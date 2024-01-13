WONDER MAN Resumes Filming; New Set Photo Teases Costume Reveal & Possible WANDAVISION Connection

Despite reports that Marvel Studios' Wonder Man had been scrapped, the Disney+ series is clearly still on track, having resumed shooting in LA. We also have a revealing new set photo...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 13, 2024 08:01 AM EST
It seems Wonder Man is very much alive!

Recent reports claimed that Marvel Studios had scrapped the project, with cast and crew told to "move on" from the Disney+ series following massive production delays resulting from the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

However, filming has now resumed in downtown LA, and some revealing new photos and video from the set have been shared on social media.

As some predicted, it seems "Wonder Man" is going to be its own film franchise within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and these photos give us a look at the movie's logo. Though the silhouette doesn't feature Simon Williams' (Yahya Abdul-Mateen) likeness, it does give us a glimpse of the character's superhero chest emblem.

Interestingly, the display also seems to include a town or city surrounded by some sort of Hex like the one the Scarlet Witch put up around Westview in WandaVision. We don't know if this is hinting at a direct connection to Marvel's first Disney+ show, but that's the prevailing theory.

Check out the snaps at the links below.

The series will also star Demetrius Grosse as Simon's brother Eric Williams, aka the Grim Reaper, along with Sir Ben Kingsley as the returning Trevor Slattery. We have heard that Ed Harris, Bob Odenkirk, and Courtney Cox have been enlisted for cameos, but that's yet to be confirmed.

Wonder Man has been described as a "superhero satire" and “a love letter to LA and the industry." Producers Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest are said to be going for a tone similar to shows such as Silicon Valley, Dave, and Barry.

Stella Meghie (The Photograph) had been tapped to direct multiple episodes. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will reportedly helm the first two episodes and is on board as a writer along with Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 30 Rock, and Community scribe Andrew Guest, who will also serve as showrunner.

Wonder Man doesn't have a premiere date, but we'll hopefully get an official update fairly soon now that production is back on.

AllsGood - 1/13/2024, 8:05 AM
Great News. I thought Marvel Studios killed the Wonder Man project.
tmp3 - 1/13/2024, 8:06 AM
Yahya was so good in Watchmen, but so uniformly bad in Aquaman 2, it was like seeing two different actors. I like Destin Crettin so I’m hopeful this breaks the MCU D+ curse… of all the shows they’re shooting rn, this is by far the most interesting imo
tmp3 - 1/13/2024, 8:08 AM
I think the strangest gap between the two roles has to be that his Manhattan looked awful but had an incredible performance while his Manta looked amazing but had the delivery of a republic serial villain
Scarilian - 1/13/2024, 8:38 AM
@tmp3 -
I feel like his role in Aquaman 2 was 'ok' he's quite clearly not invested as much and he's been given a role where he's pretty much just meant to be getting controlled by another villain so he can't really delve into his characters personal conflict.
WhatIfRickJames - 1/13/2024, 8:07 AM
That’s surprising, I didn’t know this was still in production.
harryba11zack - 1/13/2024, 8:10 AM
keep it in the fcuking bin
AllsGood - 1/13/2024, 8:12 AM
The Far From Dead Marvel Studios NO REBOOT Required or Happening Soon.
Razorface1 - 1/13/2024, 8:21 AM
@AllsGood - lmao who talks like that
AllsGood - 1/13/2024, 8:33 AM
@Razorface1 - 100% FACT!
Scarilian - 1/13/2024, 8:40 AM
@AllsGood -
It's still a 50/50 as to whether we even get to Avengers Secret Wars/Forever for the reboot to happen.

The four films slated for 2025, that's not gonna happen, things are gonna be delayed. If Captain America 4, Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts under-perform then I doubt they'd be able to justify doing Avengers 5, 6 and 7.
ObserverIO - 1/13/2024, 8:14 AM
So glad they finally replaced Gal Gadot.
lazlodaytona - 1/13/2024, 8:18 AM
@ObserverIO -
lazlodaytona - 1/13/2024, 8:18 AM
...“a love letter to LA and the industry."

