THE PENGUIN Episode 3 Preview And Featurette Released; Will THE BATMAN Sequel Adapt "No Man's Land"?

Following yesterday evening's episode of The Penguin, HBO and Max have shared a sneak peek at episode 3 (which, oddly, features footage primarily from episode 2) along with a second video taking us behind the scenes of "Inside Man."

The latter features interviews with the cast and crew, including Sal Maroni actor Clancy Brown. There are other interesting insights into The Batman spin-off, including a deep dive into what makes Sofia Falcone tick as she looks to make her own mark on Gotham City's underworld.

You can read our full recap of The Penguin's latest instalment here, but one of the biggest talking points has been the fact the decimated Crown Point is referred to as "No Man's Land."

Gotham appears to have descended into chaos since The Riddler's attack and we find it hard to believe that won't be a major plot point in The Batman - Part II, particularly as Matt Reeves has already said The Penguin leads directly into that movie.

In the comics, Gotham is hit by an earthquake that leaves Batman's home on the verge of collapse. Between this and other recent disasters, the U.S. Government decided to cut Gotham off, destroying its bridges and forcing those left behind to fend for themselves.

Supervillains began fighting for control - taking charge of various parts of the city - and the Caped Crusader was forced to make unlikely allies in his quest to stop Gotham from being completely obliterated. Needless to say, you can probably see how this would make for a great sequel, particularly if Batman is forced to contend with those he locked up in Arkham during "Year One."

Only time will tell but between a rise in crime and tie-in material suggesting Batman is M.I.A., it feels like The Batman - Part II could be an even bigger movie than its predecessor.

You can watch those new looks at The Penguin in the players below.





The Penguin's cast includes Colin Farrell (Oz Cobblepot), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

The first two episodes of The Penguin are now streaming on Max.