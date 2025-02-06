CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD - Sam Wilson Pays The "OG" A Visist In Latest Clip

"They were worried my story might get out. So, they erased me. My history. But they've been doing that for five hundred years. Pledge allegiance to that, my brother. They will never let a Black man be Captain America. And even if they did, no self-respecting Black man would ever wanna be."

Following some sneak peeks that drew a bit of a mixed response, Marvel Studios has released yet another clip from Captain America: Brave New World (via GMA), and it finds Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) bringing Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) to see an old friend.

When Torres - who calls himself "the new Falcon" much to Wilson's chagrin - disrespects Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), the "OG" Black Captain America shows the young upstart that he still packs quite a wallop by sending a punching bag flying across the room.

Lumbly made his MCU debut as Bradley in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with the character introduced as a Korean War veteran who was unwillingly subjected to human testings of the Super Soldier Serum that was previously used to transform Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

We know from the first trailer that Bradley will ultimately make an attempt on President Ross' (Harrison Ford) life, but as he's not in control of his actions, it remains to be seen what fate befalls the proud veteran (if you read some of the leaks that did the rounds last year, you might have some idea).

Check out the new clip at the link below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

New clip from ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD’



In theaters on February 14. pic.twitter.com/zdwLrpt0iJ — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) February 6, 2025

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025. Will you be checking this one out on the big screen?