RUMOR: Robert Pattinson Will Return As THE BATMAN For THE PENGUIN Max Series

The Penguin, the upcoming Max spin-off focusing on Colin Farrell's take on classic DC Comics villain Oswald Cobblepot, is set to take place very soon after the events of Matt Reeves' The Batman, focusing on "Oz" as he attempts to establish himself as Gotham City's new crime boss.

When the series was first announced, we were told that an appearance from Batman himself was unlikely, but previous rumors have indicated that Robert Pattinson could show up as Bruce Wayne

On the latest episode of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider claimed that Pattinson will indeed appear - as Batman! We have no idea how substantial a role The Dark Knight will play, but wouldn't be surprised if he only featured in a single episode. Still, fans will no doubt be pleased to hear that the Caped Crusader will play even a small part in this series, and getting Pattinson involved was a smart movie on Warner Bros.' part.

A Penguin-focused story could work without the Bat, but it only makes sense that Gotham's protector would drop in at least once to keep an eye on Oz and set up their dynamic for The Batman - Part II. Could we see other characters such as The Riddler (Paul Dano) or Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) appear, perhaps?

Max recently released a full trailer for The Penguin, which you can check out below.

The Penguin also stars Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

The Penguin is set to premiere on the Max streaming service this September.