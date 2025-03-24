CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Hits $400 Million, But Why Hasn't It Done Better?

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Hits $400 Million, But Why Hasn't It Done Better?

Sam Wilson's first movie as the MCU's Cap has passed the four hundred million dollar threshold, but why hasn't the movie done better?

Editorial Opinion
By ChandlerMcniel - Mar 24, 2025 09:03 AM EST

Captain America: Brave New World has been slowly bringing in the green for Marvel and Disney. Emphasis on slowly. It had a solid opening weekend haul of nearly 200 million, but has just barely been able to match its first weekend in total sales afterwards. After this weekend, the fourth film in the Captain America franchise and the first to feature Sam Wilson as Cap, has reached 400 million at the box office. 

It's been reported that Brave New World needs to make 425 million at the box office to break even and not cost Marvel money. If it ends up hitting that 425 million benchmark, it will be very close. As it's been in theaters for nearly a month and a half, it's expected to leave theaters entirely soon. Showtime availability is already becoming quite limited, so there's a good chance it won't break even. 

Captain America: Brave New World sits at a rotten 48% on Rotten Tomatoes, but has a much better audience score of 79%. Every day moviegoers clearly like this one much more than critics. 

If Captain America: Brave New World ends it's box office run by achieving the high end of what it's projected to earn, 440 million, it will just barely break even. By those standards, it would not be considered a “flop”, but, by modern Marvel standards, calling it that would be justifiable. If Brave New World hits 440 million It will beat out The Marvels (206 million), The Incredible Hulk (264 million), Captain America: The First Avenger (370 million), Black Widow (379 million), Eternals (402 million), and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (432 million). That would make it the seventh lowest grossing MCU movie and the second lowest grossing Captain America movie. 

So, why hasn't Captain America: Brave New World done better? 

Poor Reviews

The reviews for Captain America: Brave New World haven't been great. As I said above, the movie has a 48% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the lower rated MCU movies. Simply put, when a movie gets bad reviews, a lot of the people that weren’t sure about seeing it make up their mind. With the audience score sitting at 79%, it seems like the people that wanted to see the movie, saw it. The MCU has plenty of loyal fans that will see a movie set in the MCU no matter how poor the reviews are, but even more rely on those reviews to help them decide whether or not to see a movie. Unfortunately for Brave New World, the reviews haven't helped. 

Controversy Surrounding Mackie

Anthony Mackie has had a few controversies come his way as Captain America: Brave New World has been in theaters. There were his now infamous remarks stating “Captain America represents a lot of things, dontI don't think the term America should be one of those representations.” Although, he later cleared this up, stating that he is a patriot. He also recently went on The Pivot podcast to speak about raising sons where he made quite a few comments that were seen by some as controversial including the declaration that masculinity is dead. Whether or not these comments have helped, hurt, or made no impact on the box office result at all is open to interpretation, but it is possible. 

Sam Wilson As Cap

Even in comics, Sam Wilson taking the mantle of Captain America rubs some people the wrong way. Unfortunately, that's frequently for the wrong reason. There are plenty of comic readers that don't want to see Captain America be a black man, but there are also comic readers that just aren’t as interested in his character as they are Steve Rogers’. Both of these opinions will naturally translate over to the big screen and potentially affect the movie's financial performance. 

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Without a doubt, there are people that did not watch The Falcon and the Winter soldier. While the show did great on Disney+ with literally millions of people watching it, there are definitely still those that didn't. More successful MCU movies don't just sell a few million tickets; they sell hundreds of millions of tickets. If a couple million people watched The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, maybe Disney can't expect hundreds of millions of people to buy tickets to what is essentially its sequel. As the MCU branches out into streaming, and their movies rely on people watching those series, the series performances will definitely affect the viewership of movies that come afterwards. Interestingly, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had solid reviews from both critics and audiences a bit over 80% each. However, while most people like the show, it's possible that not enough people watched it to justify buying a ticket. Combine this with the rising overall uninterest in the MCU, and you have a recipe for a lower box office haul.

What did you think of Captain America: Brave New World? Let us know in the comments!

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Giancarlo Esposito Reveals Who He Was Originally Cast As In The Movie
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Giancarlo Esposito Reveals Who He Was Originally Cast As In The Movie
As CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Limps To $400 Million Final Haul, Can The Box Office Rebound This Summer?
Recommended For You:

As CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Limps To $400 Million Final Haul, Can The Box Office Rebound This Summer?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/24/2025, 9:51 AM
Because it was ignored in Chine because of Ne Zha 2
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 3/24/2025, 10:09 AM
@vectorsigma - Dude, we get it. You REALLY like that movie. :)

Thats not the reason though.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/24/2025, 10:12 AM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - just so you guys wont forget 😉
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 3/24/2025, 10:37 AM
@vectorsigma - HaHa
TheyDont
TheyDont - 3/24/2025, 9:51 AM
It just was a bad movie that used Cap instead of Hulk for some reason.
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 3/24/2025, 9:52 AM
It didn't do better because it's not very good.

The end.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 3/24/2025, 9:52 AM
Because it was just meh. Very little rewatchability which is a shame as there's a good movie in there.
TGDestroyer
TGDestroyer - 3/24/2025, 9:56 AM
@BrainySleep - I think the bar is so high now it just felt mid, and it was. It felt like another placeholder film to get to the next more anticipated project.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 3/24/2025, 9:55 AM
Because not enough people care about Falcon.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 3/24/2025, 10:04 AM
@OptimusCrime - Easily the simplest, and best comment.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 3/24/2025, 9:56 AM
Because.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/24/2025, 10:01 AM

F&WS sucked. This movie was just not that good. No one is going to see it twice. And the problem isn't that Mackie is black. It's just that he doesn't have blockbuster leading man acting skills.

Stop looking for deeper reasons. The movie was not compelling. The only way to fix this is to make a better movie. That's all.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/24/2025, 10:04 AM
I believe the movie could’ve been better but it was good. I actually think it would’ve done better performance wise if it wasn’t released during a time of so much divide in politics and divide in fans/toxic fans opinions of the CBM genre.
Just saying the movie is on pair with a lot of CBM’s that weren’t bad but weren’t great and by comparison to the Russo/Evans films it doesn’t compare as it feels like a copy and pasted type edited film.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/24/2025, 10:04 AM
It was very mid. Cast was good and the action was a lot of fun but the rest was a mess
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 3/24/2025, 10:06 AM
While it was middle tier at best, it was a choppy mess at worst. Plus it just wasn’t very interesting of a film. Some have said Mackie can’t carry a movie as the lead, and while I’m not convinced (a good script could solve that), I think his inexperience played a roll as well. He just didn’t have the commanding presence necessary.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/24/2025, 10:08 AM
The "because it was bad" reasoning confuses me.

D&W was waaaaay worse.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/24/2025, 10:32 AM
@vectorsigma -
Nostalgia generally acts as a veil for terrible films. So a bad film such as D&W will generally get more viewership than CA:BNW even if both were the same quality of bad.

With that said, I find the general decline of the MCU means that we are getting progressively worse, generally finding ways to outdo themselves in different types of failures.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/24/2025, 11:01 AM
@Scarilian - ive come to a point where im immune to those nostalgia baits already. But i agree it is the reason d&w was a success but i hope to god people will wake up and not consume the same slop all over again (which i think will be repeated in the next avengers movies)
thomashilfiger
thomashilfiger - 3/24/2025, 10:08 AM
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (432 million)"

this one particularly hurts because I remember the movie being really good and fun, had a pretty high RT score, excellent special effects, etc. I guess it was hit by the slow return to theatres during Covid, but still. I think I'm gonna take some time this week to rewatch it, as a treat.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 3/24/2025, 10:10 AM
I understand why movies are rated according to box office runs but consider this: MONEY.

My local Regal; $16.50, 1 Adult ticket. Add Popcorn, Drink at another $20 (if not more). Your movie "experience" is now over $35. This is why movie theaters are failing and it makes the movies appear bad when they may not be.

We cannot judge a movie based on box office run during a high inflationary period.
That being said, I enjoyed this movie. I paid the price to go see it which is rare. I thought it was one of the better that Marvel has put out over the past 5 years. Others did not enjoy the movie.

Opinions aside, you cannot argue the fact that the majority of people that WOULD go see this can AFFORD to right now.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 3/24/2025, 10:16 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - This is a good point but I dont buy it. People are stupid and all carry 1k phones. They showed up for both Deadpool and Inside Out 2. Avatar in December will somehow cross 1B too.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 3/24/2025, 10:24 AM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - But those were high end, very sought after movies. Families, individuals will jump out for tent pole films but not for every film. This particular Marvel movie wasnt the spectacle a Marvel movie was 10 years ago when tickets were $12
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/24/2025, 10:40 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD -
"We cannot judge a movie based on box office run during a high inflationary period."

Higher prices mean you can achieve a higher box office with less audience in attendance.

"This particular Marvel movie wasnt the spectacle a Marvel movie was 10 years ago "

Yes, because like every other Marvel Movie in Phase 4/5 it was absolute garbage in regards to writing and not something the audience was asking for.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 3/24/2025, 10:42 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - Sure but is it money or the product. Captain America was a spectacle after Winter Soldier. I get that it was some time ago but this was supposed to be a spectacle. It's a sequel to a 1B movie. Inside Out 2 is an animation.