The film instantly torpedoed for me after I read that phrase.
Scarilian - 1/13/2024, 8:41 AM
@lazlodaytona -
It's a series, but yeah, that kills interest.
lazlodaytona - 1/13/2024, 8:45 AM
@Scarilian - oh, woops. thanks for the correction.
Scarilian - 1/13/2024, 8:55 AM
@lazlodaytona -
No problem, I also have difficulty keeping track of all the sludge xD
dagenspear - 1/13/2024, 9:11 AM
@lazlodaytona - A love letter is weird.
lazlodaytona - 1/13/2024, 9:11 AM
@dagenspear - definitely
BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/13/2024, 8:19 AM
another Marvel hit 🧱❄️👩🏼‍🍳
S8R8M - 1/13/2024, 8:22 AM
Marvel should just focus on the characters they got at the moment. This character will probably be another overpowered cosmic version of cap marvel.
WelcomeBackFrank - 1/13/2024, 8:23 AM
Another character Marvel Studios race-swapped and cast the wrong actor for.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen could've been a handful of other Marvel characters like Young Goliath, Deathlok, Bishop, Young Nick Fury, Tombstone, or Hardcore, but nah. Can't do that. Can't cast an actor who looks like the character anymore. Can't stick to the source material anymore. Nope.
Scarilian - 1/13/2024, 8:36 AM
@WelcomeBackFrank -
Yeah, it's a shame. His performance as Black Manta is one of the best parts of Aquaman (and even Aquaman 2). It would have been nice to see him play a role where he seems antagonistic or stoic. Personally I thought he would be most suited to a character like Brother Voodoo or Blue Marvel or Deathlok (as you mentioned)

Either that or have him play Kang now that Jonathan Majors is gone.

Though I don't think he has the screen presence to keep people invested for a series though. He works best when he's playing off other characters or when he gets to have a short scene and you feel his impact linger on other moments.
dagenspear - 1/13/2024, 9:10 AM
@WelcomeBackFrank - Wrong actor? Not necessarily all by itself. Race changed? Sure.

That actor looks almost nothing like Samuel L. Jackson.
WelcomeBackFrank - 1/13/2024, 8:24 AM
My guess is though the show will be about the same as Marvel's recent shows: mediocre forgettable dumpster fires. At least "What If" is entertaining.
Scarilian - 1/13/2024, 8:30 AM
Iron Heart, sure, maybe they felt like Wakanda Forever would get everyone really invested in the character and that they could leech off the visuals of Iron Man. Will it work, no, but I understand the motivations and given they want to build that character I get why they won't cancel the series.

Agatha, sure, I can get why they thought they could leech off the popularity generated by the song and spin-off into a semi-sequel to WandaVision to continue the thematic elements. Will it work, no, but I understand the motivations. That said in its current form I don't see a reason as to why they wouldn't cancel it.

Wonder Man... there's no logical reason for it. You can't play on the stereotypical action hero aspects because you've race swapped the main hero and the main villain. If you were after a black superhero show then it'd have made a lot more sense to redo Luke Cage in order to build to eventually do another Defenders series and/or movie.

I like the actor playing Wonder Man when he played Black Manta but his acting is best suited to an antagonistic role and I don't see him playing well as the hero nor carrying a series especially when he's never done so before, the best you get is his portrayal of Doctor Manhattan in Watchman but I don't think he has the charisma to be a lead. They are also tripling down on Ben Kinglsey being Trevor Slattery, despite it just being a reminder to fans of the time you [frick]ed up and decided to play things safe as opposed to be creative. It's one of those shows that feels like it should be cancelled.

Let the actor play Kang in Kang Dynasty, he's competent enough to do the role and be intimidating and likable. I doubt he could completely salvage the terrible scripts but it'd be better than just pushing the Wonder Man series out to flop. They should scrap the Wonder Man series as a method of demonstrating the commitment to 'quality over quantity'.
dagenspear - 1/13/2024, 9:09 AM
@Scarilian - "You can't play on the stereotypical action hero aspects because you've race swapped the main hero and the main villain."

These things have absolutely nothing to do with eachother, all by itself.
Batmangina - 1/13/2024, 8:32 AM
So Black Manta is Wonder Man...

Make Mine Marvel!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣


FULL RETARD
dagenspear - 1/13/2024, 9:08 AM
@Batmangina - That has nothing to do with anything.
braunermegda - 1/13/2024, 8:38 AM
Wow! So your realiable scoopers were wrong? Who'd have thought right
Apophis71 - 1/13/2024, 8:46 AM
@braunermegda - Someone needs to be here keeping a record of how oft each scooper gets something right or wrong, that would be a listicle worth reading, lol.
Matchesz - 1/13/2024, 8:46 AM
Another Stan Lee character for the grinder :)
dagenspear - 1/13/2024, 9:07 AM
@Matchesz - Have you seen it already?
Bucnastydathird - 1/13/2024, 9:00 AM
Not really a fan of "wonder bread" oh I mean wonder man....that said I'd pay good money if they had a cameo appearance from beast in it. I like the way they team up shawty
Winston19 - 1/13/2024, 9:05 AM
Looks like the Whataburger logo lol
Bucnastydathird - 1/13/2024, 9:13 AM
@Winston19 - I was in FLA a month ago and ate Whataburger the first time ever...not a bad burger tbh

