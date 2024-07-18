Scarlett Johansson Reflects On BLACK WIDOW Legal Battle With Disney: "It Felt Very Unprofessional"

Scarlett Johansson Reflects On BLACK WIDOW Legal Battle With Disney: &quot;It Felt Very Unprofessional&quot;

Scarlett Johansson has reflected on her legal battle against Disney following the decision to move Black Widow to Disney+ around the same time as its theatrical release...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 18, 2024 07:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Black Widow

Back in 2021, Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against the Walt Disney Co., alleging that her contract was breached when the Marvel Studios movie was released on Disney+ and in theaters at the same time.

Apparently, Black Widow had been guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release when Johansson signed on to reprise the role of Natasha Romanoff in Cate Shortland's prequel film. The Fly Me To the Moon star also claimed that Disney was aware that making the movie available to stream would dissuade theatre attendance, but "did so anyway, knowingly and intentionally."

The situation was exacerbated when Disney issued a response shortly after the news of the filing broke, calling the lawsuit "sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic."

During an interview with The New York Times, Johansson was asked about the lawsuit and her current relationship with Disney.

“I don’t hold a grudge,” she responded. “I think it was just poor judgment and poor leadership at that time. It just felt very unprofessional to me, the entire ordeal. And honestly, I was incredibly disappointed, especially because I was holding out hope until, finally, my team was like, ‘You have to act.’”

While Johansson is unlikely to return as Natasha Romanoff (though a Multiversal Variant is always an option), she is still producing an upcoming project for Marvel Studios, which is rumored to be a Blonde Phantom Disney+ series.

"It is still happening. Yes," Johansson told ComicBook.com during the Asteroid City junket last year. "It is still happening, [but] not currently because nothing is happening right now. We're all sort of in this holding pattern as we wait out the writers' strike and potentially our own guild strike, and so on and so forth."

"Right before the strike, we were in the middle of developing it, and now everything is at a simmer," she added.

Johansson was also asked if the Avengers group chat is still active.

“If somebody’s gotten terrible reviews, that could be something that comes up. The Avengers, we’re like a family. We’ve been through an incredible experience over a decade plus of time. It was life-changing for all of us.”

Johansson is currently doing the press rounds to promote her romantic-comedy Fly Me to the Moon, which is now playing in theaters. She is also in production on Universal's new Jurassic World movie.

mountainman
mountainman - 7/18/2024, 7:23 AM
Scarlet was right.

Disney was wrong.

That statement trying to rationalize people’s irrational fears over the virus is disgusting. Far too many people were acting in completely moronic ways back in 2020-2021.
Kadara
Kadara - 7/18/2024, 7:55 AM
@mountainman - I wouldn't blame the people as much as I would blame the institutions we were brought up to trust. What's the point of hating your fellow man when we were literally forced to a medical decision or otherwise we couldn't work or travel? All I'm saying is there's no point in blaming those who complied.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/18/2024, 7:25 AM
This Dollar Store Lex Luthor lookalike and his dumb decisions are one of the reasons this happened and both Disney & Marvel are still feeling the effects of them to this day.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/18/2024, 7:30 AM
Also while I do wish it was much sooner , I still liked the Black Widow movie overall.

Wasn’t perfect by any means but it did connect with me especially the “family dinner” scene which was the crux of the film.

?si=pdQPw8Edyv_Co6x4

Also still has one of the MCU’s best opening credits!!.

?si=piKo-k8WMkB7bMdS
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/18/2024, 7:31 AM
This Phase of the MCU has been horrific and prolonged...Star Wars, too.

