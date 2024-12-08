RUMOR: THE BATMAN PART II Might Be Close To Finding Its Villain As Shooting Gears Up For Early Next Year

RUMOR: THE BATMAN PART II Might Be Close To Finding Its Villain As Shooting Gears Up For Early Next Year

According to a new report, The Batman Part II may have found its villain, but who will the Caped Crusader battle in this long-awaited sequel? We also have an update on when shooting begins. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 08, 2024 06:12 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

Despite concerns The Batman franchise might be scrapped to make room for DC Studios' The Brave and the Bold, James Gunn has remained resolute in his support for Matt Reeves and his Bat-verse plans. 

The Penguin was a huge hit on HBO, so short of Reeves choosing to walk away from the franchise, there's no reason to believe The Batman Part II won't be released in 2026 as planned (even though Gunn has confirmed he's still waiting to see a script). 

A positive update comes our way today from John Rocha and Jeff Sneider; apparently, casting has started for the movie, with Reeves planning to send out an offer for a lead role that could potentially be Part II's main villain. We don't have a name, but it does sound like whoever he's eyeing is a big actor. 

It's also said that shooting could begin as soon as February 2025, though that may create a conflict with Pattinson's role in Christopher Nolan's next movie (which we have previously heard is relatively minor). 

Fans have spent the past couple of years speculating about The Batman Part II's big bad, with Mr. Freeze and the Court of Owls the clear favourites. Whether Reeves takes that into account for the story he plans to tell remains to be seen. 

During a recent interview, Gunn confirmed that he did indeed consider bringing "The Batman" into the DCU. 

"I've contemplated it, yeah. I contemplate everything and talk about everything," the filmmaker explained. "I'm committed to both telling stories in the DCU and telling Elseworlds stories. We want to be able to tell a story where Superman is very different or tell a Red Sun story or whatever. We want to be able to play with these characters in different ways."

"One of the things I love about DC over Marvel comic books is those things are much more plentiful," he continued. "There are many more Elseworlds stories. I think that's part of the fun of DC."

We'd imagine neither Reeves nor Pattinson are eager to find themselves joining a shared world like the DCU, especially as it would force the latter to commit to all manner of future projects. Gunn also appears to have a very specific story arc in mind for the Dark Knight by examining his relationship with his son and future Robin, Damian Wayne. 

The Batman Part II is currently set to be released in theaters on October 2, 2026.

James Gunn Confirms He Discussed Bringing THE BATMAN Into DCU; Shares LANTERNS, BOOSTER GOLD, WATCHMEN Updates
Related:

James Gunn Confirms He Discussed Bringing THE BATMAN Into DCU; Shares LANTERNS, BOOSTER GOLD, WATCHMEN Updates
THE BATMAN Star Jeffrey Wright Has An Exciting Suggestion For Who Could Be The Franchise's Next Villain
Recommended For You:

THE BATMAN Star Jeffrey Wright Has An Exciting Suggestion For Who Could Be The Franchise's Next Villain

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
S8R8M
S8R8M - 12/8/2024, 7:00 AM
Please don't be obvious and boring.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/8/2024, 7:01 AM
Sounds good if true!!.

I hope it’s Hugo Strange since you can dive further into Bruce’s psyche after the fallout of the first film and even delve into it f he’s inherited Martha’s mental illness in this version which has helped manifest The Batman persona or not.

User Comment Image

Anyway , looking forward to this as a big fan of the first one!!.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/8/2024, 7:15 AM
@TheVisionary25 - mental illness being part of the Batman persona is definitely an interesting avenue to pursue. Would be cool to see.

I kinda hope we just get an Arkham show with Strange though, and have villains like Freeze, Clayface(s) and Hush in the movies. Think that fits the universe.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder