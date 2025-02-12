CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Seems To Be Receiving Far More Positive Reactions From Fans Than Critics

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Seems To Be Receiving Far More Positive Reactions From Fans Than Critics

Despite mixed first reactions from critics, early scores from countries like France and South Korea point to Captain America: Brave New World point to fans having a great time with the latest MCU movie.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 12, 2025 09:02 AM EST

The first Captain America: Brave New World reactions from critics have been mixed at best. They are more positive than negative but, if this movie follows in the footsteps of Eternals and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, it may end up being another "Rotten" Multiverse Saga movie.

The importance of reviews continues to be a hot topic of debate, though positive word-of-mouth among regular filmgoers can be just as important as a Rotten Tomatoes score when all is said and done. 

On that latter point, the fan scores coming out of France and South Korea appear to bode well for Captain America: Brave New World's chances of success this coming weekend. While it's still very early days, the movie is receiving ratings in the same ballpark as Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, two of Marvel Studios' most popular, well-received movies.

Many critics have been quick to tear into how Captain America: Brave New World handles its political thriller aspects. For regular moviegoers, an exciting story and a clash between Cap and Harrison Ford as a Red Hulk may be enough for them to have a fun time at the theater. 

During a recent interview with Deadline, Anthony Mackie said he finds it "so interesting with this movie and with Sam Wilson that Captain America represents the good in everyone. That’s the reason why a kid in England, or anywhere, can look at Captain America and say, 'I want to be Captain America.' He’s the best version of all of us."

Are you excited to watch Captain America: Brave New World on the big screen this weekend?

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Producer Confirms Sabra Is Neither A Mutant Nor Mossad In The MCU
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Producer Confirms Sabra Is Neither A Mutant Nor Mossad In The MCU
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Spoilers - It Seems Marvel Made Some Big Changes To Post-Credits Scene
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Spoilers - It Seems Marvel Made Some Big Changes To Post-Credits Scene

AnEye
AnEye - 2/12/2025, 9:21 AM
Man WHAT A GOAL POST! 😒
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/12/2025, 9:22 AM

Which fans? Which critics?

I'll judge it for myself and report back with my nonsensical old coot reactions.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 2/12/2025, 9:23 AM
Third highest out of four?!! C’mon guys.

Anyway. I’m going tomorrow morning and am excited! Hope Mackie and Ford deliver the fun.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/12/2025, 9:24 AM
I'll check it out in theaters but may take a few weeks. Fairly booked the next few weekends
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/12/2025, 9:25 AM
Pasting from the other article

Just got out from the theater.

It wasnt bad. It is marvel going back to basics and because of that i like it.

Not great but marvel can settle for passable atm to bring back the good will it lost

Also, it didnt trigger my "not in the same room"-itis, lolz!
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/12/2025, 9:28 AM
@vectorsigma - but can you confirm Red Hulk was in the room with them? Jk like I said on the other thread, glad you are sharing your feedback
ShellHead
ShellHead - 2/12/2025, 9:42 AM
@vectorsigma - honestly this reaction gave me more interest in the movie than any so far haha. Based on some of your comments in other Marvel articles, you've been down on them lately. So if it's not bad - that gives me a good sign
Goldboink
Goldboink - 2/12/2025, 9:45 AM
@vectorsigma -

Doesn't suck is a step up at this point.
Gambito
Gambito - 2/12/2025, 9:29 AM
This movie would have been a lot better with Winter Soldier in it instead of Sabra
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/12/2025, 9:29 AM
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Seems To Be Receiving Far More Positive Reactions From Fans Than Critics

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/12/2025, 9:41 AM
@AllsGood -

Fans who are lying as revenge.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/12/2025, 9:43 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea -

Captain America News
@UpdatesCAP4

‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD’ opens at a 91% CGV score in South Korea from 1,042 reviews

The 2nd highest score for a Captain America film behind only ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR’ (93%)
Spike101
Spike101 - 2/12/2025, 9:30 AM
It’s not released yet is it?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/12/2025, 9:35 AM
@Spike101 - Some regions it is already
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/12/2025, 9:42 AM
@Spike101 -

In some places it is playing.

