinn robbing a bank or something.
tmp3
tmp3 - 7/7/2024, 3:57 PM
Kind of shocking how good this looks considering the state of the genre lately. Excited for sure
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/7/2024, 5:38 PM
@tmp3 - Yeah, this one is very much needed.
tmp3
tmp3 - 7/7/2024, 6:56 PM
@FireandBlood - Yep; DP&W looks like dumb, turn-your-brain off fun - the kind of thing that’s gonna be really fun a couple of beers in - but I’m not expecting anything beyond that. This could be something really special… if they stick the landing
