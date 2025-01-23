CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Concept Art Reveals New Look At Ryan Meinerding's Fearsome Red Hulk Design

We've seen a fair bit of Captain America: Brave New World's Red Hulk (which is a little worrying after rumours he won't have much screentime). Now, though, Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding has shared an awesome new piece of concept art featuring the transformed President.

It's important to remember that we're witnessing the iconic Harrison Ford "Hulked Out" here, something we could have never imagined while watching him on screen playing now-iconic characters like Han Solo and Indiana Jones.

A new promo for Regal's Red Hulk popcorn container also reveals a new shot of the live-action version of this formidable comic book character.

"I was a little concerned about taking over from Bill Hurt, who was a wonderful actor," Ford admitted in a previous interview. "I was ambitious to find the right way of assuming this character after the audience had seen other people doing it."

"I’m only slightly familiar with the Marvel Universe - I live in another universe - but I have watched a number of Marvel films with wonderful actors, apparently having a good time," he continued. "And I thought, 'Well, why not me?'"

The Captain America: Brave New World star would go on to say that playing a Hulk was "just another day at the office" and added, "I tried to understand the ambition of the filmmakers, and to be useful to them. I just didn’t sit home at night and say, 'Oh, what do I want to do when I turn into the Hulk?' It didn’t seem to me to be a terribly difficult acting proposition."

You can take a closer look at the MCU's Red Hulk below.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.