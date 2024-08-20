THE BATMAN Star Zoë Kravitz On Returning As Selina Kyle/Catwoman: "There's A Lot More To Explore"

THE BATMAN Star Zoë Kravitz On Returning As Selina Kyle/Catwoman: &quot;There's A Lot More To Explore&quot;

Zoë Kravitz isn't sure when she'll get the chance to suit-up as Catwoman again, but the Blink Twice director knows what she'd like to explore with the character...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 20, 2024 08:08 AM EST
Matt Reeves' The Batman introduced new takes on several classic DC Comics characters, including the Caped Crusader's feline foe turned love-interest, Selina Kyle/Catwoman.

Played by Zoë Kravitz, Selina infiltrated the Penguin's Iceberg Lounge in an attempt to track down her roommate Annika. It was later revealed that she was actually Carmine Falcone's daughter.

Kravitz is set to return for The Batman - Part II, but isn't sure exactly when she'll get to don the cat-suit again.

"Matt [Reeves] goes into his hole when he writes," the actress/director tells Collider. "Again, he’s a super intense, detail-oriented director, so I just keep myself busy with things like [Blink Twice] until people call me."

Kravitz went on to explain how she'd like to see the character evolve when she does reprise the role.

"The whole concept of Selina in that film was it’s an origin story. So obviously there’s a lot more to explore. It was a woman coming into her power and wanting to explore what it feels like when she can be playful and sit into that power. Hopefully, it will be very fun one day."

There was clearly a strong connection between Selina and the Dark Knight, and they parted ways on good terms at the end of the movie. But Catwoman has always been an opportunist, and they could very easily wind up on opposite sides in the sequel.

It's been a while since we had any official word The Batman - Part II, and the lack of updates following the announcement that James Gunn and Peter Safran would be heading up a new DCU led to speculation that the movie may have been delayed yet again or possibly even shelved altogether.

Gunn has always assured fans that this was not the case, and one of the actors involved with the film recently shared a positive production update.

According to Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), cameras are set to start rolling early next year.

“Well, there is a huge arc which you’ve got – nah, I’m not giving away anything,” Serkis said during an appearance at ACE Superhero Comic Con 2024. "Basically, I know nothing about the movie other than that I’ve just found out that we’re probably likely to be starting filming early next year. Therefore, if you do the math, it’ll be a year and a half after that.”

“I know that Matt [Reeves] is working really hard on the script," he continued. "Matt Reeves being Matt Reeves, the extraordinary filmmaker that he is, I can only assume that it’s going to be another brilliant script, because I thought what he did with that first film was pretty amazing. I loved working with Rob Pattinson, and I really look forward to playing Alfred once more.”

Everyone from the first film (who survived) is expected to return, along with some characters from the Penguin Max series, and we have heard rumors that both Dr. Tommy Elliot/Hush and Dick Grayson/Robin might also be introduced.

If you've seen The Batman, you'll likely have noticed that the groundwork is actually laid for the introduction of Hush. At one point, The Riddler exposes some dark secrets, revealing that Thomas Wayne played a part in the death of a journalist named Edward Elliot. While this could just be a coincidence, the word "hush" even flashes up on the screen at one point.

This was probably just a little Easter egg for fans at the time, but that doesn't mean Reeves couldn't have decided to go with Hush as the main antagonist of The Batman - Part II since.

As for Robin, several different sources have now reported that Grayson will debut in the sequel, so we'd say there is likely something to it. Details are few and far between, but we have heard that this latest take on The Boy Wonder will be a teenager (possibly as young as thirteen).

When the new DCU slate was announced, Gunn confirmed that Reeves' "BatVerse" will remain separate from the DCU, so this movie, along with Todd Phillips' Joker sequel, will be considered "Elseworlds" tales. A new actor will down the cape and cowl for Batman: The Brave and the Bold, which will also feature a different take on Robin - The Caped Crusader's son, Damian Wayne.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know the Penguin spin-off series will set up the story. As far as official info goes, Reeves has stated that his sequel will continue this "epic crime saga," while was later revealed to be the filmmaker's official name for this universe.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/20/2024, 8:42 AM
wasn't a fan of the movie's take on the character. it'd be nice if they made her more like her comic character and had her you know stealing shit
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/20/2024, 8:46 AM
@harryba11zack - She did steal shit... she was a cat burglar!
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 8/20/2024, 9:04 AM
@harryba11zack

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/20/2024, 9:06 AM
@harryba11zack - or maybe if you know, you actually watched the movie
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/20/2024, 9:23 AM
@harryba11zack - I agree and just thought the movie was the most lame, been-there-done-that Batman film ever. Wasn't bad by any means, but didn't blow me away like Batman Begins and The Dark Knight.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/20/2024, 9:24 AM
@regularmovieguy - shes was trying to take her friend's passport that was stolen. she at the end of the film she takes the "child suuport" from daddy. not really a villainous professional cat burglar.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/20/2024, 9:24 AM
@MarkCassidy - a password that was stolen, and child spport.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/20/2024, 9:26 AM
@harryba11zack - "passport"
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/20/2024, 9:33 AM
@harryba11zack - And you think this was the first time she'd ever decided to steal anything? She just whipped up the suit and suddenly knew how to... be a cat burglar?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/20/2024, 8:53 AM
I hope she’s in Part 2 but I still find it a missed opportunity not to have her own spin-off miniseries like Colin Farrell’s Penguin.

Selina having left Gotham was a nice setup to have her in a new location whether it be Rome or Villa Hermosa with her own cast of characters that further develops this version into “Catwoman”…

As someone who enjoys this iteration , it could have been great hence I hope we still do get that.

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/20/2024, 9:06 AM
She's definitely getting Cat Ear goggles down the road
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/20/2024, 9:29 AM
I'm not usually a negative person and I try to give every film a fair chance, but after The Batman, I just have no interest in the Penguin show or a sequel to the movie.

The riddler was just bizarre and no where close to the comics (when Gotham's Riddler is beyond better than ur movie one, you should know something has gone wrong). Batman was fine but nothing new. I actually liked Catwoman in this than any other movie, and the plot was just 'eh.'
Super12
Super12 - 8/20/2024, 9:31 AM
Definitely the best modern take on Catwoman we've had. Better than Kitt or Newmar? Hard to say...
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 8/20/2024, 9:50 AM
@Super12

I preferred Hathaway but Zoe was still pretty damn good.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/20/2024, 9:33 AM
The Batmeh's Catwoman was is most watered down version of 3 film versions, the writer's seemed to scared to make her do anything remotely villainous.
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 8/20/2024, 9:38 AM
I think as far as performance and writing goes, Catwoman was pretty well written. Kravitz did a decent job, I'm honestly surprised she wasn't the character they ended up giving a limited series. I figured if any character could do it, it would have been Catwoman.

