RUMOR: Robert Pattinson Will Return As THE BATMAN For THE PENGUIN Max Series

A new rumor claims to have confirmed that the upcoming Max Penguin spin-off will feature an appearance from Robert Pattinson as The Batman...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 28, 2024 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

The Penguin, the upcoming Max spin-off focusing on Colin Farrell's take on classic DC Comics villain Oswald Cobblepot, is set to take place very soon after the events of Matt Reeves' The Batman, focusing on "Oz" as he attempts to establish himself as Gotham City's new crime boss.

When the series was first announced, we were told that an appearance from Batman himself was unlikely, but previous rumors have indicated that Robert Pattinson could show up as Bruce Wayne

On the latest episode of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider claimed that Pattinson will indeed appear - as Batman! We have no idea how substantial a role The Dark Knight will play, but wouldn't be surprised if he only featured in a single episode. Still, fans will no doubt be pleased to hear that the Caped Crusader will play even a small part in this series, and getting Pattinson involved was a smart movie on Warner Bros.' part.

A Penguin-focused story could work without the Bat, but it only makes sense that Gotham's protector would drop in at least once to keep an eye on Oz and set up their dynamic for The Batman - Part II. Could we see other characters such as The Riddler (Paul Dano) or Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) appear, perhaps?

Max recently released a full trailer for The Penguin, which you can check out below.

The Penguin also stars Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

The Penguin is set to premiere on the Max streaming service this September.

Brondern
Brondern - 6/28/2024, 2:01 PM
It's probably gonna be a 10 second cameo in the final episode
JackBurton1
JackBurton1 - 6/28/2024, 2:48 PM
@Brondern - Rumors say he ends up getting control of the crime families (expected) and ends up hiring Slade Wilson to go after Bats so probably leads in the next movie.That's just been the rumor the last month or two from some leaks about the show.

I wonder if Bats ends up showing up in the last episode and whatever happens there the show ends with Penguin hiring Slade.
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 6/28/2024, 2:07 PM
Pointless series
JackBurton1
JackBurton1 - 6/28/2024, 2:48 PM
@itzayaboy - I mean the show plays a big part of where the next movie goes...so yeah far from pointless.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 6/28/2024, 2:49 PM
@itzayaboy - Yeah, maybe for you. Don't watch it and stfu. pretty simple, eh captain?
User Comment Image
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/28/2024, 2:08 PM
Probably as much of a cameo as Batman in the first suicide squad.

But still looking forward to this one. It’s like a middle appetizer before a big meal
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/28/2024, 2:10 PM
my guess is that He's probably gonna do something in it.
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 6/28/2024, 2:13 PM
Put him in the final episode so that mitigates the long wait for The Batman II.
rebellion
rebellion - 6/28/2024, 2:13 PM
I know a lot of people are hyped but this show just doesnt look that strong to me
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/28/2024, 2:14 PM
Shit would make no sense if he doesn't show up, unless he's sleeping on the job.
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 6/28/2024, 2:17 PM
I'll be shocked if it's anything more than a couple of minutes at the end to set up the 2nd movie.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/28/2024, 2:17 PM
Dress it up and make it real for me
JobinJ
JobinJ - 6/28/2024, 2:19 PM
Boring ass emo Batman. Literally failed at being the world’s greatest defective in The Batman.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/28/2024, 2:33 PM
@JobinJ - He’s literally 1/2 live action Batmen that’s even done any detective work, what you on about?
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 6/28/2024, 2:20 PM
We need a black batman already. Tired of white boys being the ones who save the day.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 6/28/2024, 2:24 PM
@HerrmanM - We're getting a black Man of Steal first.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/28/2024, 2:23 PM
I'm gonna surprised if he isn't. Like most, I expect him to show up as Batman in the last episode. Do think we'll see Bruce Wayna a few times before that though, even if it's just on the news in the background or something
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/28/2024, 2:26 PM
@bkmeijer1 - it would be cool if we see that he’s trying to not be as reclusive anymore as he was previously and is building that playboy facade.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/28/2024, 2:24 PM
Makes sense so I wouldn’t be surprised if he does show up , probably towards the end of the show!!.

Anyway , dudes become my favorite live action Batman so I’m down to see more of him in any way i can before the sequel comes out.

User Comment Image
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 6/28/2024, 2:25 PM
User Comment Image
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 6/28/2024, 2:29 PM
Movie stunk no replay value
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/28/2024, 2:33 PM

K.
grouch
grouch - 6/28/2024, 2:35 PM
lmao they think this gunna be capeshit sopranos, [frick]ing amusing.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/28/2024, 2:35 PM
Something tells me Pattinson is the type of guy to only do these things for money.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/28/2024, 2:39 PM
@JFerguson -???
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/28/2024, 2:43 PM
@Vigor - like a shitload of money. One negotiation or he leaves the table type of thing
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/28/2024, 2:47 PM
@JFerguson - Gotta know your worth
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/28/2024, 3:05 PM
@FireandBlood -

User Comment Image

