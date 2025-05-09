BLADE Trilogy Writer David S. Goyer On MCU Reboot Delay: "Why Is It Taking So Long?"

Like the rest of us, David S. Goyer is wondering why Marvel Studios is having so much trouble cracking the long-awaited Blade reboot starring Mahershala Ali, and has offered his services to Kevin Feige should he need any help getting the project back on track.

Goyer, who wrote the scripts for all three movies in the original Blade trilogy and directed 2004's Blade: Trinity, was asked if he would have any interest in writing the MCU reboot during an interview with Screen Rant.

“I would. I’ve always loved the character and I love him. I’ve been sitting on the sidelines wondering, ‘What in the world is going on? Why is it taking so long?’ Because I’m a huge Marvel fan myself, and I’ve just been totally puzzled.”

Though the reboot was removed from Marvel Studios' slate late last year, we had heard that the movie was simply delayed and would eventually move forward. Unfortunately, this no longer seems to be the case.

Despite recent reports that the project reboot was still on track to commence production in the UK at some point later this year, multiple sources claim that the film has now been put "on indefinite hold."

Recording artist/DJ Flying Lotus, aka Steven Ellison, recently took to X to reveal that he had signed on to write the music for Blade before things fell through - and he does not sound optimistic about getting the chance to revisit the project.

Last we heard, the latest draft by Eric Pearson - who is the sixth writer to have been assigned to the project after Michael Green, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Michael Starrbury, Beau DeMayo and Nic Pizzolatto - had "finally satisfied everyone involved," but clearly this isn't the case.

Apparently, the real reason Blade was pushed back again is because Marvel is prioritizing Multiversal stories in the build-up to Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. So, it may not be a case of the studio struggling to "get Blade right," and simply bad timing for Ali's Daywalker to make his MCU debut.

We have also heard that the positive response to Wesley Snipes' appearance in Deadpool and Wolverine had led to the studio planning to make the reboot a Multiverse story that could feature both takes on the Daywalker.

Whatever the case may be, Feige assured fans that Marvel is "committed" to seeing Blade to fruition shortly after the most recent delay.

“We are committed to Blade. We love the character. We love Mahershala’s take on him. And rest assured: whenever we change direction with a project, or are still figuring out how it fits into our schedule, we let the audience know. You’re all up to date on what’s happening. But I can tell you that the character will indeed make it to the MCU."