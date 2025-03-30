Michael B. Jordan And Denzel Washington Reflect On Chadwick Boseman And BLACK PANTHER In New Documentary Clip

It's hard to believe that it's been almost five years since the world lost the incredibly talented Chadwick Boseman, but the Howard alum is still serving as a beacon of inspiration as evidenced by the way some of Hollywood's elite touch on his legacy in the Apple TV+ documentary, Number One on the Call Sheet.

One of the actors who reflected on Chadwick's passing was Michael B. Jordan, who co-starred alongside Boseman in Black Panther.

Said Jordan, "It's something I think about often, you know. Not checking up as much as I should. It's something that weighs on me also. I'm not trying to turn this into a therapy session, but Chadwick is special. I was looking forward to, like, you know..."

Jordan then takes some time to gather himself as it's evident that Boseman's death is still a fresh wound.

Also appearing in the documentary and touching on Boseman and the legacy of Marvel's Black Panther is Denzel Washington.

The Academy Award winner stated, "I cried a little bit when I saw Black Panther. I was on Broadway [in The Iceman Cometh], in fact, and I went to the premiere, and I wasn’t interested in the red carpet and all that."

"So I went backstage and I saw Chad and Ryan. I spoke to them and then I sat down and watched the movie. And I felt like the baton had been passed. I was like, ‘Wow, these young boys are gone,’ you know. I felt, I don’t know if the word is ‘relieved,’ but I was proud to see what they had done and seeing where they were headed."

"You know, I didn’t know then they were gonna make a billion dollars, but they did. So that, uh, that was a special moment for me."

Seven years later, things have come full circle, as Ryan Coogler and Denzel Washington are collaborating on Black Panther 3 for Marvel Studios.

Number One on the Call Sheet, a documentary series for Apple TV+, is a compelling and timely examination of the historical influence of Black actors on the motion picture business. The term itself is a reference to the highly sought-after top slot on an actor's call sheet, which is usually saved for the film's lead or biggest star of the movie.

Produced by Academy Award winners Jamie Foxx and Kevin Hart, the documentary features interviews with Jordan, Foxx, Hart, Washington, Daniel Kaluuya, Eddie Murphy, Morgan Freeman, Will Smith, , Angela Bassett, Viola Davis, Halle Berry, and more.

Number One on the Call Sheet premiered on Apple TV+ on March 28.