MCU Rumor Roundup: Castle Doom Location Revealed, "Mystical" Black Panther 3, VisionQuest Cameo, More

While all eyes are on Avengers: Doomsday after Marvel Studios brought the first trailer to CinemaCon, that's far from the only MCU project on the horizon that's worth getting excited about.

We do have a possible first look at Castle Doom in this MCU rumor roundup, but that's not all. You'll also find intel on Black Panther 3, a hint about the Kingpin's MCU future, and potentially major spoilers for VisionQuest and Avengers: Doomsday.

Check out these latest MCU rumors below, and when you're done, make sure you head down to the comments section to share your thoughts on them.

Starting with The Cosmic Circus, Letitia Wright will reportedly return as Shuri in Black Panther 3, which is leaning heavily "into the mystical aspect of Wakandan lore and mythology." There will also be connections to the lore introduced in Marvel Animation's Eyes of Wakanda.

There will also be connections to the lore introduced in Marvel Animation's Eyes of Wakanda. The report also hints that a Marvel Television character—from the pre-Disney+ era—will return in the threequel.

Sharing some insights into what we can expect from the MCU's Young Avengers/Champions, it's said, "Kate and Kamala are learning to lead. Cassie and America learn to belong to something bigger than themselves after coping with isolation and being the lone-wolf types for so long. Billy and Tommy are bonding and learning to adapt to their current situation."

It sounds like VisionQuest will feature an appearance from Ms. Marvel.

Ahead of The Punisher's leap to the big screen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the site hints at more small-screen superheroes appearing in movies.

While Daredevil: Born Again is moving on from the Mayor Fisk storyline after Season 2, we may still eventually get Marvel Studios' take on Devil's Reign. "The Devil can reign in more than one way," the site posits. "What we’ll see now is the conclusion of Fisk’s plan. Hint: He never wanted to be mayor; just look at the very little competition he has left."

According to @MyTimeToShineH, while Ms. Marvel is in Avengers: Doomsday, neither Captain Marvel nor Monica Rambeau is currently set to appear. They go so far as to say that the latter "dies off-screen," which contradicts recent claims about her being what brings the Avengers and X-Men together.

The insider has also said that a new Luke Cage project is in development at Marvel Studios.

We may have a first look at Doctor Doom's castle in Latveria. Apparently, Avengers: Doomsday quietly shot at the UK's Alton Towers theme park earlier this year, and judging by the photos below, the castle there would make a fitting Doomstadt...