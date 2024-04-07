WRESTLEMANIA: Here's What Happened During BLACK ADAM Star The Rock's First WWE Match Since 2016

Black Adam star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has returned to WWE as the villainous "The Final Boss" and teamed with his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania last night to do battle with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

It proved to be an impressive showing for the Brahma Bull and, despite not wrestling a full match since 2013, he shook off the ring rust (mostly) to prove he still has "it."

The Hollywood A-Lister was put through a table and even inadvertently hit by one of Reigns' Spears, but just as Rhodes was about to win the match, he hit the babyface with his weight belt and picked up the win for his team (with a combination of the Rock Bottom and People's Elbow).

Now, tonight's title match will be "Bloodline Rules," meaning the odds are stacked against the American Nightmare as he looks to finish his story by becoming WWE Champion.

As we first reported on TheRingReport.com, WrestleMania Night 1 also saw Rhea Ripley retain the Women's World Championship in an impressive showing over Becky Lynch. Things went downhill for The Judgement Day from there, though, as Austin Theory and Grayson Waller won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in the Six-Pack Ladder Match.

Making matters worse was the fact the Awesome Truth, The Miz and R-Truth, later won the RAW Tag Team titles, ending the championship's "Undisputed" status. Then, thanks to a helping hand from Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson from the Philadelphia Eagles, Rey Mysterio and Andrade beat Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio.

Jey Uso defeated his twin brother, Jimmy Uso, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi vanquished Damage CTRL, and Sami Zayn ended Gunther's 666-day reign as Intercontinental Champion for the biggest feel-good moment of the night.

Check out some highlights from WrestleMania Night 1 in the X posts below.