THE BATMAN Actor On Critics Of James Gunn's "Kind" Depiction Of SUPERMAN: "F*ck Those People"

THE BATMAN Actor On Critics Of James Gunn's &quot;Kind&quot; Depiction Of SUPERMAN: &quot;F*ck Those People&quot;

Con O'Neill, who played GCPD Officer Bock in Matt Reeves' The Batman, has shared his thoughts on James Gunn's Superman and the criticism some have levelled at this latest take in the character...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 14, 2025 02:09 PM EST
For many Superman fans, the "kindness is the new Punk Rock" take on the iconic DC Comics superhero introduced in James Gunn's recent reboot was exactly what they wanted from this latest big-screen interpretation of the character. For others, the Man of Steel's more hopeful outlook and squirrel-saving antics came across a little too hokey and old-fashioned.

Con O'Neill, who played GCPD Chief Mackenzie Bock in Matt Reeves' The Batman and HBO's The Penguin series, was a big fan of Superman, and had a blunt response to those who criticized the movie's depiction of the Man of Tomorrow.

O'Neill was asked about the DC Studios film during a panel at Oz Comic Con Brisbane (Via FeatureFirst.net).

"He praised its portrayal of Superman’s humanity and the promotion of kindness, furthering his point about it being hugely important in today’s society as a combatant against vitriol and hateful rhetoric. He also condemned the few individuals online who disagree with the sentiment portrayed in the film."

“'There are people who think Superman shouldn’t be kind like that. F*ck those people.'”

O'Neill was also asked if he was going to be a part of the Gotham PD spin-off series before it was shelved, and when and where we might see Bock again (he will likely appear in The Batman - Part II, but this has yet to be confirmed).

“I would tell you, but then I’d have to kill you,” joked the Our Flag Means Death star. “I love Bock. Matt Reeves and Matt Reeves’ mind is unquestionably one of the most extraordinary places I’ve been invited into. So wherever I thought or think Bock should be, it isn’t going to be what Bock will be. So I’d just go by the genius of Matt Reeves. I mean… the man is a f*cking genius. If you haven’t seen Matt Reeves’ other films… Watch them! They’re f*cking awesome.”

What do you make of O'Neill's comments?

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/The Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also features Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl makes her DCU debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/14/2025, 2:33 PM
Oh snap…Com O Neil himself ? Almost like Pablo Lyle
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 9/14/2025, 2:41 PM
Love this guys voice.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 9/14/2025, 2:43 PM
The 'Superman being into soft punk rock' and thinking kindness in a world of cynical people is being punk rock... I'll be honest, it's growing on me. I didn't like it at first, but I can see it fitting more as time goes on. But that Punkrocker song being in every social media video since the movie came out has been super annoying.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/14/2025, 2:48 PM
@TheVandalore - I thought the movie was fine. It served its purpose.
The one thing I wasn't crazy about, besides Supes getting his ass handed to him the entire movie, was having songs from bands in it. Star Wars and Superman are almost on the same level cinema-wise. The musical score is paramount. But modern-day music in either? Completely takes me out of the cinematic experience of both franchises.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/14/2025, 2:57 PM
@lazlodaytona - man i don't know, hearing "for you" in the cinema was pretty bad ass
epc1122
epc1122 - 9/14/2025, 2:59 PM
@lazlodaytona - I like how there was a mix. Tracks: home, last son, and look up i love and enjoyed punk rock and the song with mister terrific. I don’t think it has to be one brand or another.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 9/14/2025, 3:00 PM
@TheVandalore - as someone very deep in the scene for the last 40+ years I thought it was a little odd at first, but I do get it to some extent. I grew up going to CBGB's in the 80's and half of the kids there were homeless or living in some drug den with terrible parents. The scene was a bit of found family - which I think would have been an even better connection given he's an orphaned alien. PMA was a big part of the scene, but PMA was not in every scene.

So yeah. I get it, but not exactly.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/14/2025, 2:44 PM
I like him already
XelCorp
XelCorp - 9/14/2025, 2:46 PM
I can just hear him now slowly walking up to who ever he hears say that…

“You sonn ova B*tcchh.. u have any idea what kinda trouble you’re INn?”
Highflyer
Highflyer - 9/14/2025, 2:55 PM
While I wished the message wasn't delivered in such explicit dialoge, I like the message overall.
epc1122
epc1122 - 9/14/2025, 3:02 PM
@Highflyer - I completely agree with your post. It’s unnecessary and I think it takes away from the point he’s trying to make.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 9/14/2025, 2:55 PM
He's not wrong.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 9/14/2025, 2:57 PM
Here's the thing... most everyone saying "being kind is the new punk rock" are the same people publicly or privately CELEBRATING the death of Charlie Kirk, a man who they lie and slander in life and death was a "radical Far Right n*zi-racist-fascit-h*tler" but who in reality just simply had different ideas but who was extremely kind.

These are the people who celebrated the murder of the CEO of UnitedHealthcare.

So yeah... miss me with their bullsh*t about "being kind is the new punk rock." They're all evil, garbage human beings.
centaur
centaur - 9/14/2025, 2:58 PM
the movie was ass bro get over it.
Sicario
Sicario - 9/14/2025, 3:00 PM
Honestly I didn't like the movie. I found it trite and superficial.

The issue isn't whether superman can be kind or not. Of course he can, of course he should. But the story doesn't test him, it's just bland. He gets to be kind everywhere, there is no choice he has to make, and if anyone points out that his kryptonian parents being evil and he chose to be kind, no, that's not a choice, of course we know he is going to choose that. That's not a choice, choice is when he has to make a decision, if he didn't, there'd be consequences.

Another issue is, movie starts out by saying he is the greatest hero ever, implying the world over he is a legend, and yet, everyone treats him like a child. That's an inconsistency. And I hated lex being such a toddler. He doesn't command the room, more like, he's a rich kid, which is why everyone has to respect him

The casting was incredible tho.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/14/2025, 3:01 PM
I thought Corenswet did great as the character; the depiction was just fine for a younger/more Naive Superman.

