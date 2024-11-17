THE PENGUIN Production Designer Responds To Possible Scarecrow Easter Egg

THE PENGUIN Production Designer Responds To Possible Scarecrow Easter Egg

Fans thought they spotted a pretty blatant Scarecrow Easter egg in the fourth episode of The Penguin, and the show's production designer has now responded...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 17, 2024 08:11 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

A couple of screenshots from the fourth episode of The Penguin were shared online recently after a fan noticed what looked a lot like the Scarecrow's mask and glove from the Arkham video games in Doctor Julian Rush's office.

YouTuber BobaTalks later weighed-in, claiming that there were early plans to make Rush Doctor Jonathan Crane. We're not sure if there's any truth to this, but the show's production designer, Kalina Ivanov, has now responded to the fan-theory.

Ivanov didn't confirm or deny anything, but did say that they "left it open to interpretation," which suggests that the items on the table could well be inspired by the fear-inducing Batman villain.

Does this mean Rush is actually supposed to be the Scarecrow? That's probably a bit of a leap, but who knows what Matt Reeves and Lauren LeFranc have in store for the character?

We want to know what you made of this first season (more have been discussed, but not confirmed) of The Penguin, so be sure to vote in the poll at the link below.

SuperSurvey.com

The Penguin stars Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

THE BATMAN Spin-Off Focusing On Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman Not Currently In Development
Related:

THE BATMAN Spin-Off Focusing On Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman Not Currently In Development
THE PENGUIN Finale May Have Teased THE BATMAN PART II's Villain; Was Dr. Julian Rush Originally Scarecrow?
Recommended For You:

THE PENGUIN Finale May Have Teased THE BATMAN PART II's Villain; Was Dr. Julian Rush Originally Scarecrow?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
soberchimera
soberchimera - 11/17/2024, 8:59 PM
Stop reusing the Nolan villains, give us Clayface and the Court of Owls.
TehJoker
TehJoker - 11/17/2024, 9:06 PM
@soberchimera - Ah yes, nolan invented scarecrow. He wasnt in the comics for 80 years before then. Nyeheheheh
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/17/2024, 9:09 PM
@soberchimera - watch Reeves repeat Riddler and call it Hush
xfan320
xfan320 - 11/17/2024, 9:14 PM
@McMurdo - this is my greatest fear. I want a storyline that feels tonally different to the "mystery/conspiracy" vibe of the first film.
Mastero
Mastero - 11/17/2024, 9:17 PM
@xfan320 - Batman is a detective character. You're gonna be disapointed. He won't do hush, but he will likley have more detective movies. As he should.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/17/2024, 9:36 PM
@TehJoker - The Scarecrow was invented by Nolan.....Batman is not even 60 years old you Jonkler, it was invented by Adam West.
asherman93
asherman93 - 11/17/2024, 9:37 PM
@TehJoker - I think what they mean is that Nolan made Scarecrow a much more well-known villain to non-comic fans in Batman Begins - him, and Ra's al Ghul.

By contrast, the following installments of the the trilogy featured villains who HAD appeared in the Burton/Schumacher tetralogy.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/17/2024, 9:39 PM
@Mastero - naaah...Batman is Rambo dressed as a Bat , he was the inspiration for The Punisher, just watch Zack Snyder's Batman , thats the one Bob "Dole" Kane was talking about ,
TehJoker
TehJoker - 11/17/2024, 9:47 PM
@Malatrova15 - Wrong, batman was invented by bill clinton to fight
TehJoker
TehJoker - 11/17/2024, 9:59 PM
@asherman93 - Eh the arkham games did imo. He's just a side goon and not very memorable.
TehJoker
TehJoker - 11/17/2024, 9:18 PM
Mcmurdo likley upvoting himself with his alts. Awful.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/17/2024, 9:37 PM
Amazin , pls suport ukraine
TehJoker
TehJoker - 11/17/2024, 9:47 PM
@Malatrova15 - *Grabs neck*

STOP GETTING POLITICAL. FOR [frick] SAKE
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/17/2024, 10:00 PM
@TehJoker - i saw your movie pal, just because you get vanquised by big irish love doenst mean we need to vanquish free speech
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/17/2024, 9:47 PM
Let Julian Rush be an expendable protege of Crane’s nothing nore, his character was wack and isnt deserving of the mask.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder