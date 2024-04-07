WRESTLEMANIA: Here's What Happened During BLACK ADAM Star The Rock's First WWE Match Since 2016

Black Adam star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stepped back into the ring for Night 1 of WrestleMania, but how did the actor fare when he clashed with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins? Find a full recap here...

By JoshWilding - Apr 07, 2024 11:04 AM EST
Black Adam star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has returned to WWE as the villainous "The Final Boss" and teamed with his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania last night to do battle with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

It proved to be an impressive showing for the Brahma Bull and, despite not wrestling a full match since 2013, he shook off the ring rust (mostly) to prove he still has "it."

The Hollywood A-Lister was put through a table and even inadvertently hit by one of Reigns' Spears, but just as Rhodes was about to win the match, he hit the babyface with his weight belt and picked up the win for his team (with a combination of the Rock Bottom and People's Elbow). 

Now, tonight's title match will be "Bloodline Rules," meaning the odds are stacked against the American Nightmare as he looks to finish his story by becoming WWE Champion. 

As we first reported on TheRingReport.com, WrestleMania Night 1 also saw Rhea Ripley retain the Women's World Championship in an impressive showing over Becky Lynch. Things went downhill for The Judgement Day from there, though, as Austin Theory and Grayson Waller won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in the Six-Pack Ladder Match. 

Making matters worse was the fact the Awesome Truth, The Miz and R-Truth, later won the RAW Tag Team titles, ending the championship's "Undisputed" status. Then, thanks to a helping hand from Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson from the Philadelphia Eagles, Rey Mysterio and Andrade beat Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio.

Jey Uso defeated his twin brother, Jimmy Uso, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi vanquished Damage CTRL, and Sami Zayn ended Gunther's 666-day reign as Intercontinental Champion for the biggest feel-good moment of the night. 

Check out some highlights from WrestleMania Night 1 in the X posts below.

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/7/2024, 11:09 AM
This has nothing to do with Black Adam other than it was the Rock.
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 4/7/2024, 11:24 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - but the hierarchy of power in the wwe universe is about to change.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/7/2024, 11:16 AM
Liking this Wrestlemania so far…

That main event was great and makes me even more convinced that Cody will win the title tonight.

I’m also happy to see them finally split the RAW and Smackdown Tag titles again , it was about time…

Good to see Awesome Truth win the Raw ones and A-Town Down Under win the Smackdown ones (could see the latter feud with Kevin Owens & Randy Orton next due to being in a rivalry with them since Logan Paul will likely beat them both tonight to retain the US title).

Sami vs Gunther was probably one of the best , if not the best match of the night and I’m glad to see Zayn win the IC title but part of me still wishes it was Chad Gable who ended the latter’s near-2 year historic run.

Can’t wait to see how it all ends tonight!!.

User Comment Image
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 4/7/2024, 11:55 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Night one exceeded expectations where it needed to. Uso match, damage control vs team Jade were the only letdowns. Damage Cntrl were made to look like clowns. Straight up jobbers. Sami and Gunther killed it! I really wasn’t expecting that booking or finish!! Sami earned it. This match was the perfect underdog story because it came with the surprise victory. Gunther will go down as the greatest intercontinental champion of all time.

Becky & Rhea was awesome, they put on a great show. Pushing each other to their limits, their chemistry is on point. This may even be better then the Rhea/flair match from WM39. R-truth winning his first WM was absolutely glorious. So happy for him. After jobbing to the judgement day on multiple occasions he really earned this victory.

The Rock’s entrance was simply electrifying. The production value for his entrance alone was off the charts. He looked like a billion dollar man when he approached the ring. He also outshined Roman making him look like a midcard tag team partner.
The Rock laying the smackdown on Cody crybaby himself was the icing on the cake. The final boss looked fantastic out there. First proper match in 11 years and he hasn’t lost a step. His cardio, selling, timing was magnificent to witness. The Rock is literally greatness on another level. ☝🏿

One night was delightfully impressive. Can’t wait for tonight two. I hope the the Philly crowd show more enthusiasm this time because they were dead last night. Less then 12 hours now let’s go!!!
CaptainSavaHoe2
CaptainSavaHoe2 - 4/7/2024, 11:19 AM
I wish there was a way to report an article like a comment
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 4/7/2024, 11:21 AM
@CaptainSavaHoe2 - Josh wouldn't last 2 days with that system.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 4/7/2024, 11:19 AM
I didn't even know WrestleMania was yesterday.
sammac13
sammac13 - 4/7/2024, 11:21 AM
I don’t come to come to comicbookmovie.com for a wrestling recap just saying.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 4/7/2024, 11:44 AM
@sammac13 - You don’t have to read the article. You have a choice it’s not compulsory to read it. There’s a variety of articles for you to choose from. The problem starts and ends with you. Nothing wrong with this site posting the occasional article about wrestling. The day this site posts an article about politics or something I have zero interest in, I’m not going to click on it, simple.
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 4/7/2024, 11:47 AM
@sammac13 - exactly [frick]in AHoles wiith their shitty reporting on CBM.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 4/7/2024, 11:24 AM
If the Rock can't make a $300 million Fast n Furious movie without micromanaging each punch to make sure he comes out looking like a badass, does anyone really think he's going to lose in a WWE match?? Are there any stakes whatsoever?
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 4/7/2024, 12:00 PM
@UncleHarm1 - The Rock had to win his match to set the stakes for an upcoming match tonight where the underdog/babyface goes over and becomes champ. If the Rock was as selfish and power hungry as you make him out to be, then this wouldn’t be the greatest Wrestlemania of all time. The WWE wouldn’t be starting a new era, ratings, ticket sales wouldn’t be soaring as they are, records wouldn’t be broken. Despite what you think of the Rock, he knows what’s best for business and everything he has done in the ring has been nothing short of majestic. The man can entertain an audience unlike no other. Every time he takes the power for himself he gives it back to the fans in spades.
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/7/2024, 11:25 AM
I haven't watched Wrestlemania in years, I might when it comes to Netflix.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 4/7/2024, 12:02 PM
Night one soundly delivered. Roll on night two now let’s go!!

View Recorder