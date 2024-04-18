Leonardo DiCaprio Was In Talks To Play Lex Luthor In BVS; Gave Zack Snyder JUSTICE LEAGUE Idea

Zack Snyder has revealed that he had discussions with Leonardo DiCaprio about playing Lex Luthor in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 18, 2024 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Batman vs. Superman

Leonardo DiCaprio as Lex Luthor? Sounds like it may have come pretty close to happening!

Though the Killers of the Flower Moon actor has made a point of avoiding comic book/superhero movies over the course of his career, it seems he did consider signing on to play the Man of Steel's nemesis in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before Jesse Eisenberg landed the role.

Rebel Moon director Zack Snyder was a guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, and during his chat with host Josh Horowitz, he revealed that he spoke to both DiCaprio and Adam Driver (who was previously rumored) about signing on to play the iconic villain in his Man of Steel follow-up.

Snyder says that DiCaprio did seem interested, but ultimately decided that it wasn't for him. However, he did give the filmmaker an idea that he would end up using for Justice League.

“I think DiCaprio had a lot of great ideas, actually, just in the meeting. I think in the end he was kinda like, ‘Eh, I dunno,’ but he was really smart about the material and really smart about the character.”

“I think he was the one that mentioned to me this idea about Superman fighting the Justice League at some point," Snyder continued. "And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool,' and I was like, ‘I’m gonna put that [idea] over there, that’s gonna happen.’”

Of course, that is indeed what happened in JL, and many consider the scenes with the resurrected Supes taking on the other team members to be among the best in the movie.

Do you think DiCaprio would have been a good fit for Lex Luthor? Let us know in the comments section, and have a look at the clip and full interview below.

"It's been nearly two years since Superman's (Henry Cavill) colossal battle with Zod (Michael Shannon) devastated the city of Metropolis. The loss of life and collateral damage left many feeling angry and helpless, including crime-fighting billionaire Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck). Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel."

JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Reveals Why He Set Out To Avoid Pure Propaganda Of Superman And Batman
GeneralChaos
GeneralChaos - 4/18/2024, 12:28 PM
He wasn't "in talks". That makes it sound like they were trying to come to an agreement. Leo probably talked with him over email or phone.

Leo advised Timothy Chalamet not to do superhero films so I doubt he seriously considered being in a Zack Snyder film.
FrenchSauce
FrenchSauce - 4/18/2024, 12:57 PM
@GeneralChaos - That was his advice to an up and coming actor, so you aren't too tied to any one character and you don't have a movie or two a year to have to build the rest of your career around, plenty of the MCU mains have talked about having to turn down big offers because of their MCU commitments. DiCaprio's situation is different, he'd established himself.
RolandD
RolandD - 4/18/2024, 1:05 PM
@FrenchSauce - Context is everything. I had not thought of it that way but it makes sense.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/18/2024, 12:28 PM
That would've been interesting.
User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 4/18/2024, 12:31 PM
@Nomis929 - did you pull that off with AI?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/18/2024, 12:32 PM
@Vigor - I found it online.
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 4/18/2024, 1:01 PM
@Nomis929 - Lex Leo would be pretty freaking awesome.
RolandD
RolandD - 4/18/2024, 1:07 PM
@Nomis929 - It sure as hell would have beat what we got by a lot. Snyder either nailed the casting or missed by a mile.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/18/2024, 12:29 PM
Casting random A list actor for a role that they look nothing like, is just the same or WORSE than race bending or gender bending a character in my opinion. Neither Adam Driver (who they seemingly want for any and everything nowadays) nor Leonardo look the part. It's like trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. Fit a size 11 foot into a woman's 8 shoe.

But both can act so that's there.
That's my opinion and I'm sticking with it

I also love Leonardo and brad Pitt. The two coolest and most talented white guys in Hollywood. The superman vs justice league fight idea sounds like something AI would make up but man was it fun to see. Especially seeing supes track the flash mid fight. Great use of slow mo there
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 4/18/2024, 12:55 PM
@Vigor - isn’t the only descriptor for Lex that he’s bald (bald cap or shaving ) and fit (movies hire trainers all the time)?

Idk how Leo wouldn’t look like him
Vigor
Vigor - 4/18/2024, 12:57 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - Leo is too short and Adam is too tall. But yes bald and also an almost alien ufo type noggin. The guy they cast for the new superman is perfect as long as they make him bald
GeneralChaos
GeneralChaos - 4/18/2024, 12:30 PM
And F that podcast for continuing to ask questions about the DCEU. Can we give that a rest?
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 4/18/2024, 12:42 PM
@GeneralChaos -

Snyder would really be doing HIMSELF a huge favor if he honestly just refused to answer anymore DC related questions, otherwise he can never move on and neither will any nerds.
RolandD
RolandD - 4/18/2024, 1:13 PM
@HulkisHoly - I agree but I am not sure he’s capable of doing that.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 4/18/2024, 12:31 PM
He would never. And he would’ve been better.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/18/2024, 12:32 PM
I can totally see a Lex Luthor: Man of Steel Black Label movie starring Leo just like Phoenix did Joker, ya know.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/18/2024, 12:35 PM
User Comment Image

Lex: "I am the Man of Tomorrow, not him....NOT. HIM!!!"
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/18/2024, 12:32 PM
Man, this is some bullshit. That just would not have worked. [frick] off
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/18/2024, 12:38 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -

User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/18/2024, 12:58 PM
@IAmAHoot—He was a better choice. Plus, you have to be honest—he was very modern and youthful. More importantly, he was different, so I enjoyed Jesse in this role.
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/18/2024, 12:37 PM
Would have been a better choice than what we ended up with.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/18/2024, 12:38 PM
Bullshit. Leo said no superhero films
Gambito
Gambito - 4/18/2024, 12:41 PM
DiCaprio, Driver… how do you go from them to [frick]ing Jesse Eisenberg is beyond me. Say whatever about Leo but he or shit anyone else would have been better than the cringe fest Jesse gave us
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/18/2024, 12:42 PM
@Gambito - I remember reading an interview and him having gone to see Jesse for Jimmy Olsen but decided to cast him as Lex after meeting him after seeing how intelligent and “crazy” he was.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/18/2024, 12:41 PM
The Superman JL fight was one of the only actually interesting parts of the OG JL cut for me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/18/2024, 12:41 PM
I could definitely see Leo as Lex but not as the more neurotic version we got in the DCEU unless that was something Eisenberg brought to the role (Driver could have fit that aswell).

Personally , the Lex in BVS didn’t really work for me but I thought the one we saw in JL had potential since they had toned down the neurosis & quirkiness.(Eisenberg did well with the material he had).

User Comment Image

Good idea by Leo though since it was one of the best moments in either cut imo (or atleast from what I saw of the Snyder Cut since I haven’t watched it in it’s entirety).
HermanM
HermanM - 4/18/2024, 12:45 PM
Would have been much better than what we got, but the movie and story and costumes and other castings would still have been just as horrendous.

They got Eiseinerg because he has a good relationship with the studio and was the only person they could nab at the last minute.

Remember when Man Of Steel came out and Snyder described Lex as a Richard Branson/Brad Pitt type?

https://comicbook.com/movies/news/man-of-steels-lex-luthor-described-as-richard-branson-and-brad-pitt-combination/

What the heck happened? Either Snyder changed his mind at the last minute, or he is simply insane, because Eisenberg does not fit that description in the slightest.

That description is more accurate to comic book Lex, DiCaprio would have fit it better, but not Eisenberg.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/18/2024, 12:45 PM
Off topic:

Transformers One Trailer

?si=v4-AYv2hAI8uQ9zU

Hitman trailer

?si=g9QofwWo4D1XFZde

M Night Shyamalan’s “Trap” trailer

?si=5Y07UngfpMO3Fzg8
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 4/18/2024, 1:07 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Trap looks good!
HermanM
HermanM - 4/18/2024, 12:47 PM
Josh Horowitz is such a cringe, cloying, mawkish interviewer.
HermanM
HermanM - 4/18/2024, 12:47 PM
His DC films were horrible, but Snyder seems like a nice guy in real life at least.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/18/2024, 1:00 PM
And Lyle?
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 4/18/2024, 1:08 PM
"Eh, I dunno" is code for, "This script sucks!"
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 4/18/2024, 1:12 PM
He would have been good. I still liked Eisenberg's take. Hoult will be good.
LeonNova
LeonNova - 4/18/2024, 1:17 PM
DiCaprio knew the movie was gonna suck
Steel86
Steel86 - 4/18/2024, 1:19 PM
Leo has been my fancast for Joker for a long time. So much so I , in my head cannon, would've done Batman v Superman DOJ as Batman-Superman Worlds Finest with Joker and Lex Luthor. And would've done a Joker origin film with the story being Killing Joke meets the Departed.

