THE PENGUIN: "Cent'Anni" Promo Stills Tease What's Being Hailed As The Best Episode Of The Season

THE PENGUIN: &quot;Cent'Anni&quot; Promo Stills Tease What's Being Hailed As The Best Episode Of The Season

By all accounts, next week's fourth episode of The Penguin is the high-point of the season, and HBO has now released some promo stills to give us a better idea of what to expect...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 10, 2024 10:10 AM EST
HBO has released some promo stills for next week's fourth episode of The Penguin, "Cent'anni" - an Italian toast meaning "may you live 100 years" - which is being hailed as a major high-point of the show by those who have had a chance to check out screeners for the entire season.

After narrowly escaping with their lives in "Bliss," Oz (Colin Farrell) and Vic (Rhenzy Feliz) plan their next move. Sofia's (Cristin Milioti) fate is unknown after Oz decided to leave her behind at the end of the last episode (something tells us she won't be best pleased), but there's a good chance she's been taken hostage by the Maroni family.

We do know that the episode will focus on what really went on with Sofia prior to her stint in Arkham, and what earned her the "Hangman" monicker. Oz indicated that there might be more to her murderous past than people realize, so perhaps we'll learn that Sofia is not the deranged serial killer she's been made out to be?

The episode will also feature the return of the late Carmine Falcone via flashback. Played by John Turturro in The Batman, this younger take on the Gotham City gangster will now be played by Mark Strong (Kick-Ass, Green Lantern

Check out the new stills at the link below.

What do you make of The Penguin so far? Let us know in the comments section.

The Penguin also stars Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

THE PENGUIN Episode 4 Promo Teases The Real Story Behind The Hangman As Carmine Falcone Returns
Forthas
Forthas - 10/10/2024, 10:49 AM
I have a hard time believing this show could be made any better!
Forthas
Forthas - 10/10/2024, 10:54 AM
I would love to see what a grounded Poison Ivy could be like. The director of Penguin think she should be the next spinoff villain in this universe.

https://www.inverse.com/entertainment/penguin-craig-zobel-director-interview-poison-ivy
Thing94
Thing94 - 10/10/2024, 10:56 AM
Love this show! Cristin Milioti....

User Comment Image
Baf
Baf - 10/10/2024, 11:00 AM
This show is like: When you want something to be good, even though people are saying no one asked for it. Then it's not only good, it's excellent. I can't wait 'til Sunday!
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 10/10/2024, 11:14 AM
@Baf - couldnt of said it better myself
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/10/2024, 11:26 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - You could HAVE said it a little better. 😉
mountainman
mountainman - 10/10/2024, 11:10 AM
The preview made me think this would be a banger. Very much looking forward to it. Cristin Milioti has been killing and seeing the backstory of how Sophia ended up in Arkham sounds great!
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 10/10/2024, 11:25 AM
@mountainman - Is this show cool for a 12 year old to watch? I haven't seen it yet, but wanted to get a good gauge before showing it to the kid. Might have to check it out first. The Batman was fine for him.
mountainman
mountainman - 10/10/2024, 11:30 AM
@TheFinestSmack - If they can handle some adult language and violence currently on the level of Netflix Daredevil it’s fine.

Totally depends on what your 12 year old can handle.

It’s also, like most HBO stuff, dialog heavy. So it would also depend on the 12 year olds attention span.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/10/2024, 11:11 AM
Cristin Milioti looks like Bret Blevins drew her in 1989.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/10/2024, 11:36 AM
@Clintthahamster - @Clintthahamster - Good call. But I was thinking she have the expressions similar to his artwork on STELLAR!

MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/10/2024, 11:12 AM
Woman is too damn fine.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 10/10/2024, 11:14 AM
Va Va Voom! Sofia looking killer next week!
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 10/10/2024, 11:15 AM
EASILY the best show on Tv and it's not close. By far the best show since Shogun and right up there in the comic book lore with Wandavision and Loki S1 for me
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/10/2024, 11:19 AM
This show has been so good!!.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Carmine was the Hangman in this version since we already know he has a penchant for strangling young women as we saw in The Batman and likely gaslit/manipulated his own daughter to take the fall since she might already have some mental issues that are exacerbated by this.

Also while I wish John Turturro didn’t have a scheduling conflict that made him not be able to reprise his role ,Strong seems to be doing well just from that brief moment in the promo..

I like that he seems to have retained the soft spoken quality that the former brought to it , makes him more menacing imo.

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/10/2024, 11:20 AM
I did NOT like 'THE BATMAN"! My second worst Batman movie after 'Batman and Robin'


But I LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS SHOW!

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 10/10/2024, 11:29 AM
Funny how the DCU is gaining momentum because of great creatives involved while the MCU are now getting bankrupt creatively.

So, why are witches afraid of zombies and the paranormal again?????
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 10/10/2024, 11:34 AM
I think the perfect ending for this show would be to have Vick participate in some sort of major crime with Oz only to have Batman show up. Then Oz ditches him of course and Vick is stuck having to deal with whatever Batman is about to do to him before taking him in.

That would end of such a great note bc it would show us that Oz IS actually a really bad guy AND it would also show us that often times in Gotham, the people that end up crossing paths with Batman aren’t always the criminal masterminds and hardened evil henchmen/thugs/goons were used to seeing. They each have their own stories as to how they got to that place and more often than not, it’s bc of Gotham.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 10/10/2024, 11:38 AM
I'm wondering if Oz in the flashback will be more handsome before he got his facial scar and gained weight since they hinted at a relationship between him and Sofia.

