WONDER MAN Resumes Filming; New Set Photo Teases Costume Reveal & Possible WANDAVISION Connection

It seems Wonder Man is very much alive!

Recent reports claimed that Marvel Studios had scrapped the project, with cast and crew told to "move on" from the Disney+ series following massive production delays resulting from the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

However, filming has now resumed in downtown LA, and some revealing new photos and video from the set have been shared on social media.

As some predicted, it seems "Wonder Man" is going to be its own film franchise within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and these photos give us a look at the movie's logo. Though the silhouette doesn't feature Simon Williams' (Yahya Abdul-Mateen) likeness, it does give us a glimpse of the character's superhero chest emblem.

Interestingly, the display also seems to include a town or city surrounded by some sort of Hex like the one the Scarlet Witch put up around Westview in WandaVision. We don't know if this is hinting at a direct connection to Marvel's first Disney+ show, but that's the prevailing theory.

Check out the snaps at the links below.

The series will also star Demetrius Grosse as Simon's brother Eric Williams, aka the Grim Reaper, along with Sir Ben Kingsley as the returning Trevor Slattery. We have heard that Ed Harris, Bob Odenkirk, and Courtney Cox have been enlisted for cameos, but that's yet to be confirmed.

Wonder Man has been described as a "superhero satire" and “a love letter to LA and the industry." Producers Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest are said to be going for a tone similar to shows such as Silicon Valley, Dave, and Barry.

Stella Meghie (The Photograph) had been tapped to direct multiple episodes. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will reportedly helm the first two episodes and is on board as a writer along with Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 30 Rock, and Community scribe Andrew Guest, who will also serve as showrunner.

Wonder Man doesn't have a premiere date, but we'll hopefully get an official update fairly soon now that production is back on.