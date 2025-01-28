CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD - It Makes Sense That Red Hulk Has Very Little Screentime

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD - It Makes Sense That Red Hulk Has Very Little Screentime

Red Hulk has been a strong presence throughout all the marketing material for Sam Wilson's big screen debut, but, after recent rumors, it seems like a bait and switch which makes perfect sense.

Editorial Opinion
By ChandlerMcniel - Jan 28, 2025 02:01 PM EST

Captain America: Brave New World releases in just over two weeks. This Valentine’s Day, Sam Wilson will make his big screen debut as Captain America, having already made his screen debut as Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

A lot of details have emerged in the previous weeks about the newest Captain America movie. Its run time is just under two hours, clocking in at one hour and fifty eight minutes making it the shortest of the four Captain America movies. We also know that Sam Wilson has received some Wakandan assistance which allows him to take on a threat as powerful as Red Hulk and perform superhuman like actions. We’ve known for a while now that adamantium, Marvel’s most famous metal, will make its debut and will almost certainly come from the body of the Celestial Tiamut. 

Now, a new detail has come forward: Harrison Ford's Red Hulk will have significantly less screen time than the most recent trailers would have us all believe. 

Marvel is no stranger to misleading trailers. I'm sure we all remember the trailers for Avengers: Infinity War that featured the Hulk, a character that never ended up being in the movie passed the opening scene. However, I think this is less of a direct mislead and more of a simple and intentional disclude of information. 

Red Hulk is not the villain of the movie. The villain of Captain America: Brave New World is The Leader. 

In Marvel Comics, Red Hulk made his debut in 2008 Hulk comics, but it wasn't until the widely popular World War Hulk storyline that Red Hulk's identity was revealed to be Thaddeus Ross. In that comic, a supervillain group that included MODOK called Intelligencia had convinced Ross to undergo a procedure similar to the accident that turned Bruce Banner into the Hulk so he could take on his nemesis if he were to return to Earth. Interestingly, The Leader was a key member of Intelligencia. In one of the earliest stories The Leader is in, his goal is to overthrow the US government and take control of it. 

It seems as if Captain America: Brave New World is adapting both Red Hulk and The Leader's origins into one story. 

To create Red Hulk, The Leader and Intelligencia take gamma radiation from Hulk and use it to create Red Hulk. I think there's a chance Bruce Banner will have more of a presence in Brave New World than we think and The Leader, who is a genius scientist, may have helped him created the inhibitor device that he uses to turn back into Bruce Banner in She-Hulk. 

Ultimately, Red Hulk's marketing focus is a bait and switch executed very well. Red Hulk is not the villain; he's a tool of the true villain, The Leader. It's smart to use Red Hulk as the main motivator to get audiences, especially the general audience that knows nothing of The Leader, into theaters. The Hulk is a very recognizable character. Marvel and Disney are banking on that recognizability. Red Hulk and Hulk look almost exactly the same and anyone that sees Red Hulk will immediately be intrigued by the character even if they have no idea who it is. Most of the plot of the movie seems to have not been revealed in trailers, which is nice considering how often trailers spoil entire movies. 

It makes perfect sense that Red Hulk actually has a relatively small presence in the movie and a small screen time to match it. Red Hulk is not the main villain and, therefore, is unlikely to have a lot of time on screen. 

Captain America: Brave New World is projected to make just shy of one hundred million dollars in its opening weekend. That would be a close tie for second for Captain America movies putting it next to Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Reviews should release fairly soon, so it will be exciting to see what critics think of the movie. 

Are you excited for Sam Wilson's first movie? What about Red Hulk and The Leader's presence? Let me know!

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/28/2025, 2:08 PM
but does It Make Sense that captain america shouldn't represent captain america?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/28/2025, 2:44 PM
@harryba11zack - but whats Is América ? A miserable pile of lies ...but enough talk!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/28/2025, 2:10 PM
@ChandlerMcniel- Homeboy, it's time to be a chad and release the Mackie cut
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/28/2025, 2:11 PM
Yeah, it makes sense to keep the budget to a minimum.

Sell the good stuff short.

And kill the hype instantly.

This is Hollywood.

For [frick]s sake
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 1/28/2025, 2:14 PM
"I'm sure we all remember the trailers for Avengers: Infinity War that featured the Hulk, a character that never ended up being in the movie whatsoever."

Aside from a whole scene in the beginning where Thanos hands Hulk's ass to him.
ChandlerMcniel
ChandlerMcniel - 1/28/2025, 2:20 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Never said that idk what you're talking about 👀 lol
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/28/2025, 2:20 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Hell yeah, I just assume nothing in these trailers is as it seems. For one they want to avoid spoilers, but they still want to get butts in seats. They also just flat out lie.

