THE BATMAN PART II Co-Writer Confirms 2025 Shoot: "[Matt] Is Trying To Make Something That Really Matters"

Co-writer of The Batman sequel, Mattson Tomlin, has confirmed that cameras are set to roll next year, while also offering high praise to director Matt Reeves...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 22, 2024 12:08 PM EST
It's been a while since we had any official word The Batman - Part II, and the lack of updates following the announcement that James Gunn and Peter Safran would be heading up a new DCU led to some speculation that the movie may have been delayed yet again or possibly even shelved altogether.

These were valid concerns given the DC Studios heads' decision to (almost) completely revamp everything that came before and introduce a brand-new Caped Crusader in The Brave and the Bold, but Gunn has always assured fans that the "BatVerse" would continue as an Elseworlds franchise.

Now, co-writer Mattson Tomlin has confirmed reports that cameras are set to begin rolling in 2025, and his comments suggest that the sequel will be worth the wait.

"It's shooting next year. We're gearing up, and I will say that the bar just couldn't be higher," Tomlin told ScreenRant.

"It's the sequel to the first one," he continued. "But also, Matt [Reeves] is like no other. In the five years now that I've been working with him as closely as I have, I've tried to absorb as much as humanly possible from him, and I'm so grateful for the time that I get to spend with him, because he is a true artist who is operating in a world where sometimes art doesn't get to flourish, and he's trying to make something that really matters. So to be able to just be on the ride and be part of that process, it's pretty unbelievable, pretty tremendous. I'm psyched for the movie."

Plot details are still under wraps, but everyone from the first film (who survived) is expected to return, along with some characters from the Penguin Max series. We have also heard rumors that both Dr. Tommy Elliot/Hush and Dick Grayson/Robin might be introduced.

If you've seen The Batman, you'll likely have noticed that the groundwork is actually laid for the introduction of Hush. At one point, The Riddler exposes some dark secrets, revealing that Thomas Wayne played a part in the death of a journalist named Edward Elliot. While this could just be a coincidence, the word "hush" even flashes up on the screen at one point.

This was probably just a little Easter egg for fans at the time, but that doesn't mean Reeves couldn't have decided to go with Hush as the main antagonist of The Batman - Part II since.

As for Robin, several different sources have now reported that Grayson will debut in the sequel, so we'd say there is likely something to it. Details are few and far between, but we have heard that this latest take on The Boy Wonder will be a teenager (possibly as young as thirteen).

The Penguin spin-off series will set up the story. As far as official info goes, Reeves has stated that his sequel will continue this "epic crime saga," which was later revealed to be the filmmaker's official name for this universe.

THE BATMAN Star Zoë Kravitz On Returning As Selina Kyle/Catwoman: There's A Lot More To Explore
THE BATMAN Star Zoë Kravitz On Returning As Selina Kyle/Catwoman: "There's A Lot More To Explore"
THE BATMAN Is Returning To Theaters This Month With A New Sneak Peek At THE PENGUIN
THE BATMAN Is Returning To Theaters This Month With A New Sneak Peek At THE PENGUIN
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 8/22/2024, 12:39 PM
Damn that Batsuit would look so much better with a gold symbol
https://www.reddit.com/r/TheBatmanFilm/s/AwVMSHkmnW
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/22/2024, 12:40 PM
Key word "trying".
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/22/2024, 12:45 PM
"We have also heard rumors that both Dr. Tommy Elliot/Hush and Dick Grayson/Robin might be introduced."

Curious to see what MTTSH has to say about this.
Thing94
Thing94 - 8/22/2024, 12:53 PM
Ugh that matters. Don't shove any woke shit down our "troats" again please
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/22/2024, 12:56 PM
@Thing94 - What?
Ziggidy7
Ziggidy7 - 8/22/2024, 12:57 PM
@Thing94 - Troats
Ziggidy7
Ziggidy7 - 8/22/2024, 12:57 PM
@Thing94 - Why is that in quotes. Am I missing context
Thing94
Thing94 - 8/22/2024, 1:21 PM
@Ziggidy7 - It's how Andrew Dice Clay would say it haha
Ziggidy7
Ziggidy7 - 8/22/2024, 1:47 PM
@Thing94 - Why even say it here. First movie wasnt even "woke"
TheyDont
TheyDont - 8/22/2024, 12:56 PM
It's a movie about Batman. It will never matter.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/22/2024, 12:58 PM
Sweet , looking forward to it!!.

I liked the first one quite a bit and am excited to dive back into this iteration of the character & his world…

Hopefully Reeves further pushes the noir or even horror elements he had in the first one with this or even goes more psychological.

Given that we had it revealed in the first one that Martha had some sort of mental illness , maybe it concerns Bruce and he meets an old friend of his family and their psychiatrist in Leslie Thompkins while on the other hand , we have this other person fascinated by The Batman and trying to figure out who he is in Hugo Strange.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Ziggidy7
Ziggidy7 - 8/22/2024, 12:59 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I kinda think Jared would have made a good Gorden back in the day
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/22/2024, 1:00 PM
@Ziggidy7 - I don’t see it but perhaps
Ziggidy7
Ziggidy7 - 8/22/2024, 1:01 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Probably just a really old version for dark knight returns, that sort of thing

User Comment Image

Maybe a older scarecrow aswell
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/22/2024, 1:07 PM
@Ziggidy7 - I could definitely see him as Scarecrow.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/22/2024, 12:59 PM
He did a great job with the first one, especially his take on Bruce Wayne.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 8/22/2024, 1:05 PM
Clayface or bust, we’re tired of seeing the same villains over and over again.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/22/2024, 1:05 PM
Maybe try and make a movie that's more than just mediocre first.
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 8/22/2024, 1:16 PM
Hope they fix his nose this time.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/22/2024, 1:21 PM
User Comment Image
grif
grif - 8/22/2024, 1:46 PM
you can start filming now. its ok.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/22/2024, 1:48 PM
try making a good film this time.

