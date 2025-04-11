RUMOR: Matt Reeves May Exit THE BATMAN PART II If Shooting Doesn't Begin As Planned Later This Year

RUMOR: Matt Reeves May Exit THE BATMAN PART II If Shooting Doesn't Begin As Planned Later This Year

While it currently appears as if The Batman Part II will begin shooting this year as planned, should the movie be delayed again, then there's a chance filmmaker Matt Reeves will step away from the project.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 11, 2025 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

The Batman Part II's repeated release date delays have led to concerns that the movie will never happen. While The Batman was a success in 2022 and The Penguin received rave reviews when it premiered last September, Warner Bros. giving up on the franchise isn't outside the realm of possibility.

Neither the film nor TV series ended on a cliffhanger as such, and with DC Studios looking to deliver its own Batman movie, titled The Brave and the Bold, there's something of a conflict there that surely puts The Batman franchise at risk. 

Earlier this week, there was once again chatter online about The Batman Part II being pushed back because filmmaker Matt Reeves, or someone close to him, is dealing with health issues. He's yet to comment on that and likely won't, given that it's a personal matter. 

Talking on The Hot Mic podcast, Jeff Sneider shared his take on whether Robert Pattinson joining the cast of Dune: Messiah is an indication that The Batman sequel is about to be hit by another release date delay (which was first said to be a possibility earlier this week). 

"I don't think anything has changed...I don't believe that the movie has been delayed," the insider shared. "I think [Pattinson] is doing both. Yes, he's going to do Dune this summer...and then yes, that's the summer and he's going into Batman in the winter."

"When they say 'pushed to 2026,' could that be like, 'Hey, we were gonna start in December, and now we're starting in January'? Yeah. That could technically be it," Sneider continued. "I don't think there was any massive delay."

While the prolific reporter declined to specify what's happening in Reeves' life, he did express a strong belief that, if Reeves isn't able to begin work on The Batman Part II by the end of 2025, it's likely Warner Bros. will move on without him (whether that means scrapping the movie or hiring a new director isn't clear).

"I know that Grace said something the other day on her show. I think that she had certain things wrong. I think that situation is still unresolved and that's why things are still unresolved as far as The Batman. I'll put it this way: I think even though that situation may be unresolved, I would say that if a decision isn't made by the end of the year - if the movie doesn't get up and running by the end of the year - I do think [Reeves] will exit. I think it will be a, 'Hey, we've got to move on here.' It will be very sad. At this point, people are understanding of the circumstances, but there's some frustration and it's gonna be, 'We need to go on this, with or without you soon.'"

This may put an end to theories that there's some sort of rift between Reeves and DC Studios leadership. However, if Gunn is holding off on starting work on The Brave and the Bold because Warner Bros. wants to prioritise The Batman Part II, something's got to give. 

Batman remains DC's biggest box office draw, and at this rate, we'll be closing in on 2030 before seeing him take centre stage in a movie again. That surely won't benefit the DCU or Reeves' "Bat-verse." Tellingly, Sneider also suggested that the sequel's script still isn't done. 

The Batman Part II will be released in theaters on October 1, 2027. 

THE BATMAN PART II's Delay Supposedly A Result Of Matt Reeves Being Close To A Chadwick Boseman Situation
Related:

THE BATMAN PART II's Delay Supposedly A Result Of Matt Reeves Being "Close" To A "Chadwick Boseman Situation"
THE BATMAN Sequel Not Expected To Be Delayed Despite Robert Pattinson's DUNE: MESSIAH Casting
Recommended For You:

THE BATMAN Sequel Not Expected To Be Delayed Despite Robert Pattinson's DUNE: MESSIAH Casting

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/11/2025, 9:29 AM
Sounds like he has major stuff going on. If he needs to step away to better support his family/deal with what's going on then so be it
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/11/2025, 9:36 AM
@Wahhvacado - It’d be a shame though, The Batman is the best cbm to come out in the 2020s so far. Yeah, it borrowed heavily from the Nolan films, but it’s leagues better than most of the Marvel slop that’s come out since Endgame.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/11/2025, 9:29 AM
If Matt cant come back just do a time jump for Brave and the Bold. The Batman was his year 2 and Brave and the Bold can be his veteran years. You dig what I'm laying down?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/11/2025, 9:31 AM
@HammerLegFoot - User Comment Image
Repian
Repian - 4/11/2025, 9:38 AM
@HammerLegFoot - The Clayface movie as an origin story, a finale featuring Jeffrey Wright's Jin Gordon, and... Clayface will return in The Batman Part II.
User Comment Image
Mike Flanagan for the sequel to The Batman.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/11/2025, 9:41 AM
@Repian - I'm upset that the movies aren't in order!!
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/11/2025, 9:41 AM
@Repian - I thought CLayface was a DCU movie?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/11/2025, 9:30 AM
good, hopefully we also get a better writer on board
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/11/2025, 9:32 AM
And the going gets tough.

Looks like may have one Batman after all.

[frick] Yeah

For [frick]s sake

#BatCavill
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/11/2025, 9:34 AM
If true then that would suck as someone who has liked both The Batman & The Penguin alot.

His stylized yet grounded take on the character & his world has connected with me so I hope it isn’t cut short but if so then I would understand , especially if he or a loved one is dealing with serious health issues…

Family or one’s own health should always come before making a movie.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 4/11/2025, 9:34 AM
this whole debacle is [frick]ing up the DCU entrance of their Batman. i just cant believe Gunn wouldn't immediately have him on the slate and production going right now. its clearly the WB execs meddling and mandating again. this bullshit caused the missteps with snyderverse. they will never learn.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 4/11/2025, 9:38 AM
At this point , just make that Bateman movie
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 4/11/2025, 9:42 AM
Matt Reeves is one of the best working directors/writers. I do hope that he manages to work out whatever is going on in his personal life. No film is worth your health and mental wellbeing.

I still don't think this will ever see the light of day, sadly. And if it doesn't, The Batman can stand proudly on its own, with The Penguin as a sort of bookend.

I suppose they could retroactively add this version of Batman to the DCU (if it ever gets off the ground) Ideally not where they have to use the multiverse etc
CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 4/11/2025, 9:43 AM
I'd be shocked after the success of The Penguin if WB just gave up on this specific franchise

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder