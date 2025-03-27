BLADE Reportedly Enlists JOHN WICK Franchise Director; Cary Fukunaga Was In Contention Last Year

BLADE Reportedly Enlists JOHN WICK Franchise Director; Cary Fukunaga Was In Contention Last Year

Despite reports that Blade is on hold at Marvel Studios, it's been revealed today that John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski is being lined up to bring the Daywalker into the MCU. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Mar 27, 2025 06:03 AM EST
Blade
Source: The InSneider

If you're a Blade fan, it's fair to say the past six-or-so years haven't been the easiest. Mahershala Ali was announced as the MCU's Daywalker at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, only for the pandemic to come along the following year and delay Marvel Studios' plans for the movie.

Since then, the Blade reboot has lost a seemingly endless list of writers and directors (and even the odd actor, with Lanterns star Aaron Pierre among the most noteworthy). The movie has been undated for a while now, making claims that it's on "indefinite hold" not in the least bit surprising. 

There were rumblings last month that John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski could be in line to helm the reboot. The latest draft was written by Michael Green and Eric Pearson, and according to The InSneider, he's emerged as a frontrunner to finally bring Blade back to theaters.

According to the site, a different filmmaker was circling the movie at the end of 2024, and they've now been identified as No Time to Die's Cary Fukunaga. He previously worked on the first season of True Detective, a series Ali starred in during its third season.

"However, Fukunaga is rather famously difficult to work with," the report explains, "and I’m told that Marvel was looking for someone a little more studio-friendly, so it was no big deal when Fukunaga went off to direct the indie thriller Blood on Snow."

Now, Marvel Studios is said to have found a new director in Stahelski. Not only is he a safe pair of hands for a movie that's been trapped in development hell for over half a decade, but when it comes to delivering epic vampire action, who better than the John Wick director who cut his teeth in Hollywood by serving as the stunt double for Keanu Reeves on The Matrix?

Stahelski also served as second-unit director on Captain America: Civil War and Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), so he's no stranger to comic book adaptations. 

Recently, Black Panther and Sinners star Michael B. Jordan showed empathy for Marvel Studios' repeated attempts to get Blade off the ground. "Launching any franchise, it’s tough," he acknowledged. "I hope it gets together. I want to see a Blade movie, you know what I’m saying? The Blade franchise was everything."

Asked whether he's concerned by Marvel Studios' recent struggles to please fans and critics, Jordan responded, "[Marvel’s] doing great. They’ll get it back."

We anticipate Blade being followed by a Midnight Sons movie featuring the Daywalker alongside characters like Moon Knight, Werewolf by Night, and Clea. 

Stay tuned for updates on these movies as we have them. 

SINNERS Star Michael B. Jordan Talks Marvel's BLADE Struggles And Why He'd Work With Jonathan Majors Again
SINNERS Star Michael B. Jordan Talks Marvel's BLADE Struggles And Why He'd Work With Jonathan Majors Again

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 3/27/2025, 6:36 AM
These [frick]ers should have brought Chad a long time ago.

Or even Gareth Evans.

Check both their records.

This should have been an easy solution instead they are just [frick]ing around and making it look difficult.

Wake the [frick] up.

For [frick]s sake
Repian
Repian - 3/27/2025, 6:40 AM
Cary Fukunaga to bring The Defenders to the big screen.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 6:44 AM
If true , Fukunaga would have been a good & interesting choice imo as someone who likes NTTD though this is the first time I have heard about him being difficult to work with so oh well..

Chad Stahelski would of course be great but the dude has a host of projects in various stages of development such as Highlander or Ghost of Tsushima so if he can fit it into his schedule then I’m down!!.

User Comment Image
RedFury
RedFury - 3/27/2025, 6:52 AM
@TheVisionary25 - love how this news just solidifies what we were chatting about yesterday. Most of the chatter we hear is nonsense because every rumour seems to counteract the other lol.

Getting Stahleski as a director for Blade would be such a treat. He'd be a great choice to give us something as iconic as the rave scene in the first Blade. So here's hoping this is one of those rumours that actually comes to be. A stylish Blade film feels very right.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 6:57 AM
@RedFury - agreed

Not even 24 hours and we got something that contradicts the rumor we got last night so yeah , best to not believe anything until officially confirmed from the horses mouth or by the trades.
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 3/27/2025, 7:33 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Fukunaga is also pretty toxic. Several accussations of sexual harassment and grooming.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 7:54 AM
@JoeInTheBox - I did not know about that…

Damn.

Did anything come of it?.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/27/2025, 6:51 AM
He said he would’ve did it from day one. Only took them 5 years to do what they should’ve done day 1
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 3/27/2025, 7:03 AM
In my eyes, Chad Stahelski's talents as a director start and end with "can shoot a fight scene competantly". I would rather have someone with interesting story or visual take.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 7:07 AM
@FinnishDude - sure but I think he has a sleek & fun visual style too in the JW franchise.
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 3/27/2025, 7:14 AM
Chad is actually a pretty impressive director. This could end up in a great place.
Order66
Order66 - 3/27/2025, 7:54 AM
Been saying forever treat blade like John wick but with vampires.

