THE PENGUIN: "Cent'Anni" Promo Stills Tease What's Being Hailed As The Best Episode Of The Season

HBO has released some promo stills for next week's fourth episode of The Penguin, "Cent'anni" - an Italian toast meaning "may you live 100 years" - which is being hailed as a major high-point of the show by those who have had a chance to check out screeners for the entire season.

After narrowly escaping with their lives in "Bliss," Oz (Colin Farrell) and Vic (Rhenzy Feliz) plan their next move. Sofia's (Cristin Milioti) fate is unknown after Oz decided to leave her behind at the end of the last episode (something tells us she won't be best pleased), but there's a good chance she's been taken hostage by the Maroni family.

We do know that the episode will focus on what really went on with Sofia prior to her stint in Arkham, and what earned her the "Hangman" monicker. Oz indicated that there might be more to her murderous past than people realize, so perhaps we'll learn that Sofia is not the deranged serial killer she's been made out to be?

The episode will also feature the return of the late Carmine Falcone via flashback. Played by John Turturro in The Batman, this younger take on the Gotham City gangster will now be played by Mark Strong (Kick-Ass, Green Lantern)

What do you make of The Penguin so far? Let us know in the comments section.

The Penguin also stars Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.