Does THE BATMAN Appear In THE PENGUIN's First Episode? Here's What The Premiere Reveals

While it's no secret that Robert Pattinson's Batman won't make an appearance in The Penguin, the first episode does find a way to reference the Caped Crusader and perhaps reveals his new status quo...

By JoshWilding - Sep 20, 2024 12:09 PM EST
Rumours about Robert Pattinson's Batman showing up in The Penguin persisted for months. Initially, it increased interest in The Batman spin-off, but similar to what happened with Deadpool & Wolverine and Taylor Swift, the show's creatives recently set the record straight:

"Rob is not going to be in the show," Matt Reeves said earlier this month. "I'd rather take the band-aid off now. We did talk about all that, but we felt the best way to do this was to go on a grand exploration of a guy grabbing for power in this moment."

It was a disappointing revelation, albeit one that will ensure DC fans now aren't disappointed when the finale wraps up and the Caped Crusader is nowhere to be found. So, no, there was no Batman in last night's season premiere but we did at least get a couple of minor (yet still very interesting) updates. 

A newsreader refers to the hero as "the Batman vigilante," praising his efforts to save civilians following the flood orchestrated by The Riddler in The Batman's final act. What might have passed you by is the fact this is the first time we've publicly heard him called "Batman."

The use of the word "vigilante" is also noteworthy. Why? Well, now he's been sighted in public during the day - and caught on camera - Batman has gone from urban myth to a crime-fighting vigilante it appears the people of Gotham City will rally around. How Bruce Wayne (who previously referred to himself as "Vengeance") will feel about this is something for Reeves to explore in The Batman - Part II

We also learn that Gotham is a complete mess after the flood, with countless deaths and crime at an all-time high. The fact Batman and, by extension, Jim Gordon, would be so busy with that could explain why they aren't keeping an eye on Oz Cobb and the Falcones. 

However, it's worth pointing out that the cartoon in the newspaper clippings below suggests Batman has been missing for several weeks...

The Penguin's cast includes Colin Farrell (Oz Cobblepot), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

The Penguin premieres on HBO and Max on September 19.

BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/20/2024, 12:43 PM
"Vengeance" VS "Oz Cobb".

Not strong on titles.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 9/20/2024, 12:51 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - I don’t remember him being called Oz Cobb in the episode. He’s referred to as Oswald and Oz a few times.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/20/2024, 1:03 PM
@JustAWaffle - Yeah, I meant the ongoing 'Oz Cobb' debate (whether that 'grounds' the character or not) - and when 'Batman', as a title, was established in this 'Universe'.
vegetaray
vegetaray - 9/20/2024, 1:46 PM
@JustAWaffle - Albert Falcone uses the Cobb name when he’s mocking him. Don’t recall it ever being said again 🤷‍♂️…
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 9/20/2024, 12:52 PM
This site already did an article saying that he wouldn't be, so...
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/20/2024, 12:56 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Apparently the Anti-Woke Mafia caught a tantrum due to lack of Penguin articles and now that there are a few more Penguin articles, Those folks are nowhere to be found. Blame them for the crying.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 9/20/2024, 12:58 PM
@SonOfAGif - I feel like there have been plenty of Penguin articles the last couple months.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/20/2024, 12:59 PM
@TheFinestSmack - I agree. But you know how a certain flock of sheep on this site operate. They jump onto every article that is about characters who are women or minorities and express their resentment and express their demands for other articles. When those other articles appear (Like this one) they don't comment on it because they have nothing to express their hate on.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 9/20/2024, 1:31 PM
@SonOfAGif - Tf?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/20/2024, 12:55 PM
How many fuсking “articles” will we get about the lack of Batman on ‘The Penguin’? It’s getting absolutely absurd.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 9/20/2024, 12:57 PM
I really hope this show gets into the drops and Mr Drops persona/iconography that was teased in The Batman. I know there are tons of Easter eggs in the Batman and Reeves really made it a point to build out his world, but why come up with something like Mr Drops if it’s not going to to back to his one of Batman’s villains.

User Comment Image

That and I hope this new drug shipment has something to do with either Prof Pyg or Crane. It sounds like Gunn is a big fan or the Morrison Batman and Robin run so I’d venture to guess that they prob wouldn’t let Reeves use the Pyg drug story from that run.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/20/2024, 1:12 PM
Are we onna one of these articles with eac episode, after the several we've already had before the show aired?
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 9/20/2024, 1:20 PM
Watching this when it’s all availible and can binge through it because I know the Bat isn’t appearing. I’m glad Reeves is behind this and it appears to be good but I still am and always will be a skeptic of spin offs. I hope they film Batman 2 and 3 back to hack because I want them badly.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 9/20/2024, 1:54 PM
I think this site has amnesia cause they keep posting the same stuff over and over.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/20/2024, 2:10 PM
No Batman and not really much of No Man's Land flooded Gotham Zero Year vibe either.

They talk about it in the introduction and then it might as well not have happened in the show itself.

