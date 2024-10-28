JOKER Star Joaquin Phoenix Claims Christopher Nolan Offered Him Heath Ledger's Role In THE DARK KNIGHT

Heath Ledger died months before The Dark Knight arrived in theaters. As a result, the actor never got to see the response to his performance as The Joker or receive the "Best Supporting Actor" Oscar, which he was posthumously awarded the following year.

It's impossible to imagine anyone else playing the Clown Prince of Crime in that movie as Ledger has become nothing short of iconic as a result of his incredible performance.

However, Joker star Joaquin Phoenix - who won an Oscar for his portrayal of the character in the 2019 movie - has now revealed that Christopher Nolan approached him for the role that ultimately went to Ledger.

Explaining that he "wasn't ready" at the time, Phoenix said, "I talked to Chris Nolan about “The Dark Knight” and that didn’t happen for whatever reason, I wasn’t ready then...I can’t imagine what it would be if we didn’t have Heath Ledger’s performance in that film, right?"

We don't recall it ever being reported that Phoenix was in talks and there's nothing to say Nolan would have chosen him over Ledger, anyway. The funny thing about this is that Joker was supposed to end with Arthur Fleck carving a smile into his face which would have been reminiscent of the one Ledger's version of the villain had.

However, Nolan - who had a deal with Warner Bros. at the time - reportedly nixed the idea, resulting in Arthur instead drawing a smile on his face with blood.

With Nolan no longer at the studio, the critically panned Joker: Folie à Deux concluded with a similar scene, albeit one featuring an Arkham City inmate giving themselves a "Glasgow smile" after stabbing Arthur. Was it meant as a dig at Nolan from filmmaker Todd Phillips in retaliation for his previous intervention? That's up for debate.

In our review of the villain's latest movie, we concluded by saying, "Lady Gaga shines and Joaquin Phoenix brings more of the same to Joker: Folie à Deux, a wholly unnecessary sequel with no new ideas and nothing to say. It doesn’t work as a movie or a musical. What a waste of $200 million."

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Joker: Folie À Deux is now playing in theaters.