Either way I'm still hoping it's a great film. But I'm not holding my breath.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 1/28/2025, 2:35 PM
@ChandlerMcniel - 😂😂😂
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 1/28/2025, 2:16 PM
This movie is going to suck so bad
Fogs
Fogs - 1/28/2025, 2:18 PM
@Ryguy88 - little hope here as well, unfortunately.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 1/28/2025, 2:23 PM
I'd be fine with little screen time for Red Hulk if they didn't market the entire movie around it. They should have kept it secret.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/28/2025, 2:31 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - if Bruce is in it. I hope they keep THAT secret

Red hulk sequence is too pricey to keep secret from a business standpoint.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 1/28/2025, 2:38 PM
@Vigor - Right, a lot of times, Disney will show the big reveal in TV spots leading up to or right after release. I'd like to see something showing Bruce/Hulk is turning savage, or at least smart savage. Smart Savage hulk was right after Smart Hulk in David's run. WW Hulk could be a version of that. Im looking for a smart, pissed off Hulk.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/28/2025, 2:28 PM
User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 1/28/2025, 2:30 PM
Is he supposed to have a lot of screentime?...lol
Vigor
Vigor - 1/28/2025, 2:31 PM
The article nails it. People have been asking to see a hulk rage out for years now. We are about to get it. Doesn't matter if it's red or purple. It's a raging hulk. This will be a feast for the senses. Seeing Sam narrowly avoid absolutely flattening, is a recipe for quite the nerdgasmic theatre experience

I already had my tickets. But I JUST got hyped for some reason

I think we are all in for a treat. Even for those who skip the theatre, you just know people will play this 4 minute sequence on YouTube and love it.
Lhornbk
Lhornbk - 1/28/2025, 2:51 PM
@Vigor - This article nails it?? You just got hyped? We are all in for a treat? So, how much is Disney/Marvel paying you? (And did you seriously write "nerdgasmic theatre experience?")
Vigor
Vigor - 1/28/2025, 2:55 PM
@Lhornbk - dude. Im a fan of comic book movies. Thats why im here on comicbookmovie.com
I think it's OK that im excited for a comic book movie given that well, im here commenting on an article about one
grif
grif - 1/28/2025, 2:31 PM
hes in all of the add material .your move
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 1/28/2025, 2:33 PM
"a character that never ended up being in the movie passed the opening scene."

PASSED the opening scene???

"more of a simple and intentional disclude of information."

You mean intentional "disclusion" of information??? @ChandlerMcniel, How about you disclude yourself from writing?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/28/2025, 2:35 PM
Agreed…

The Leader might be known to us but not to the GA and it’s likely they won’t even remember that he’s appeared in the MCU before as his human alter ego ,Samuel Sterns in The Incredible Hulk which was a movie that is now 16 years or so old.

User Comment Image

Using Red Hulk as you said is an effective marketing tool since people know what a Hulk is so the curiosity & intrigue factor will hopefully be there to see what that is all about and how it happens.

I’m honestly am more curious personally about The Leader then Red Hulk so I’m interested to know what he’s been up to ,his goal and how Sam could beat him since he’s meant to be super intelligent…

He’s been shrouded in shadow for so long that it’s only amped up my interest.
Lhornbk
Lhornbk - 1/28/2025, 2:37 PM
So, you really wrote an entire article about whether or not it makes sense to not have much of the Red Hulk in the movie? Really?? And I like how you took the prediction of $86-95 million and worded it "just shy of $100 million." It's going to probably be closer to the $86 million than the $95 million, which is more than "just shy" of $100 million, and I'm afraid it's going to fall off a cliff after that. And when I say closer, I mean possibly below the $86 million, especially on Valentine's Day weekend. I mean, do you really think guys are going to take their dates to see Capt. America? That would be a bad weekend even if it had Steve Rogers.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/28/2025, 2:52 PM
@Lhornbk - other than "love hurts", which looks like a fun movie -- it's the only major movie out for weeks

Also you can't underestimate the black history month gamble
There's been such a slow down in mcu releases too, which can only aid in audiences fervor for more content

There's a lot going for the movie is all I'm saying. I'm terrible at estimating box office. I actually don't even find it a fun discussion. I'm not a numbers guy lol. But I just wanted to share my thoughts looking at the landscape
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/28/2025, 2:47 PM
We all know what's coming.

User Comment Image

