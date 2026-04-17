MCU Rumor Roundup: Castle Doom Location Revealed, "Mystical" Black Panther 3, VisionQuest Cameo, More

MCU Rumor Roundup: Castle Doom Location Revealed, &quot;Mystical&quot; Black Panther 3, VisionQuest Cameo, More

In our latest MCU rumor roundup, we're sharing updates on the filming location for Doctor Doom's castle, the latest on plans for Black Panther 3, and possible spoilers for VisionQuest and more.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 17, 2026 01:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Black Panther

While all eyes are on Avengers: Doomsday after Marvel Studios brought the first trailer to CinemaCon, that's far from the only MCU project on the horizon that's worth getting excited about.

We do have a possible first look at Castle Doom in this MCU rumor roundup, but that's not all. You'll also find intel on Black Panther 3, a hint about the Kingpin's MCU future, and potentially major spoilers for VisionQuest and Avengers: Doomsday

Check out these latest MCU rumors below, and when you're done, make sure you head down to the comments section to share your thoughts on them.

  • Starting with The Cosmic Circus, Letitia Wright will reportedly return as Shuri in Black Panther 3, which is leaning heavily "into the mystical aspect of Wakandan lore and mythology." There will also be connections to the lore introduced in Marvel Animation's Eyes of Wakanda.
  • The report also hints that a Marvel Television character—from the pre-Disney+ era—will return in the threequel.

  • Sharing some insights into what we can expect from the MCU's Young Avengers/Champions, it's said, "Kate and Kamala are learning to lead. Cassie and America learn to belong to something bigger than themselves after coping with isolation and being the lone-wolf types for so long. Billy and Tommy are bonding and learning to adapt to their current situation."
  • It sounds like VisionQuest will feature an appearance from Ms. Marvel.

  • Ahead of The Punisher's leap to the big screen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the site hints at more small-screen superheroes appearing in movies.
  • While Daredevil: Born Again is moving on from the Mayor Fisk storyline after Season 2, we may still eventually get Marvel Studios' take on Devil's Reign. "The Devil can reign in more than one way," the site posits. "What we’ll see now is the conclusion of Fisk’s plan. Hint: He never wanted to be mayor; just look at the very little competition he has left."

  • According to @MyTimeToShineH, while Ms. Marvel is in Avengers: Doomsday, neither Captain Marvel nor Monica Rambeau is currently set to appear. They go so far as to say that the latter "dies off-screen," which contradicts recent claims about her being what brings the Avengers and X-Men together.

  • The insider has also said that a new Luke Cage project is in development at Marvel Studios.

  • We may have a first look at Doctor Doom's castle in Latveria. Apparently, Avengers: Doomsday quietly shot at the UK's Alton Towers theme park earlier this year, and judging by the photos below, the castle there would make a fitting Doomstadt...
About The Author:
JoshWilding
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/17/2026, 1:56 PM

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themawisdead
themawisdead - 4/17/2026, 2:04 PM
The report also hints that a Marvel Television character—from the pre-Disney+ era—will return in the threequel.

Coulson!?

more small-screen superheroes appearing in movies.

excellent. should definitely lean into this, even if said characters are not central focus in whatever film they appear. they'll have all their characters in the same sandbox. best use 'em.


while Ms. Marvel is in Avengers: Doomsday, neither Captain Marvel nor Monica Rambeau is currently set to appear. They go so far as to say that the latter "dies off-screen.

i don't believe this for a second.

While Daredevil: Born Again is moving on from the Mayor Fisk storyline after Season 2, we may still eventually get Marvel Studios' take on Devil's Reign.

yes, please! an oligarch-level Fisk has a lot of potential.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/17/2026, 2:07 PM
So Jonatan Majors Is back
themawisdead
themawisdead - 4/17/2026, 2:10 PM
an aside: i finally cracked open Born Again S1 and i think the detractors are TRIPPING.

i quite enjoyed it, even though it felt like a different show. i loved getting to see Matt's life as a lawyer and how the faults in the system begin to justify him returning to his mantle.

the show moved a little too briskly for its own sake, but the conflicts that were set up throughout were all great.

i think rose-colored glasses (no pun intended) for the Netflix show is clouding people's judgement on the charm of this new version, imo. the NF version was not exactly prestige television despite the rep it's gained in the years following.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 4/17/2026, 2:35 PM
@themawisdead - Born Again season 1 was pretty solid... it ended kind of in a middling way but the promise of season 2 helped with that and season 2 is so far delivering what it should I think.

I still do contend with some of the ways season 1 showed supposed faults in the system: The whole episode where Matt talks about how bad it is that someone went to jail for stealing poundcake (as if thats unjust) was the most ridiculous assertion ever and almost destroyed the show for me haha... does it really need to be spelled out to the showrunners that the people hurt in that scenario are the shop owners who got burglarized, not the burglars robbing a local business? Is Matt Murdoch confused about these points? Anyhow, I take that as remnants leftover from the former born again script before re-writes took hold.

themawisdead
themawisdead - 4/17/2026, 3:11 PM
@Lucasberg -

ha! it's funny you mention that monologue because i had the opposite reading, and it is what solidified how much i was enjoying the show up to that point.

while i agree that it is the shop owner was who was harmed in that particular scenario, that removes the context & what the theif was trying to articulate during his bench meeting with Matt.

i think the point was that however true-believers like Matt like to think the system's consequences are rehabilitative, it often produces the very outcomes it claims it's trying to deter.
Forthas
Forthas - 4/17/2026, 2:24 PM
I hate to sound like I work for TMZ but...I am hearing Damson Idris is dating Lori Harvey. That seems a bit awkward for him to be cast as the next Black Panther given that Ryan Coogler is good friends with Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey's ex. I wonder if he is in fact the new Black Panther.
XelCorp
XelCorp - 4/17/2026, 2:30 PM
BP shoulda BEEN more mystical. The science aspect was def imbalanced

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