Avengers: Doomsday - 6 More Huge Reveals From The Epic First Trailer Shown At CinemaCon

At CinemaCon last night, Disney showed the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer to attendees. Twice. Unfortunately, we're not banking on an online release quite yet, but we do have a detailed breakdown of all the biggest new reveals. We shared some very early descriptions yesterday as they happened. However, after scouring through countless reactions from Las Vegas, we've managed to find several huge reveals that we weren't able to bring to you previously. Those include additional details about Doctor Doom's accent, a few different battles between the Avengers and X-Men, insights into the MCU's three-way final Incursion, fresh insights into Thor's clash with Victor Von Doom, and more. So, to learn more about Avengers: Doomsday, you just need to click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...

6. Doctor Doom Speaks So far, we've only seen Downey's take on Doctor Doom in promo art. Those lucky enough to be in Las Vegas yesterday were treated to a full reveal, though, and even got to hear the villain speak. Despite continued speculation about Doom being an "evil Iron Man," it's now been confirmed that Downey talks with a thick Eastern European accent. That's a million miles away from billionaire playboy Tony Stark, and it sounds like Victor's scarred face can be glimpsed through the eye holes in his mask. While Doom is later shown clashing with the Multiverse's Mightiest Heroes, the sneak peek opens with him issuing what seems like a "friendly" warning: "Something's coming. Something we may not be able to deter. Before this day is done, we shall be faced with an unthinkable decision." So, what's coming? Well...



5. The Incursions Begin Apparently, in almost all the shots shown in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, the sky is red. That's a sign of an Incursion, and it lines up with how they were portrayed during Jonathan Hickman's Avengers and New Avengers runs. However, instead of two planets colliding, it seems the MCU is bracing itself for a three-way Incursion. In case it wasn't obvious, the three worlds in danger are Earth-616, Earth-828, and Earth-10005, the homes of the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men. Thor is revealed to be on the same ship as the Fantastic Four, and they eventually head into Avengers Tower. Sam Wilson, Bucky, and Ant-Man are among the heroes there, and red sunlight is streaming through the window as these teams gather.



4. Thor's Speech Chris Hemsworth's Thor is expected to be one of the movie's lead characters, and it's down to the God of Thunder to rally the troops in Avengers Tower as they all begin squabbling among themselves. "I fought with many warriors in my time. They were far stronger than all of us put together, and they died. They died facing enemies and threats that scare me far less than this one. Everything they sacrificed will be for nothing if we do not stand together. Put aside your petty squabbles. Presume nothing except this. If you return, you will return as brothers and sisters. But mark my words, we're going to need a miracle." For fans disillusioned with how the Odinson was portrayed in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder, this sounds like a return to form for the character. He's back to being serious, but is he referring to Doctor Doom here or the imminent Incursions? We'd bet on the latter, though they do clash a little later on. First, Thor needs to head to the X-Mansion.



3. Avengers vs. X-Men The Thunder God is shown landing, Stormbreaker in hand, outside of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters. He's surrounded by the broken statues we first caught sight of in set photos and is shown approaching Doctor Doom. Various action shots show Cyclops getting ready to unleash an optic blast, Gambit battling Shang-Chi (the fight reportedly includes the latter utilising his Ten Rings, which the X-Man counters with some well-thrown playing cards). It appears we'll also see Sam Wilson/Captain America squaring off with the Cajun mutant. Mister Fantastic is also there and attempts to restrain Sam at one point. Gambit, meanwhile, jumps from a higher level of the X-Mansion and unleashes a shockwave upon landing. A shot of Professor X reveals him looking outside at what may be the final Incursion as it begins.



2. What's Really Happening In That Scene With Namor Many fans said that something felt off about the scene with Shuri, M'Baku, Namor, and The Thing in the fourth Avengers: Doomsday teaser. It turns out that the sky is also red in those scenes, and that the desert is indeed the bottom of the ocean. Namor has somehow created a wall of water around his kingdom, and Ben Grimm is actually accompanied by Sue Storm, Bucky Barnes, and The Falcon in these scenes. Oh, and we learn that Shuri was nodding to the Invisible Woman in that final shot from the teaser. There's even a pretty incredible-sounding shot of Namor flying around the wall of water that he's created around the area. Why he's done this isn't clear, but it may be a result of the chaos being caused by the Incursions.

