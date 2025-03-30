Michael B. Jordan And Denzel Washington Reflect On Chadwick Boseman And BLACK PANTHER In New Documentary Clip

Actor Michael B. Jordan gets choked up when thinking about all the future projects he and Chadwick Boseman planned to collaborate on before the Black Panther star's untimely passing.

News
By MarkJulian - Mar 30, 2025 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Black Panther
Source: People

It's hard to believe that it's been almost five years since the world lost the incredibly talented Chadwick Boseman, but the Howard alum is still serving as a beacon of inspiration as evidenced by the way some of Hollywood's elite touch on his legacy in the Apple TV+ documentary, Number One on the Call Sheet.

One of the actors who reflected on Chadwick's passing was Michael B. Jordan, who co-starred alongside Boseman in Black Panther.

Said Jordan, "It's something I think about often, you know. Not checking up as much as I should. It's something that weighs on me also. I'm not trying to turn this into a therapy session, but Chadwick is special. I was looking forward to, like, you know..."

Jordan then takes some time to gather himself as it's evident that Boseman's death is still a fresh wound.

Also appearing in the documentary and touching on Boseman and the legacy of Marvel's Black Panther is Denzel Washington.

The Academy Award winner stated, "I cried a little bit when I saw Black Panther. I was on Broadway [in The Iceman Cometh], in fact, and I went to the premiere, and I wasn’t interested in the red carpet and all that."

"So I went backstage and I saw Chad and Ryan. I spoke to them and then I sat down and watched the movie. And I felt like the baton had been passed. I was like, ‘Wow, these young boys are gone,’ you know. I felt, I don’t know if the word is ‘relieved,’ but I was proud to see what they had done and seeing where they were headed."

"You know, I didn’t know then they were gonna make a billion dollars, but they did. So that, uh, that was a special moment for me."

Seven years later, things have come full circle, as Ryan Coogler and Denzel Washington are collaborating on Black Panther 3 for Marvel Studios.

Number One on the Call Sheet, a documentary series for Apple TV+, is a compelling and timely examination of the historical influence of Black actors on the motion picture business. The term itself is a reference to the highly sought-after top slot on an actor's call sheet, which is usually saved for the film's lead or biggest star of the movie.

Produced by Academy Award winners Jamie Foxx and Kevin Hart, the documentary features interviews with Jordan, Foxx, Hart, Washington, Daniel Kaluuya, Eddie Murphy, Morgan Freeman, Will Smith, , Angela Bassett, Viola Davis, Halle Berry, and more.

 Number One on the Call Sheet premiered on Apple TV+ on March 28.

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/30/2025, 12:18 PM
RIP
User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/30/2025, 12:27 PM
@Wahhvacado - User Comment Image
RipleysCurls
RipleysCurls - 3/30/2025, 12:24 PM
This is going to get down voted to hell but I never felt Chadwick Boseman nailed the accent. It always played like an American guy trying to do a South African accent but the guy was still awesome in the role otherwise. RIP
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 3/30/2025, 12:42 PM
@RipleysCurls - Downvoted?

Thanks for your take; back to reddit with ya'.
RipleysCurls
RipleysCurls - 3/30/2025, 12:44 PM
@EskimoJ - ??
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/30/2025, 12:32 PM
Man! We are about to get Denzel Washington in the MCU

User Comment Image

I'm still buzzing about it.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 3/30/2025, 1:16 PM
@DarthOmega - hopefully he isn’t wasted
dracula
dracula - 3/30/2025, 12:34 PM
Maybe Chadwick would have been cast in Creed 3 instead of Jonathan Majors
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/30/2025, 12:38 PM
What happened really sucked, but they should have recast. I guess, hopefully, they do so when they reboot the universe
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 3/30/2025, 12:38 PM
that guy was a real life tchalla
SuperCat
SuperCat - 3/30/2025, 12:41 PM
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/30/2025, 12:54 PM
Cast for this movie is so good.
ToldYaSo
ToldYaSo - 3/30/2025, 1:20 PM
Sucks. The good ones get taken way too early.
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 3/30/2025, 1:35 PM
Terrace Howard and Edward Norton replacement was one thing early on but this guy...

User Comment Image

...was the Black Panter...and as a cancer survivor myself it hurt really bad!!!!

R.I.P.

User Comment Image
Django79
Django79 - 3/30/2025, 1:46 PM
Chadwick’s giftedness inspired me.

