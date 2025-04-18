Marvel Confirms That The First Look At EYES OF WAKANDA Will Be Unveiled At This Year's Annecy Festival

Marvel Confirms That The First Look At EYES OF WAKANDA Will Be Unveiled At This Year's Annecy Festival

Eyes of Wakanda creator Todd Harris will attend this year's Annecy Animation Festival, and he's bringing along the show's first episode.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 18, 2025 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Black Panther
Source: Toonado.com

Marvel fans should be preparing for an animated Wakandan adventure to hit Disney+ this August!

But before then, the animation fans will get an exclusive first look at Eyes of Wakanda's debut episode this June at the prestigious Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France.

The Annecy Festival, the globe's leading celebration of all things animation since 1960, annually draws thousands of industry titans and passionate fans to witness the best in animated storytelling. This year, Marvel Studios' Eyes of Wakanda joins the esteemed lineup!

Adding to the excitement, Marvel has confirmed that on  June 9th, Todd Harris, the visionary creator, director, and executive producer of Eyes of Wakanda, will be present at Annecy for a special screening of the first episode, followed by an insightful Q&A session. Expect new details and footage to emerge.

A press release for the Annecy panel reads, "During a Making-of Session on Monday, June 9, Marvel Animation will host an exclusive premiere screening of the first episode of the action-adventure series Eyes of Wakanda. The story follows the adventures of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history. In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zaraze and this is their story."

Previously, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Marvel Streaming, Television and Animation shared, "Eyes of Wakanda, more than any other show we're doing in animation, ties directly into the MCU."

"This is a story about Wakandan history. It's produced by Ryan Coogler and directed by Todd Harris who is one of our longtime storyboard artists who I first met when he designed the Hulk vs. Thor fight in Ragnarok."

"It's an awesome show. The action is insane and the storytelling is fantastic. It's both about the history of Wakanda, but also expands into the greater MCU at different time periods," he explained. "If you're a fan of the movies, I think this show is going to be a real treat."

Eyes of Wakanda will premiere on Disney+ on August 6, 2025. The show is confirmed to consist of 4 episodes.

The voice cast for the series features Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Lynn Whitfield, Anika Noni Rose, Steve Toussaint, Gary Anthony Williams, Jacques Colimon, and more. Black Panther's Ryan Googler executive produces the series. Marc Bernardin previously disclosed that he wrote two of the show's four episodes.

Not much else is known about the show but a predecessor of Daniel Rand aka Iron Fist, is set to appear.

