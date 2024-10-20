THE PENGUIN Episode 5 Spoiler Recap: Murders, Name Changes, And Oz's Next Move Revealed In "Homecoming"

Episode 5 of The Penguin, "Homecoming," opens with Oz Cobb left with no other choice than to burn his beloved car. He and Vic are in this together and, when Oz's men arrive, he promises to cut them in on Bliss. For now, though, they need to target Maroni's son.

Vic helps to kidnap him and Oz visits Sal and his wife in prison, offering to exchange their boy for the stolen drugs. Mackenzie Bock, the chief of police of the Gotham City Police Department, is spotted in a news report about the "gas leak" at Sofia Falcone's home as her cousin's daughter is taken to a local children's home.

Sofia talks her way out of trouble and the Chief mentions that Mayor-Elect Bella Reál is looking to stamp out crime once and for all. Unsurprisingly, Bock was on Carmine Falcone's payroll too.

We find Johnny Viti locked up in the Falcone family crypt; Sofia wants him to find her untraceable money but when he resists, she throws water on him and leaves the gangster to freeze. However, he later reveals that he tried to help Sofia's mom leave Carmine and an uneasy alliance is formed. He offers to get her the respect and army she needs to win this gang war.

As Vic keeps an eye on Oz's mom, the guard we saw Cobb hand money to earlier in the episode attempts to kill Sal. Meanwhile, at the exchange, Oz presents the crook's wife with her boy (who is very wet, for some reason) but it's a double cross and a shootout commences. As Sal's son runs to his mother, Oz drops a lighter - it was gasoline! The two of them then burn alive as Oz watches with perverse satisfaction.

Things don't go too smoothly, though, because the sprinklers go off and destroy nearly all the Bliss.

Sal was able to survive his attempted assassination and calls Oz, only to learn his wife and son are dead. Dr. Julian Rush offers his loyalty to Sofia who, now calling herself Sofia Gigante, shoots Viti in the head and declares the Falcone family dead before tipping out a bag of cash and buying the loyalty of her family's men.

Oz squabbles with Eve Karlo as Vic and the villain's mom hide out in Crown Point. Sofia meets with Sal and suggests they team up to kill Oz. After a heated exchange with his mother about their new surroundings, Oz claims the city is responsible for the death of his brothers but it's then that an idea comes to him.

Carrying a token for Gotham's old underground trollies he found among his mom's things, the villain takes Vic into the tunnels, pointing out that they give them access to the whole city. This is the perfect place to grow Bliss and Oz finally has a new base and a place to call his own.

Five episodes of The Penguin are now streaming on Max.