BLADE: Rumored Update On The Movie's Villain As Wesley Snipes Weighs In On Latest Production Update

With Blade facing yet another setback with the departure of filmmaker Yann Demange, we have some rumoured updates on the story, a positive production update, and Wesley Snipe's take on the matter...

By JoshWilding - Jun 16, 2024 05:06 AM EST
Having been through multiple writers and now at least two directors, there's understandably a lot of concern among fans about whether Marvel Studios' Blade reboot will ever see the light of day.

The movie was first announced in 2019 at the end of a splashy Hall H panel which saw Kevin Feige introduce Mahershala Ali as the MCU's new Daywalker. However, doing so without a script or creative team in place might not have been the smartest idea in hindsight!

Regardless, five years have passed since we first learned of plans for Blade and much is being said about where things stand with the movie. 

Now, the latest person to wade into the discussion is the original big screen Daywalker himself, Wesley Snipes...

Scooper @MyTimeToShineH has also shared a possible update on Blade, saying that it remains on track (even without a director) but Ali is getting close to wiping his hands with the role and leaving the project altogether. 

We're not entirely convinced that's the case when filmmaker Yann Demange reportedly left the movie because Ali supposedly didn't view him as the right man for the job. Still, it would be easy to understand if he's growing frustrated.

The leaker also claims Dracula was in the latest draft of Michael Green's script, with the idea being for it to set up Midnight Suns

On a slightly more positive note, Variety has shared an update on where things stand with Blade in a piece recapping its rocky road to becoming a reality. 

"Meanwhile, veteran Marvel scribe Eric Pearson ('The Fantastic Four,' 'Black Widow,' 'Thor: Ragnarok') signed on to write the script, making him at least the sixth writer to tackle the screenplay, including 'X-Men '97' head writer Beau DeMayo. Hiring Pearson — seen internally as a closer who can bring scripts over the finish line — could be the most promising sign yet that 'Blade' will, finally, have his day in the sun."

With Comic-Con and D23 fast approaching, we're optimistic that Marvel Studios will share an updated slate reveal and hopefully set the record straight on Blade with an official update.

Needless to say, it's looking increasingly unlikely that Blade will meet its planned November 7, 2025 release date.

Even BLADE Star Mahershala Ali's Attorney Can't Believe The Movie Hasn't Began Production Yet
Even BLADE Star Mahershala Ali's Attorney Can't Believe The Movie Hasn't Began Production Yet
BLADE: More Details On Yann Demange's Exit; Filmmaker Described As Difficult To Work With
BLADE: More Details On Yann Demange's Exit; Filmmaker Described As "Difficult To Work With"
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/16/2024, 5:24 AM

It will be interesting seeing blade with old man vampire denture fangs.


UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/16/2024, 5:38 AM
@DocSpock - haha, c'mon bro, if we can have a super soldier with a robot arm, we can have gramps blade with a vamp grill!

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/16/2024, 5:37 AM
Some mother[frick]ers are always trying to ride snowmobiles uphill.

Snipes IS the secret sauce. There's no beating Snipes' Blade. Can't wait to see him as the Daywalker again.

