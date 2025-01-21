CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Red Hulk Rumored To Have Surprisingly Small Amount Of Screentime - SPOILERS

Red Hulk has been shown sparingly in trailers for Captain America: Brave New World and, if a new report is to be believed, that could be because the villain is barely in the movie. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 21, 2025 02:01 PM EST

Captain America: Brave New World will pit Sam Wilson against President "Thunderbolt" Ross when the Commander in Chief transforms into the out-of-control, rage-fuelled Red Hulk. 

Trailers and TV spots for the movie have only shown the villain sparingly and it's been obvious for a while that Red Hulk's scenes will be confined to a final act battle with the new Captain America. However, there may be less to that confrontation than expected. 

Earlier today, Marvel Studios released a new featurette with a single frame of new Red Hulk footage. That prompted trusted insider @Cryptic4KQual to share a GIF and the caption, "How Marvel feels after showing 1 second of Red Hulk every 2 or 3 weeks because he's barely in the film."

Newer scooper @BeyondReporter then chipped in to claim that Red Hulk has only 4 minutes of screentime. If accurate, that's shocking, though it does line up with a test screening plot leak from last year which said, "[The] fight was teased the entire movie only for it to last about five minutes."

While we weren't necessarily expecting a 20-minute slugfest, if Marvel Studios hasn't planned this fight out perfectly, then fans are going to be beyond disappointed. After all, while it makes sense for Sam not to be fighting Red Hulk for 15 or 20 minutes given how underpowered he is in comparison to the rampaging monster, 5 minutes still seems awfully brief.

It's worth noting that Marvel Studios has spent a long time tinkering with this one; additional reshoots took place as recently as last month, for example, so things may have changed with Red Hulk. We'll see.  

"It's surreal, it's incredible, it's exciting," Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah shared in a recent interview. "I've gotta tell you, when Red Hulk first became a possibility in this film, I just smiled. I was smiling like a kid. That was when I knew this was the idea and the right moment to put him out there in the world."

"Having an actor like Harrison Ford play Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross knowing that he's going to have scenes with Anthony Mackie...the Hulk character is such this expression of id but there's something about, especially a rage Hulk, that is so relatable and exciting for the audience."

He added, "There's also a real thematic core when it comes to the expression of anger in this film and what it means for the conflict at the centre of this film."

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/21/2025, 2:21 PM
Ok but whats Sabrá screen time?
mountainman
mountainman - 1/21/2025, 2:21 PM
1 action scene where Ross gets injected with the strum that transforms him was about what was expected. Little screen time isn’t surprising at all.
mountainman
mountainman - 1/21/2025, 2:22 PM
@mountainman - serum dang it
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 1/21/2025, 2:28 PM
@mountainman - The strum that transforms him

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 1/21/2025, 2:41 PM
@UncleHarm1 - hahaha
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/21/2025, 3:01 PM
@mountainman - Well yeh, he isn't the villain so at most was going to be like Iron Man V Hulk in AoU if that and probably more setting him up to return in future projects too so...
mountainman
mountainman - 1/21/2025, 3:06 PM
@UncleHarm1 - This would be bad ass!
mountainman
mountainman - 1/21/2025, 3:09 PM
@Apophis71 - Yeah my comment was more about the fact that Red Hulk getting small screen time wasn’t unexpected.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/21/2025, 3:14 PM
@mountainman - To which I agree, whatever reason anyone goes with.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/21/2025, 2:26 PM
User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 1/21/2025, 2:37 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - You've been talking to my ex-wife I see.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/21/2025, 2:46 PM
@Feralwookiee - User Comment Image
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 1/21/2025, 2:26 PM
It’s almost like they’re going out of their way to ruin any amount of interest this movie still has left

User Comment Image
Reginator
Reginator - 1/21/2025, 2:26 PM
is that really a surprise?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 1/21/2025, 2:27 PM
I'm just not that excited to see this. I'm going to but I'm not compelled like I have been with other Marvel properties.
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 1/21/2025, 2:32 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - Same boat, although I probably won't even go to theaters to see it.
BisonScarBlood
BisonScarBlood - 1/21/2025, 2:29 PM
Red Hulk Rumored To Have Surprisingly Small...
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/21/2025, 2:31 PM
User Comment Image
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 1/21/2025, 2:32 PM
Biggest draw to the film and the least screen time. Sounds right.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/21/2025, 2:40 PM
Movies and shows that were done during the Woke priority era at Marvel Studios that still need to be released

Captain America BNW
Iron Heart
Thunderbolts
Wonder Man


After Feige made a total 180

Daredevil Born Again
Fantastic Four
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/21/2025, 2:45 PM
Well , duh…

They keep more or less showing the same footage of Rulk from the movie so I didn’t think he was gonna be in the movie a lot , restricted to the third act at most.

If the rumor of Ross surviving rather then dying like apparently was the case originally is true then we will no doubt see more of him in the future (personally , I am not a big Red Hulk fan so I’m good either way).

Also logically it just makes sense too since they would no doubt want to neutralize him as soon as possible because even with the Wakandan tech somewhat evening the playing field , Sam’s still just human.

User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 1/21/2025, 2:46 PM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/21/2025, 2:47 PM
Hopkins won Best Actor with just 16 minutes of screen time for Silence of the Lambs, Han Solo could beat that time.
User Comment Image
HeraldNumber7
HeraldNumber7 - 1/21/2025, 2:48 PM
"I've gotta tell you, when Red Hulk first became a possibility in this film, I just smiled. I was smiling like a kid. That was when I knew this was the idea and the right moment to put him out there in the world."

was he not in the script when you signed on?

this rollout is like deja vu from The Marvels
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/21/2025, 2:49 PM
the fight will be on youtube within 24 hrs after release. no need to waste your money lads
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/21/2025, 2:55 PM
Obviously how else were they going to entice people to go see this
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/21/2025, 2:56 PM
Allsgood a little quiet
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 1/21/2025, 3:03 PM
I am pretty sure it will suck, but will be there on opening day.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/21/2025, 3:06 PM
I'm cool with that. It's a Captain America flick, not a Hulk feature.
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 1/21/2025, 3:08 PM
So, they’ve based their entire ad campaign around a fight that lasts for around five minutes? The single most interesting thing about a film that most people don’t really give a shit about?
But remember- that’s five minutes at $3 million per minute…

Bravo.

That’s another tick next to the “ box office bomb” box.
NGFB
NGFB - 1/21/2025, 3:11 PM
The squabbles about "screen time" are right up there with the ones about "reboots" and "canon".
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/21/2025, 3:14 PM
I really do hate your article titles. It’s like you love to plant seeds of disappointment in peoples heads.
User Comment Image

#dobetterjosh