Even if we give this Guardians 3 money it would have been a success. A movie failing this hard points to a much larger problem.
vegetaray
vegetaray - 3/24/2025, 10:42 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - So what you’re saying is…It wasn’t good enough? I get it, everyone wants to find THE reason this thing was a failure.

But…

There was ten movies, that released in the last year or so, that made more than Brave New World…Four of which made a billion, or very nearly a billion. Those movies covered just about every genre there is, including comic book movies. Use whatever metric you like to get you there, but the end result is going to be the same…The movie just wasn’t good.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 3/24/2025, 11:01 AM
@Scarilian - "Higher prices mean you can..." really? People are not going to the movies. No, you cannot achieve a higher box office with higher prices if people arnt going. thats ridiculous thought train.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 3/24/2025, 11:02 AM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - Captain America movies have never been a box office draw comparable to Guardians of the Galaxy. no contest.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 3/24/2025, 11:04 AM
@vegetaray - It wasnt good enough to make people want to spend the money. Yes.
Either way, overall box office numbers are down and lower than they were pre covid.
Just look at AMC stock over the last 6 years. That includes a reverse split too.
But as I said above, Captain America movies have never been the draw that other properties are.
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 3/24/2025, 10:11 AM
It was a middle of the pack MCU movie. Falcon as Cap isn’t as big of a draw. Red Hulk was cool but was under utilized. Leader was poorly executed. All this also included the post Covid era were operating in. Theater going will never be what it was.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 3/24/2025, 10:25 AM
@Gmoney84 - Agreed. Covid severely hurt the theater business. It has bounced back but only for massive tent pole films.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 3/24/2025, 10:43 AM
@Gmoney84 - Inside Out 2 and Deadpool made over 1B. We need to stop with the excuses. The theater is fine, its easier to hit high numbers because of the ticket prices.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/24/2025, 10:51 AM
@Gmoney84 -
How long are people going to use the Covid excuse for.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/24/2025, 10:12 AM
Even as someone that enjoyed/liked the film , I think it’s down to mainly lack of rewatchability but the B.O in general is not doing so hot right now so I think it’s more then that…

Audiences have been trained in recent years to see a movie like this on streaming to the point it’s became a lot of people’s preference since there’s no extra cost & such if you already have the service so why not just watch it on there instead of paying expensive prices for tickets , concessions etc?.

Unless the movie really feels like an event like we got with Barbie or Oppenheimer or ones kids really want to see it like Mufasa, I think the 400 range or so will be the norm now.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 3/24/2025, 10:14 AM
Poorly conceived project, bad production, bloated budgets from reshoots, terrible writing.

It has nothing to do with Mackie's comments or his skin color. This movie was never going to do well. Hes got no fanbase as Cap. Hes not on his 5th relaunch in the comics. I dont know why Disney keeps thinking things that failed in the comics will succeed in cinema.

Mackie is pretty well liked too but the idea that roles can be passed as mantles has failed time and time again. I was going to write an article on how to fix Sam and what the real issue what the writing is but it would take hours. In other words, this could have done better but they didn't put the work in to establish the character properly. Didn't help that they took the entire Captain America supporting cast away.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 3/24/2025, 10:15 AM
"But Why Hasn't It Done Better?"

You're kidding right?
MrDandy
MrDandy - 3/24/2025, 10:20 AM
It hasn’t don’t better because it is a pretty mid movie.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 3/24/2025, 10:21 AM
Cause it was mid. End of story.
Spike101
Spike101 - 3/24/2025, 10:23 AM
First and foremost the mantle swapping has never been popular in the comics so why repeat it?
Sam Wilson isn’t a strong character, it’s a supporting role at best and one Marvel has played for laughs which does sit well with bring Cap who is very serious.
Everyone loves Steve Rogers.
Everyone loves Bucky, who is also a super solider.
They destroyed the Serpent Society.
The storyline was all over the place.
The Leader was nothing like the iconic look from the comics.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 3/24/2025, 10:28 AM
@Spike101 - been saying that.
Look to the source material for inspiration.. what from the Bendis "error" has worked? Miles. That's about it. Everything else was poorly received. His characters and story were not geared towards the average comic reader which is why most of his stuff failed with fan boys who keep the wheels turning.
NGFB
NGFB - 3/24/2025, 10:39 AM
Mackie doesn't have anywhere near the charisma of Evans. I'm always just kind of bored when I watch him in anything.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder