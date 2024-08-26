WONDER MAN: It Appears The Series Has Almost Completed Post-Production (Despite Having No Premiere Date)

It appears work on Wonder Man is almost finished, a strong indication it will be released on Disney+ in 2025 alongside Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart.

While there was no mention of the series at Comic-Con or D23, showrunner Andrew Guest has shared a picture of himself and director/executive producer Destin Daniel Cretton working on "our final mix playback in person at Skywalker Ranch."

No additional details were shared but it's clear Marvel Studios is no longer going to announce or release small screen projects before they're ready. Ironheart, for example, wrapped filming all the way back in 2022.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will play Wonder Man, while Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead) has been cast as his brother, classic Avengers villain, The Grim Reaper.

Last month, we sat down with Grosse to discuss his role in Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot and asked if there was anything he could tease about his MCU debut.

"Yes, and I think people are going to be intrigued by the dynamic between Simon Williams and Eric Williams as much as they’re excited about the dynamic between Grim Reaper and Wonder Man," the actor told us. "This series is gonna be a very, very different kind of show, but pleasantly so."

Check out a screenshot of Guest's post below.

Marvel Studios has revealed very little about Wonder Man, though we know Sir Ben Kingsley is reprising his Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings role as Trevor Slattery. Byron Bowers recently joined the cast, while Ed Harris, Bob Odenkirk, and Courtney Cox are among those rumoured to appear.

Stella Meghie (The Photograph) is directing multiple episodes, with Cretton reportedly tapped to helm the first two instalments. Wonder Man has previously been described as a "superhero satire" and "a love letter to LA and the industry."

Wonder Man made his Marvel Comics debut in the pages of Avengers #9 in 1964. Initially a villain, he was later retconned and became a hero (and an Avenger) in the 1970s. The Grim Reaper is his brother, and his brainwaves were used by Ultron as a basis for The Vision; later, he joined the West Coast Avengers and became a Hollywood star.

Wonder Man doesn't currently have a confirmed premiere date.