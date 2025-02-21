CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director Explains Divisive Post-Credits Scene; Confirms It Was From Reshoots

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director Explains Divisive Post-Credits Scene; Confirms It Was From Reshoots

Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah has explained why the movie only has one post-credits scene and confirms it was filmed during reshoots last year. Be warned that spoilers follow...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 21, 2025 08:02 AM EST
Source: Collider

In Captain America: Brave New World's sole post-credits scene, Sam Wilson visits The Leader in The Raft and receives a vague warning about a Multiversal threat and the "others" coming to Earth-616.

Even mainstream media outlets have deemed it Marvel Studios' worst post-credits scene. Meanwhile, the response from fans has been mixed to negative at best (a shame seeing as an Avengers: Doomsday tease should have blown everyone's minds). 

Talking to Collider, Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah explained that it was always the plan to forego a mid-credits scene in preference of a single Cap-centric final tease. 

"It was always the case that what felt organic for this movie was just leaning into a post-credits sequence that could tease what's coming next," the filmmaker said. "We wanted to tease it in a way that didn't become too explicit. This is about introducing Sam as our new Captain America."

"That was the overarching focus of this movie, so to start throwing in too many post-credit sequences just felt like it was going to stray away from that. Even the tease we have is still very Sam-centric," Onah added. 

In case it wasn't obvious from The Leader's redesign in the sequence, Onah confirmed it was filmed during Captain America: Brave New World's reshoots. Those took place last year and potentially before the decision was made to cast Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom...explaining why The Leader could have been talking about anyone or anything.

"That was shot during our additional photography," Onah shared. "That's what I mean about all this is planned ahead of time. We didn't know what our post-credit scene was going to be just yet. As you know, there was a massive writers’ strike, so that meant it was pencils down not just on this movie, but pencils down on everything in film and TV. Nothing was happening."

"So, who knew what Thunderbolts was going to look like necessarily? Or the next Avengers was going to look like?" he continued. "So when we got out of that strike, and we were actually able to put pen to paper for Brave New World, and everybody else was able to put pen to paper for their movies."

"That's when you can actually start to have a real conversation as to where things are going and what post-credits sequence is the appropriate one to tease. So, that's how it evolved."

It's hard to believe Marvel Studios couldn't come up with something better than this for Captain America: Brave New World. Then again, without a completed script for Avengers: Doomsday, that might have been easier said than done...a Thunderbolts* tease might have ultimately been for the best. 

You can check out a new poster for Captain America: Brave New World in the X post below. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review"And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director On How He Convinced Liv Tyler To Return As Betty Ross - SPOILERS
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director On How He Convinced Liv Tyler To Return As Betty Ross - SPOILERS
POLL RESULTS: Find Out How CBM's Readers Feel About CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD
Recommended For You:

POLL RESULTS: Find Out How CBM's Readers Feel About CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/21/2025, 8:39 AM
User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/21/2025, 8:40 AM
User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 2/21/2025, 8:41 AM
It did it's job though. It was Sam's first official Intel regarding the Multiverse and what is to come. The Leader probably studied the entire final battle of Spider-Man No Way Home and was able to mathematically calculate the probability like he said of the Multiverse and if there are other Spider-Men then there are other variants of other heroes. But I will say that it was the entry point for Sam Wilson to restart the Avengers to prepare the earth.
kg8817
kg8817 - 2/21/2025, 9:03 AM
@SonOfAGif - For real, the guy literally says in the movie he’s able to calculate probabilities. People wanted marvel to address the celestial in the ocean, but you’re telling me no news or drones or anything caught THREE spider-men bringing down the Statue of Liberty or a purple rip in the sky?

Come on. I don’t care what your feelings are about his design, or his appearance in this movie, I’m specifically arguing that this supposed “super genius” along with every other person in this universe had to have seen that event. And true to the Leader’s roots, he calculated that those three spider-men - just like Andrew’s Spidey did btw! - proved string theory and multi dimensional realities true.

Was the scene poorly written and should’ve been different like him putting the avengers together? No doubt. But anyone arguing the Leader shouldn’t have known any of this is crazy to me.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/21/2025, 8:42 AM
It was only as controversial as every other clip they released. And then the movie they released.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/21/2025, 8:43 AM
As a vague tease of Doomsday though, I thought it was fine. It did it's job.
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 2/21/2025, 8:45 AM
It was divisive? Why?
MikeyL
MikeyL - 2/21/2025, 8:50 AM
@Gmoney84 - because Wilding says it is and wants clicks
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/21/2025, 8:56 AM
@Gmoney84 - it was shit
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 2/21/2025, 8:46 AM
I get the reasoning, it was just clumsily staged. What they should have done, is echo the original post-credit scene from Iron Man. Have Sam approach someone(maybe Shang-Chi, for example), about restarting the Avengers.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/21/2025, 8:47 AM
@JoeInTheBox - that could have been cool…

You could show the first steps of him beginning that recruitment process.
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 2/21/2025, 8:52 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Exactly. It's not like we'll have tons of opportunities to set up before Doomsday. It would have been nice to get the wheels turning in this movie at least.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/21/2025, 8:58 AM
@JoeInTheBox - yep though I guess it depends on how Doomsday go

We could have Sam already have gathered a few or none at all but through this big grand adventure in those Avengers films sees what people would be good fits and by the end we get our new Avengers team
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 2/21/2025, 9:06 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I'm think for Doomsday, a new team will have already been formed, or it'll be an Infinity War scenario. Where a few loose groups of heroes working together, without being under a formal Avengers banner.

Personally, I would like to a see team being shaped before Doomsday, but it might be cool to see a fully formed and functioning team, make their debut in the movie. Just wish we get to see the team dynamics and relationships develop ahead of the debut. it's such a glaring jump watching Avengers 1 and then go to Age of Ultron and they're partying and paling around already.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/21/2025, 9:10 AM
@JoeInTheBox - I get yah but sadly I think it’s the nature of the beast at this point given how long these movies tend to take to make that you will get truncated storytelling.

I think it might be an Infinity War situation moreso and see those dynamics & relationship being turned there but we’ll see
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/21/2025, 8:56 AM
I can understand the reasoning and honestly man , it’s highlighted what a tumultuous few years not just Marvel & the entertainment industry has had but the world too…

Everyone had to adjust or adapt to the pandemic and then when that ended , these strikes happened amongst other things so it was one hit after the other to the point that I’m surprised we got any good content during the last 5 years or so.

Anyway , I can understand them not wanting at that stage to tease specifically something that had the potential to be retconned down the road since they themselves were still figuring out Doomsday & Secret Wars (the only other one they could have done was Thunderbolts which might have been better but doesn’t seem that connected to BNW yet).

I thought the post credits scene was fine since most Marvel ones tend to be vague teases but I was honestly more irked by the continuity error of Sam not having his arm in a sling as he had when he visited Ross at the Raft…

I assumed it was the same day since I think he was wearing the same outfit but could have been a different one.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 2/21/2025, 8:59 AM
Divisive where? Everyone’s in agreeance about this entire project.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/21/2025, 9:06 AM
Going by his comments , it makes me think the original rumor of the post credits being a World War Hulks tease was false…

It just seems like they didn’t genuinely know their credits scene would be until after the the strikes were over.
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 2/21/2025, 9:11 AM
Sam: Have you seen my future?

Leader: Yes. You will convince Dr. Doom to do better in the next two Avengers films. And you've won because of that.

Will be pretty much disappointed if the new Cap won't do what he always does next year: Convince anyone to do better.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder