CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Report Details Frustrating Reshoots, A Difficult Harrison Ford, And More

A Captain America: Brave New World crew member has shared intel on the movie's issues, detailing problems behind the scenes, with Harrison Ford called "one of the crankiest performers I ever dealt with."

By JoshWilding - Feb 13, 2025 03:02 PM EST
Captain America: Brave New World is only Marvel Studios' third "Rotten" movie in just shy of two decades. There are clearly lessons to be learned from this one, though, and Vulture has just published a bombshell report about alleged issues behind the scenes. 

The site, part of the New York Magazine family, has spoken to a "technical crew member" who worked on the movie and has supposedly been part of several MCU projects in recent years. 

This insider details a troubled production during reshoots, including a general level of indecisiveness regarding what sort of movie Captain America: Brave New World should be. They reference bad test screenings - which lines up with what we heard several months ago - and an uneasiness surrounding how this story mirrors recent real-life events. 

They claim Harrison Ford was difficult to work with (another source close to the production told the site there's "no truth" to that) and suggest everyone involved struggled to get Captain America: Brave New World across the finish line.

Here are some excerpts from their statement:

I worked on the reshoots. I think everyone on the crew knew this is probably not going to be a good film. Some of the action sequences were not believable. We had a lot of frustrations on set. After principal photography was finished, it was like, 'Oh, we’re going to introduce the leader of the Serpent Society.' It was on, then it was off, then it was on again. That’s very expensive to do. My co-workers who spent more time on Brave New World than I did said, 'Yeah, this has been a really rough production.'

When the studio had its test in front of an audience, it didn’t respond. Maybe they don’t want to see anything political in an election year? Maybe they were divided on who they were voting for? General Ross reads as an allusion to Trump. He’s this very powerful general who becomes kind of a fascist and turns into a raging Red Hulk. This is my opinion, but I think Disney was realizing, Hey, we’ve been bleeding for a while. Let’s try not to piss off our core base any more than we have been over the last couple of years. They know you’re going to lose a lot of your audience that way.

Harrison Ford was one of the crankiest performers I ever dealt with. Which was sad. I’m a fan. But he was very much a diva. I don’t know if you remember, but he got in a plane crash. He couldn’t even raise his left arm above his chest. We have to suit up 80-something Harrison Ford in these motion-capture dots. To me, it seemed like he hated it and didn’t want to do it. And when Harrison was done, he was done. Everyone was trying to scramble to make him happy. That made for a very awkward work environment.

Reshoots are a part of making any movie like this with a big budget. But this isn’t Marvel’s first rodeo. Entire sequences we shot won’t make it into the film, and that’s very expensive. I’m not going to say the director was not equipped to handle that production. Basically, dealing with A-list egos was the issue. It was mainly just Harrison Ford. So that was a little disappointing. At the end of the day, it was the most tense Marvel shoot I’ve ever worked on. Everyone kind of felt their buttholes tightening a little bit. It’s like, Ugh.

Vulture did recently publish an article titled "Marvel Is Now a Giant Slop Machine," and while we're not doubting the validity of the site's sources, their writers are seemingly no big fans of superhero fare.

Still, everything detailed above is in line with what we expected and certainly makes sense after watching the movie. Early buzz surrounding Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps is very positive, so Captain America: Brave New World will hopefully be another rare misstep for Marvel Studios rather than any real cause for concern.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review"And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Spoilers: The Movie's Post-Credits Scene Explained (And What It's Teasing)
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Ending Explained: Red Hulk's Fate And Sam Wilson's MCU Future - SPOILERS
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 2/13/2025, 3:42 PM
So Harrison's character in Shrinking might actually be him? Interesting.

Whatever, though. I'll be seeing it in a couple of hours. No one will actually know the truth, and quite honestly, it doesn't matter to me
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 2/13/2025, 4:01 PM
@MyCoolYoung - Gee, Harrison Ford, at 80+, was in a bad mood during a shoot that was miserable and neutering the film of any significance? I wonder why he was pissed.....

Also, every story I have ever heard about Ford on set is that he's a good dude. Mark Hamill calls him the coolest man in the planet. Ke Huy Quan adores the man. Old men get cranky when they know the material is falling apart and there's nothing they can do about it.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 2/13/2025, 4:12 PM
@BackwardGalaxy - i was just joking because I love his character in shrinking. I don't really care because I'd never meet him or work with him
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/13/2025, 3:42 PM
pull it outta your a55
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 2/13/2025, 3:43 PM
Nothing there is surprising.
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 2/13/2025, 4:29 PM
@NoDaysOff - won't lie, the butthole comment did surprise me.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 2/13/2025, 3:44 PM
It was a disaster from the jump

They knew it

Glad it happend

Why?

