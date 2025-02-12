CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Seems To Be Receiving Far More Positive Reactions From Fans Than Critics

The first Captain America: Brave New World reactions from critics have been mixed at best. They are more positive than negative but, if this movie follows in the footsteps of Eternals and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, it may end up being another "Rotten" Multiverse Saga movie.

The importance of reviews continues to be a hot topic of debate, though positive word-of-mouth among regular filmgoers can be just as important as a Rotten Tomatoes score when all is said and done.

On that latter point, the fan scores coming out of France and South Korea appear to bode well for Captain America: Brave New World's chances of success this coming weekend. While it's still very early days, the movie is receiving ratings in the same ballpark as Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, two of Marvel Studios' most popular, well-received movies.

Many critics have been quick to tear into how Captain America: Brave New World handles its political thriller aspects. For regular moviegoers, an exciting story and a clash between Cap and Harrison Ford as a Red Hulk may be enough for them to have a fun time at the theater.

During a recent interview with Deadline, Anthony Mackie said he finds it "so interesting with this movie and with Sam Wilson that Captain America represents the good in everyone. That’s the reason why a kid in England, or anywhere, can look at Captain America and say, 'I want to be Captain America.' He’s the best version of all of us."

Are you excited to watch Captain America: Brave New World on the big screen this weekend?

First audience score rating for ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD’ on Allocine in France is 3.8/5⭐️



The 3rd highest score for the Captain America franchise behind ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER’ (3.9/5⭐️) and ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR’ (3.9/5⭐️)



In theaters February 14 pic.twitter.com/ICfTNWzi1A — Captain America News (@UpdatesCAP4) February 12, 2025 ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD’ opens at a 91% CGV score in South Korea from 1,042 reviews



The 2nd highest score for a Captain America film behind only ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR’ (93%)



(via: https://t.co/aR6LxgC8NS) pic.twitter.com/HUqifFjACe — Captain America News (@UpdatesCAP4) February 12, 2025

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.