BLACK PANTHER Director Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman "Freaked Out" Disney Execs With His T'Challa Accent

BLACK PANTHER Director Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman &quot;Freaked Out&quot; Disney Execs With His T'Challa Accent

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has reflected on how Chadwick Boseman's method approach to T'Challa "freaked out" Disney executives, and reveals why he made Sinners before shooting Black Panther 3.

By JoshWilding - Apr 10, 2025 09:04 AM EST
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman was a generational talent, and we lost him too soon (the actor passed away in 2020 at 43 years old following a battle with colon cancer). While his work stretched beyond the MCU, it's T'Challa he's likely to be best remembered for playing. 

Talking about his new movie, Sinners, director Ryan Coogler has addressed the Avengers: Infinity War star's commitment to his craft. 

He started by explaining what a huge impact Boseman's death had on both himself and the actor's Black Panther co-star and Sinners lead, Michael B. Jordan.

"Out of all of my actors, Chad’s death actually hit [Michael B. Jordan] the hardest," Coogler recalls in the video below. "Chad was older than us, he was quite a bit older than us, even though he looked like he was the same age. He was a fully baked man from the South. He was an old school man’s man and compared to that dude when we worked together bro, me and Mike was kids."

"Chad changed my life. He was the kind of teacher who you never knew you was getting a lesson when he taught," the filmmaker continued. "It was all by example and what he gave me and Michael was patience. He moved at an old-school pace and he took his time. He was always early. He was that type of dude."

"And Mike will tell you this, I told him man, I said, 'Hey bro, what would Chad do in this ['Sinners'] role? If he had this role what would he do?' Because Chad never broke action."

Providing an example, Coogler reflected on Boseman's decision to keep his T'Challa accent throughout the entirety of the Black Panther shoot.

"He was talking in an African accent. Disney execs came to see us on ‘Panther.’ It was week two and they pulled up and it was the T’Challa accent and they were freaked out," he shared. "I was like, ‘Don’t be freaked out. He’s working, man. He don’t turn it off until we wrap.'"

The expectation now is that the MCU will get a new T'Challa (likely an adult Toussaint) in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars. From there, he'll take centre stage in Black Panther 3, a movie we know Coogler has already tapped Denzel Washington to star in.

During a separate interview with Deadline, Coogler explained why it was important to him to make Sinners before the Black Panther threequel:

"It is interesting for you to ask where [Sinners] came from, and timing it before Black Panther 3. It was my realization that I had been on this path of what I could make and what I wanted to make. And realizing they had all been in the service of stories that were outside of myself."

"But I still haven’t brought something that was just me. And how funny is it that when I say, Hey, I’m making a horror movie, and people are surprised. But if you know me, I love those movies. If I had to reckon with the fact that the audience doesn’t truly know me. And I got scared that I would look up and be 50 and would still be in that situation. And by then, I might not have anything to say."

"So the movie was made because I had to make it right now. And with the people that I wanted to make it with, it had to happen now. Or if not, it wouldn’t. I feared that. And that was why now."

Black Panther 3 doesn't have a confirmed release date but is expected to be released during the Mutant Saga.

Simonsonrules
Simonsonrules - 4/10/2025, 9:50 AM
The loss of Chadwick contributed greatly to the decline in quality of the post-Endgame MCU. He had a charisma and screen presence that could make things interesting. Miss that dude.
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 4/10/2025, 9:55 AM
@Simonsonrules - Eh, i disagree in that it contributed to the worsening quality. That individual project was allowed the time and pushback to make the necessary changes.

On the whole the MCU suffered from expanding to D+ with episodic content and stretching Feige to thin. Plus, you know... the pandemic
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 4/10/2025, 10:05 AM
@NoDaysOff @Simonsonrules - For me, I think the big part of the decline after Chad's death was the loss of potentially much better content. With Stark and Rogers out, I think T'Challa was poised to be the next face of the MCU. He was loved by most and Chad was loved by all.
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 4/10/2025, 10:10 AM
@Simonsonrules - Chadwick was a major loss, no doubt. But it was Marvel that's responsible for Marvel's decline. One actor isn't going to change that. If the material and the creatives aren't swinging for the fences, then it'll trickle down to everything else.
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 4/10/2025, 10:14 AM
@TheFinestSmack - that's a good angle, though i think even if they went with a recast, it still wouldn't have been much different. (IMO). Recasting the lead role of T'Challa, wouldn't have been the same as recasting Rhoadey, or William Hurt, hell, even Norton as Hulk himself hasn't been seen in a solo project since TIH.

So in them actually honoring the actor/character, i think the project turned out better than what a recast would have been when considering how the social response would have been to the target audience. 860 million WW was a pretty good take considering the time it came out.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 4/10/2025, 10:33 AM
@NoDaysOff - Yeah, no way they could have recast Chad. At least not that soon for the sequel. Only Chad could have carried the MCU from Endgame to current. My hope is that they get a talented young actor to play T'Challa Jr and that a big part of his story arc is him trying to be a good man/King like his legendary father. It would hit hard because so many young men looked up to Chad already. How does the youth of this generation move on from losing their iconic role model?
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 4/10/2025, 10:36 AM
@TheFinestSmack - Can't disagree with any of that. I think if they make space for that character in secret wars and give him a good arc, similar to what Chadwick had in Civil War, he could easily carry the crown in the next saga, leading the BP franchise. (with good writers and director on board).
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/10/2025, 9:52 AM
Disney execs when they heard Chadwick:

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/10/2025, 9:54 AM
What kind words. RIP

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/10/2025, 10:05 AM
White people🤦🏾‍♂️

For [frick]s Sake
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/10/2025, 10:09 AM
Will be missed makes sense do something for minutes day may forget how keep doing it , do it whole time until movie finish keep that memory know who to use to make it work make sense
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/10/2025, 10:21 AM
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/10/2025, 10:16 AM
"Black Panther 3 doesn't have a confirmed release date but is expected to be released during the Mutant Saga."

I'm not letting you get away with unconfirmed nonsense, Wilding.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/10/2025, 10:19 AM
To the law:

Ecclesiasticus 38:16-23 KJV
My son, let tears fall down over the dead, and begin to lament, as if thou hadst suffered great harm thyself; and then cover his body according to the custom, and neglect not his burial.

17 Weep bitterly, and make great moan, and use lamentation, as he is worthy, and that a day or two, lest thou be evil spoken of: and then comfort thyself for thy heaviness.

18 For of heaviness cometh death, and the heaviness of the heart breaketh strength.

19 In affliction also sorrow remaineth: and the life of the poor is the curse of the heart.

20 Take no heaviness to heart: drive it away, and member the last end.

21 Forget it not, for there is no turning again: thou shalt not do him good, but hurt thyself.

22 Remember my judgment: for thine also shall be so; yesterday for me, and to day for thee.

23 When the dead is at rest, let his remembrance rest; and be comforted for him, when his Spirit is departed from him.


...learn the commandments. Keep the commandments. All praises to The Most High!!!

JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/10/2025, 10:37 AM
He seemed like a pro's pro. He made Civil War the banger that it is.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/10/2025, 10:39 AM
That’s pretty great lol.

It’s weird to miss someone you have never met but I do feel that way about Chadwick Boseman because not only was he a great actor , he seemed to genuinely be a good human being too.