Because it made Feige realize the Daredevil was going the same way and made a change
Goldboink
Goldboink - 2/13/2025, 4:29 PM
@WakandaTech -
IMHO it was a movie that should not have been made. The only actor and character that can replace Cap is Bucky, not Falcon.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/13/2025, 3:44 PM
Sounds like like they couldn't aFford the Ford of Harrison Ford
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/13/2025, 3:44 PM
Not buying that Harrison Ford behaved like a diva on set. It reminds me to the reports back in 2019 that David Harbour was also acting like one during the Hellboy reboot.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 2/13/2025, 4:21 PM
@NinnesMBC

Not hard to believe Harbour would be a diva under all that make-up and prosthetic for a shitty Hellboy movie. Same goes for Ford... the man is 82 years old.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/13/2025, 4:26 PM
@regularmovieguy - Fair point, I think then the word difficult isn't the best one to described this in that case.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/13/2025, 3:46 PM
Reshoots are the norm for movies nowadays, I'm not gonna write one off for having some. What is concerning is if Ford really was this much of a douche on set considering just how large of a role he has in this film. I'm glad he got the part but I'm wondering would these issues have been present if Hurt was still alive🤷🏾‍♂️
krayzeman
krayzeman - 2/13/2025, 3:49 PM
i would rather have had them go all in with whatever their orginal idea was and fail than have the studio come in and hodge podge everything to "save" the film just because they felt it was too politically close to reality and it just be a total mess. You knew there when they change from New World Order to Brand New World. That title is Disney...
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 2/13/2025, 3:50 PM
Being an assshole and being difficult are 2 different things. Ford is 82, most 80 year olds are tired and just want to get shit done and move on. I assume thats what they dealt with and they took it as difficult. Ford is pretty well known for being cranky, so this really isnt something new.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 2/13/2025, 3:53 PM
This movie was dead on arrival.

The emm she ewe should take a break and reevaluate their whole infrastructure and how they should approach each film.

Hopefully this movie sinks it's first weekend.

Nolanite out
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 2/13/2025, 3:56 PM
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/13/2025, 4:02 PM
@DudeGuy -

What a performance.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/13/2025, 3:58 PM
I like the part when the Disney Marxists have a Trump stand in saying he'll do the right thing for the people and leave the presidency and live in a prison cell.
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 2/13/2025, 3:59 PM
The usual negative gossip from the always anonymous sources.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/13/2025, 4:01 PM
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 2/13/2025, 4:05 PM
You really want to destroy this movie, don’t you?
Well, ain’t gonna happen
100m on opening weekend
Sorry!
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 2/13/2025, 4:11 PM
@TheRedLeader - You think $100M is good? For a movie that's gonna need more than $1B to break even? Hah!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/13/2025, 4:26 PM
@TheRedLeader -

And? It will make much less during following weekends.

If it ever makes a profit it won't be much of one.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/13/2025, 4:08 PM
Wow. Just imagine how worse it would've been if they actually doubled down on the TDS. Not only would it be DOA, it'd be a bloated corpse.

Trump is your president whether you like it or not.

Please don't come to my comment with your unhinged TDS bullshit. I will ignore you. Or respond with an amusing gif that makes me giggle.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 2/13/2025, 4:27 PM
@DarthOmega - I think they shot it and cut it. I also think the dip in CGI in the third act is because its reshoots.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/13/2025, 4:29 PM
@DarthOmega -

TheyDont
TheyDont - 2/13/2025, 4:09 PM
Harrison Ford hasn't give a shit in 25 years. I keep hoping to never see him in movies ever again.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/13/2025, 4:28 PM
@TheyDont -

At least 60 years.
Irregular
Irregular - 2/13/2025, 4:09 PM
Harrison Ford being cranky is nothing new honestly.

He pulls that off pretty good lol.
Timerider
Timerider - 2/13/2025, 4:09 PM
It was a good movie, you should go see it.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/13/2025, 4:28 PM
@Timerider -

It is a bad movie.
HeraldNumber7
HeraldNumber7 - 2/13/2025, 4:10 PM
some of this may be true but i remain skeptical because it lines up too conveniently with the narrative people have been parroting online for the past 6 months.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/13/2025, 4:10 PM
The glazing for ford is hilarious. Dude is nothing but grumpy in interviews 😅
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/13/2025, 4:18 PM
Right on schedule with the “BTS troubles” report lol…

Also I don’t doubt Harrison Ford having his cranky moments on set but in the press tour , dude seems to be genuinely happy to be a part of the film & has good chemistry with Mackie so I don’t entirely buy that.

Julius Onah perhaps being out of his depth could be true given his 2 big budget ventures thus far haven’t had the most positive of receptions which means those just aren’t his forte.

Also I just don’t get the Trump comparison to Ross considering the latter seems like a man with regrets willing to change & trying to help his country & the world while the former is not imo 😁 (unless that was changed in reshoots aswell).
vtopa
vtopa - 2/13/2025, 4:19 PM
The problem is the selection of these directors. They keep picking people with very little experience. You cant expect some young direcotr who is 31 years old to tell Harrison Ford what to do. Its stupid. Bring in someone like Daniel Villeneuve to direct a Marvel movie.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/13/2025, 4:23 PM
Harrison…Difficult to work with?

In all my years of watching and reading about this man, this has never come up.

So let's just leave it at the movie was shit, with dry humour, dumb lines and Kevin [frick]ed up. Anthony is not a good lead without a strong supporting cast with good direction, so they [frick]ed up there too.

For [frick]s sake
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/13/2025, 4:31 PM
Put the blame on the cause of the symptoms.

Bob Iger

Kevin Feige

Hundreds of other Marxists, socialists, and communists.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 2/13/2025, 4:31 PM
"Captain America: Brave New World will hopefully be another rare misstep for Marvel Studios."

So the detractors that were called names for the last year ...were right?

Maybe, just maybe, there is something to what traditionalists have been saying for years and everything you accused them of is really a you problem. My evidence? Another failed Marvel project.

TB will do ok but I believe that budget was under control because they used a lot of practical effects. FF I think is a big risk. Wait until the millions of videos the second that female surfer gets shown and even the biggest fans are unsure of Pedro as Reed.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/13/2025, 4:33 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r -

👏
