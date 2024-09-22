THE BATMAN: Storyboard From Ben Affleck's Scrapped Movie Shows The Dark Knight Battling Deathstroke

THE BATMAN: Storyboard From Ben Affleck's Scrapped Movie Shows The Dark Knight Battling Deathstroke

Ben Affleck's version of The Batman never became a reality, but we have a new storyboard from the scrapped movie today showing The Dark Knight squaring off with Deathstroke in Gotham City. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 22, 2024 06:09 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

The negative critical response to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League left Ben Affleck with doubts about continuing as the DC Extended Universe's Caped Crusader.

While he wrote a screenplay alongside Geoff Johns, the actor ultimately chose to walk away from the director's chair of The Batman. He even hung up the cape and cowl - meaning Matt Reeves could reboot the hero with Robert Pattinson - until his brief return in The Flash last year.

That was meant to lead to bigger things but...we all know how that turned out. 

Little has been revealed about Affleck's The Batman. However, it's believed Slade Wilson/Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello) would arrive in Gotham City looking for revenge, with Zack Snyder's Justice League confirming the plan was for Lex Luthor to tell the assassin who's beneath the cape and cowl (payback for being locked in Arkham Asylum at the end of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

Storyboard artist Jay Oliva worked on Affleck and Johns' The Batman and, to celebrate "Batman Day" yesterday, he shared more of his work from the movie. As you can see below, it showcases an action-packed battle as the Dark Knight squares off with the Terminator. 

"I can't really say too much other than it was f***ing awesome," Oliva previously said of The Batman. "It was the best. It was amazing."

"From my understanding, there were a couple of drafts of it. When I was brought on, I don't know whether it was the second draft or something, but it was what Geoff Johns and Ben [Affleck] had shown me."

"Ben's story was gonna cover something that had never really been covered in comics but was building off of storylines in the Batman mythos over the last 80 years and approaching it from a new kind of perspective," he continued. "It was very clever and there were a lot of things about it that I really loved that I wish that had come to fruition."

"It was a really great project in the beginning. Ben had to step away for personal reasons, and I totally understood, but the time that I spent with Ben working on the project was fantastic."

The artist is a longtime collaborator of Zack Snyder's and, as well as working on the filmmaker's DCEU movies, they recently reunited for Netflix's animated Twilight of the Gods

We'll never know how good this version of The Batman would have been, though it's hard to complain too much about it not happening, particularly when it's given us Matt Reeves' "The Batman Epic Crime Saga."

THE BATMAN - PART II Director Matt Reeves Shares Big Update On Sequel; Says Batman Could Eventually Come To TV
Related:

THE BATMAN - PART II Director Matt Reeves Shares Big Update On Sequel; Says Batman Could Eventually Come To TV
Does THE BATMAN Appear In THE PENGUIN's First Episode? Here's What The Premiere Reveals
Recommended For You:

Does THE BATMAN Appear In THE PENGUIN's First Episode? Here's What The Premiere Reveals
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/22/2024, 6:40 AM
News from 5 years ago sre my favorite feature from this site
That and cool Jonathan Majors updates
Biggums
Biggums - 9/22/2024, 7:16 AM
@Malatrova15 - it's that Wildingo guy. What do you expect?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/22/2024, 6:50 AM
Damn shame, if it was remotely good as the Arkham Origins cutscene fight between the two this could've been badass.
Gambito
Gambito - 9/22/2024, 7:18 AM
Glad that Ben stayed the hell away from Batman can’t believe he went back to being a joke 🤦🏼

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder