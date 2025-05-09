BLADE Trilogy Writer David S. Goyer On MCU Reboot Delay: "Why Is It Taking So Long?"

BLADE Trilogy Writer David S. Goyer On MCU Reboot Delay: &quot;Why Is It Taking So Long?&quot;

David S. Goyer, who penned all three movies in the original Blade trilogy, is wondering why the Marvel Studios reboot is taking so long, and says he's willing to help if Kevin Feige needs him...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 09, 2025 09:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Blade

Like the rest of us, David S. Goyer is wondering why Marvel Studios is having so much trouble cracking the long-awaited Blade reboot starring Mahershala Ali, and has offered his services to Kevin Feige should he need any help getting the project back on track.

Goyer, who wrote the scripts for all three movies in the original Blade trilogy and directed 2004's Blade: Trinity, was asked if he would have any interest in writing the MCU reboot during an interview with Screen Rant.

“I would. I’ve always loved the character and I love him. I’ve been sitting on the sidelines wondering, ‘What in the world is going on? Why is it taking so long?’ Because I’m a huge Marvel fan myself, and I’ve just been totally puzzled.”

Though the reboot was removed from Marvel Studios' slate late last year, we had heard that the movie was simply delayed and would eventually move forward. Unfortunately, this no longer seems to be the case.

Despite recent reports that the project reboot was still on track to commence production in the UK at some point later this year, multiple sources claim that the film has now been put "on indefinite hold."

Recording artist/DJ Flying Lotus, aka Steven Ellison, recently took to X to reveal that he had signed on to write the music for Blade before things fell through - and he does not sound optimistic about getting the chance to revisit the project.

Last we heard, the latest draft by Eric Pearson - who is the sixth writer to have been assigned to the project after Michael Green, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Michael Starrbury, Beau DeMayo and Nic Pizzolatto - had "finally satisfied everyone involved," but clearly this isn't the case.

Apparently, the real reason Blade was pushed back again is because Marvel is prioritizing Multiversal stories in the build-up to Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. So, it may not be a case of the studio struggling to "get Blade right," and simply bad timing for Ali's Daywalker to make his MCU debut.

We have also heard that the positive response to Wesley Snipes' appearance in Deadpool and Wolverine had led to the studio planning to make the reboot a Multiverse story that could feature both takes on the Daywalker.

Whatever the case may be, Feige assured fans that Marvel is "committed" to seeing Blade to fruition shortly after the most recent delay.

“We are committed to Blade. We love the character. We love Mahershala’s take on him. And rest assured: whenever we change direction with a project, or are still figuring out how it fits into our schedule, we let the audience know. You’re all up to date on what’s happening. But I can tell you that the character will indeed make it to the MCU."

BLADE Now Said To Be On Indefinite Hold As Flying Lotus Reveals He Was Set To Write Music For The Reboot
Related:

BLADE Now Said To Be On "Indefinite Hold" As Flying Lotus Reveals He Was Set To Write Music For The Reboot
BLADE: Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Just Verified A Key Rumor About The Marvel Film
Recommended For You:

BLADE: Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Just Verified A Key Rumor About The Marvel Film

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 5/9/2025, 9:26 AM
User Comment Image
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 5/9/2025, 9:26 AM
Cause the MCU has a bad writer problem.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 5/9/2025, 10:26 AM
@MisterDoctor217 -

Becasue they decided not to do it after all. It was overreach and Iger jerked the chain.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/9/2025, 9:28 AM
it's easy, just hire real film writers.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/9/2025, 10:28 AM
@harryba11zack - Marvel is no longer in the business of hiring qualified people. They want fast and cheap.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 5/9/2025, 9:34 AM
Bunch of idiots.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/9/2025, 9:38 AM
User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 5/9/2025, 9:44 AM
I’m pretty sure the pressure of making a great blade movie and Mahershala Ali not wanting to make a bad or so so Blade film has a lot to do with it. I feel like the John Wick guys (directors and writers and have Keanu as Dracula) could knock this out of the park.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 5/9/2025, 9:52 AM
Goyer's himself is very hit or miss though. I think the stuff her did for TDK trilogy and MoS were his most notable work for the spin he put on them, but everything else from him aside from Blade 1 (writing wise and directing) is mid.

I will say though, The original Blade still holds up. I Wish i could say the same for 2. I started rewatching it yesterday and it really wasn't as good as i remember it being. That's quite difficult to say as a Del Toro fan, but it fails the test of time.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/9/2025, 10:19 AM
@UnderBelly - facts on Goyer
Goldboink
Goldboink - 5/9/2025, 10:26 AM
@UnderBelly -
He absolutely butchered Foundation. Never forgive him for that.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 5/9/2025, 9:54 AM
....Because they really want to get this one right....you know...instead of taking swings like they have done with other projects. I thought this was a good thing? Since when did taking your time on something become bad.
Chaos200
Chaos200 - 5/9/2025, 9:55 AM
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/9/2025, 9:56 AM
I think Blade movies were great but far from my favorite Marvel character.

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/9/2025, 9:57 AM
At this point let him help
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/9/2025, 10:02 AM
Just get Snipes back and have him enter a room, how complicated is that?
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 5/9/2025, 10:41 AM
@HashTagSwagg - You know what, an "Old Man Blade" could work as a oneshot/special presentation. Wouldn't even need to be related to the MCU per say aside from maybe a name drop here and there. Doesn't even need a big back story....a portal opens up and he's out of the void...kicking ass and taking names. I'd watch that.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/9/2025, 10:04 AM
The long delay is likely due to a myriad of reasons such as possible disagreements between Marvel & Ali to not finding a space for it in their crowded release schedule etc.

My guess honestly is as we know , Feige & co try to make movies for characters previously done in live action as fresh as possible as we have seen with Spidey & FF so I’m assuming they have been trying to do the same for Blade but it’s just taking for perhaps some of the reasons I listed above.

I know many say “just have a dude being cool & killing vampires” but we already have three movies and a tv show about that so how do you do something different with the character while it also feeling like him to some extent?.

Anyway if it’s meant to happen then it will but if not then oh well at this point…

Hopefully Mahershala can have a different role then in the MCU if he’s still interested or any other superhero property!!.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/9/2025, 10:16 AM
@TheVisionary25 - “just have a dude being cool & killing vampires”

Oh yeah, I'm definitely one of them. In my defense though, I'm saying it should be set in the 1920s and it's shouldn't just be any vampire. It should be Dracula.

But yeah, it's a myriad of reasons. Think now creative control is more in Marvel Studios' hands again, I could see them getting it right now there's a hand less on the steering wheel.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/9/2025, 10:22 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I’m so down for it being a period piece!!.

Antony Starr for Dracula

User Comment Image

I also wonder if the script is indeed done but they are just now waiting for the soft reboot to be done so they could more naturally integrate vampires into the new-ish MCU
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/9/2025, 10:34 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I like that casting a lot. I can definitely see it.

And yeah, I think it might be done. We haven't heard anything in a while. So that can either be a good thing, or nothing at all.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 5/9/2025, 10:06 AM
You know it’s bad when Goyer is also wondering why the reboot still hasn’t been made.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/9/2025, 10:09 AM
David Goyer might be the best cbm writer overall.

Long live the Goyerverse.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/9/2025, 10:10 AM
He knows how to present a comic book property. They should make him a studio head.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 5/9/2025, 10:17 AM
@ObserverIO - He wrote MOS and, worse, BvS.
User Comment Image
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/9/2025, 10:30 AM
@GeneralZod - His only good stuff is when he’s paired with someone talented like Nolan.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/9/2025, 10:29 AM
I think there are a few issues they are struggling with in order to make the movie work. For starters, they need to figure out how to introduce vampires in this shared universe and make their existence and their positions of power make sense. Another thing is the aging actor they selected. If they want Blade to stick around for a long while they have to go younger.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/9/2025, 10:30 AM
"Why Is It Taking So Long?"
That's what she said.


User Comment Image
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 5/9/2025, 10:30 AM
It is taking so long because of the Jonathan Majors incident. While the Blade movie was going to feature Mahershala Ali as the MCU Blade, it was also going to feature Wesley Snipes as an alternate Blade and tie into Kang and the whole Multiverse Saga. With the switch to Doctor Doom (who is more of a Fantastic Four Villain than an Avengers Villain), the Fantastic Four are taking more priority and spotlight, so Blade gonna have to wait....and he will be waiting awhile because the Mutants are next up after Doom is dealt with.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 5/9/2025, 10:37 AM
I'm glad he finally spoke out, and offered his assistance.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/9/2025, 10:41 AM
Not fan blade in comics but snipes as blade big fan of

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder