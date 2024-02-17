BLACK ADAM Star The Rock Embraces Inner Bad Guy In WWE By Taking Aim At "Inbred" Wrestling Fans

As we're sure you're already aware, Black Adam star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently returned to WWE. However, after taking Cody Rhodes' place at WrestleMania, fans turned on the actor, forcing the pro wrestling company to change its plans.

Now, Rhodes will face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as originally intended and The Rock has turned heel (i.e. become a bad guy) as a means of playing into the boos he's received from fans.

As we first explained on TheRingReport.com, insiders reveal The Rock realised that he had to give up his match with Reigns and breaking bad became the best course of action because he felt "the booing can be explained as him playing heel wrestler and he’s even said he is very happy to do that."

It's said that, with his reputation tarnished by Black Adam and the XFL's struggles, not to mention Young Rock's cancellation, Johnson understandably decided he didn't want to be booed as a babyface/good guy.

During last night's episode of SmackDown, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns introduced Johnson as the newest member of The Bloodline.

Wearing gear very much in line with what we saw from his 1999 heel run, The Rock embraced his new heel persona by tearing into the fans in Salt Lake City and proceeded to mock Rhodes for his loss at last year's WrestleMania. He also blamed the "inbred" fans for costing themselves the biggest 'Mania main event of all time with the #WeWantCody movement.

Right now, it looks like we're getting The Rock and Reigns vs. Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins but nothing has been confirmed on that front. You can find out more about this developing storyline by reading our latest WWE stories at TheRingReport.com!

Check out some highlights from SmackDown in the X posts below.