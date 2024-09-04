Major SPOILERS For JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Have Surfaced Courtesy Of Today's Reviews

Major SPOILERS For JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Have Surfaced Courtesy Of Today's Reviews

The review embargo lifted for Joker: Folie à Deux earlier today and some critics have proven to be more than willing to drop major story spoilers for the upcoming DC sequel in their verdicts. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 04, 2024 03:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Joker

If you've ever read a review published by one of the Hollywood trades, you'll be all too aware that they don't exactly respect spoiler etiquette. In fairness, with the embargo lifting for Joker: Folie à Deux a month before the sequel arrives in theaters, spoilers leaking online may have been inevitable! 

In The Wrap's review, we learn that the sequel takes place two years after the events of Joker, leaving Arthur Fleck "awaiting his competency hearing."

The piece adds, "If Arthur’s found sane his trial will commence, and the death penalty is on the table, so his lawyer Maryanne Stewart (Catherine Keener) tries to prove it wasn’t Arthur who killed all those people - it was a separate personality who calls himself 'Joker.' But even Arthur doesn’t seem so sure."

"All he knows is that there’s another inmate, Lee Quinzel (Lady Gaga), who loves Joker very much. She even saw a TV movie they made about Arthur, a whole bunch of times."

So, nothing too major there but Variety takes it a step further by laying out what they call "the entire plot."

"Arthur is wasting away in Arkham State Hospital. He meets Lee, who devotes herself to him. He goes on trial, and the is-he-a-dual-personality-or-just-a-criminal debate unfolds. A verdict is reached. A fateful bomb explodes. The end."

Finally, The Hollywood Reporter elaborates on that latter point by revealing, "[It's] difficult to imagine hard-core Batman universe aficionados being thrilled by a movie that - OK, this is definitely a spoiler - would seem to wipe out an entire future for a key nemesis enshrined in comic-book mythology, rendering him a sad, broken man."

Reading between the lines, it appears Joker and Lee set off a bomb during Arthur's trial, resulting in the former dying before he can ever become the Clown Prince of Crime (that or ensuring he's somehow left to rot in Arkham Asylum, unable to leave or escape...perhaps he even gets the death penalty). 

We believe Lee makes it out alive, though, as several other reviews talk about Lady Gaga potentially leading her own spin-off somewhere down the line. Ultimately, it seems Todd Phillips may have set out to make sure Joker was punished for his past actions, perhaps in a bid to shrug off claims the first movie was meant to glorify people like Arthur.

We're not sure how happy Warner Bros. will be with spoilers like this doing the rounds, though given how many people watched the movie in Venice today, brace yourselves for a full-blown plot leak soon enough.

Joker: Folie À Deux arrives in theaters on October 4.

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Review Roundup: Here's What Critics Are Saying About DC's Musical Sequel
Related:

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Review Roundup: Here's What Critics Are Saying About DC's Musical Sequel
JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX IMAX Poster Takes Joker And Harley Quinn To An Iconic Gotham City Location
Recommended For You:

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX IMAX Poster Takes Joker And Harley Quinn To An Iconic Gotham City Location
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/4/2024, 3:48 PM
woof
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/4/2024, 3:50 PM
@SATW42 - meow
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/4/2024, 3:51 PM
@HashTagSwagg - pikachu
Scarilian
Scarilian - 9/4/2024, 3:50 PM
I'd expect that she kills him. She becomes obsessed with him, highlights the idea of people becoming obsessed with celebrities to the point of wanting to be them, so she'd kill him to take his place.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 9/4/2024, 3:54 PM
@Scarilian - I haven't really been following this film, say through production and spoilers etc, but I always had this feeling that this Harley Quinn was drawn more to the celebrity that is Joker and the fame that would accompany it. She was never in love with him, let alone Arthur.

Just a theory I had before.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/4/2024, 3:57 PM
@Scarilian - I was under the impression that this Harley would just be another imagined girlfriend like that hairy armpit chick from Deadpool 2 was.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/4/2024, 3:53 PM
Mmmwwwaahaaahaaaa excellent
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/4/2024, 3:53 PM
5 comments? There is no 5 comments im first....fix your site bro.
theprophet
theprophet - 9/4/2024, 4:00 PM
Mehh
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 9/4/2024, 4:04 PM
It should be “the former” dying
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 9/4/2024, 4:04 PM
AI Joker 2 > The actual thing

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 9/4/2024, 4:06 PM
This might be a pass or a matinee.
HeraldNumber7
HeraldNumber7 - 9/4/2024, 4:15 PM
i'm suspecting a huge upset with this movie.

- it's a "musical".

- Fleck doesn't become "The Joker" the audience is familiar with.

- Todd Phillips' complete obliviousness to why the first was successful doesn't imbue me with confidence he has captured that energy for a 2nd time.

it'll be #1 tho, until Beetljuice or Venom dethrones it

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder