THE PENGUIN Production Designer Responds To Possible Scarecrow Easter Egg

A couple of screenshots from the fourth episode of The Penguin were shared online recently after a fan noticed what looked a lot like the Scarecrow's mask and glove from the Arkham video games in Doctor Julian Rush's office.

YouTuber BobaTalks later weighed-in, claiming that there were early plans to make Rush Doctor Jonathan Crane. We're not sure if there's any truth to this, but the show's production designer, Kalina Ivanov, has now responded to the fan-theory.

Ivanov didn't confirm or deny anything, but did say that they "left it open to interpretation," which suggests that the items on the table could well be inspired by the fear-inducing Batman villain.

Does this mean Rush is actually supposed to be the Scarecrow? That's probably a bit of a leap, but who knows what Matt Reeves and Lauren LeFranc have in store for the character?

WOW 🎃 Someone sent me this reddit post, and it shows an Arkham-esque inspired Scarecrow glove, and what appears to be a Scarecrow mask in Julian Rush's office.



I was told by a source a long while back that originally on the production details that Theo Rossi was written as…

Kalina Ivanov, production designer for 'THE PENGUIN', has said that the props possibly alluding to Scarecrow are "open to interpretation."

We want to know what you made of this first season (more have been discussed, but not confirmed) of The Penguin, so be sure to vote in the poll at the link below.

