BLADE: Rumored Update On The Movie's Villain As Wesley Snipes Weighs In On Latest Production Update

Having been through multiple writers and now at least two directors, there's understandably a lot of concern among fans about whether Marvel Studios' Blade reboot will ever see the light of day.

The movie was first announced in 2019 at the end of a splashy Hall H panel which saw Kevin Feige introduce Mahershala Ali as the MCU's new Daywalker. However, doing so without a script or creative team in place might not have been the smartest idea in hindsight!

Regardless, five years have passed since we first learned of plans for Blade and much is being said about where things stand with the movie.

Now, the latest person to wade into the discussion is the original big screen Daywalker himself, Wesley Snipes...

Blade, lordylordylordy 👀 folks still lookin for the secret sauce, ridin snowmobiles in traffic, kinda rough.



Daywalkers make it look easy, don’t they? 😊#DaywalkerKlique #Blade #Marvel pic.twitter.com/YZVAqg9egz — Wesley Snipes (@wesleysnipes) June 16, 2024

Scooper @MyTimeToShineH has also shared a possible update on Blade, saying that it remains on track (even without a director) but Ali is getting close to wiping his hands with the role and leaving the project altogether.

We're not entirely convinced that's the case when filmmaker Yann Demange reportedly left the movie because Ali supposedly didn't view him as the right man for the job. Still, it would be easy to understand if he's growing frustrated.

The leaker also claims Dracula was in the latest draft of Michael Green's script, with the idea being for it to set up Midnight Suns.

On a slightly more positive note, Variety has shared an update on where things stand with Blade in a piece recapping its rocky road to becoming a reality.

"Meanwhile, veteran Marvel scribe Eric Pearson ('The Fantastic Four,' 'Black Widow,' 'Thor: Ragnarok') signed on to write the script, making him at least the sixth writer to tackle the screenplay, including 'X-Men '97' head writer Beau DeMayo. Hiring Pearson — seen internally as a closer who can bring scripts over the finish line — could be the most promising sign yet that 'Blade' will, finally, have his day in the sun."

With Comic-Con and D23 fast approaching, we're optimistic that Marvel Studios will share an updated slate reveal and hopefully set the record straight on Blade with an official update.

Needless to say, it's looking increasingly unlikely that Blade will meet its planned November 7, 2025 release date.