This happens a lot with movies.
narrow290
narrow290 - 2/12/2025, 9:33 AM
Can't wait. If nothing else, it sound fun! You can tell that from the trailers..
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/12/2025, 9:34 AM
My Biggest Hype is Several of the Reviews have Confirmed the Angry Hulk Return to the MCU.

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/12/2025, 9:43 AM
@AllsGood -

Which Hulk?

Banner or Ross?

Oh, not Banner?

So angry Hulk hasn't returned to the MCU.

You lied again.
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 2/12/2025, 9:34 AM
Never a good sign
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/12/2025, 9:34 AM
With these sort of movies audience reception is WAY more important than the critics one who were grumps sods with CBM's and indeed most action films until the Nolanverse 99.9% of the time, had a brief fling of tending to embrace the fun more often after that for a while till the Pandemic hit than gone back to grumpy again 99.9% of the time on anything not considered 'art'.

If the sort of score France and SK hold and reflected similarly in all the major regions for ticket sales this could shoot past all BO predictions fairly easily, too soon to tell however and STILL only expecting a middle of the pack MCU entry.

As Long as it lands better for me than Multiverse of Madness I'll be happy enough even if I'd have loved for it to be up there with Winter Soldier (remains probably the best solo film going of the entire MCU franchise, only passed for sure by Avengers team-ups).
Goldboink
Goldboink - 2/12/2025, 9:50 AM
@Apophis71 -
Audiences almost always love CBMs more than the critics. We know what we want and if the movie delivers then we are happy. Critics also love a lot of moives that don't make much money because, well, CINEMA!

There have been too many misses as they got further away from the basic CBM that some meat and potatos is what we need.

And no singing!
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/12/2025, 10:00 AM
@Goldboink - No singing? Ah, bang goes my dream of DP & W on a karaoke machine in that bar from the first film resulting in a brawl kicking off then :(

lol
Goldboink
Goldboink - 2/12/2025, 10:04 AM
@Apophis71 -
I would make an exception for that...

JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/12/2025, 9:34 AM
The race to a $400 million BO starts now.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/12/2025, 9:45 AM
@JacobsLadder -

More of a down on all fours walk.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/12/2025, 9:38 AM
Yeah, where the [frick] did this feedback come from??

For [frick]s sake
mountainman
mountainman - 2/12/2025, 9:41 AM
If that audience goodwill carries over to other markets, it could bode well for the movie. These days, audiences seem to care more about audience reviews than what critics say.
ShellHead
ShellHead - 2/12/2025, 9:44 AM
I genuinely think the film criticism space has lost a lot of public confidence over the last decade. Rotten Tomatoes has turned it all into a casino game. There's no nuance in opinion anymore in those circles, it's all just "this is trash" or "this is the best film in decades". Especially on the YouTube racket
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 2/12/2025, 9:59 AM
@ShellHead - yesterday I read on this very site a comment than went something like "so it's not a disaster but it's not a masterpiece either" and I wanted to punch the nearest wall with all my strenght. There's no in-between, no grey area, no 7/10s, everything now has to be the greatest thing ever made or the worst thing ever made and you should fell bad for liking it, because in this hellscape that is planet Earth in 2025 nuance is dead, overreactions reign supreme and dumbasses are way too opinionated.

Sigh...Just bring down that damn asteroid already.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/12/2025, 10:04 AM
@Spidey91 - One possibly due to hit in 2032, some days I give in to the feeling not soon enough or big enough :D
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/12/2025, 9:46 AM
Despite mixed first reactions from critics, early scores from countries like France and South Korea point to Captain America: Brave New World point to fans having a great time with the latest MCU movie.

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/12/2025, 9:50 AM
@AllsGood -

"point to Captain America: Brave New World point to"

Why did you say point twice like this?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/12/2025, 9:52 AM
@AllsGood -

MCU addicts in two countries are praising an MCU product?

I'm shocked! Shocked that this is happening!
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/12/2025, 9:56 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - that's a lot of pointing
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 2/12/2025, 9:47 AM
lol, that didn't take long. Hang in tight for all the "positive" reviews.

My theater still have almost every seat available for the entire weekend.
AnEye
AnEye - 2/12/2025, 10:00 AM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - Same. It's pretty empty. Only the prime time showings like 6- 8pm has booked showings and Thursday is booked.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/12/2025, 9:47 AM
Most of them are lying for premiere invites, freebies, and other perks from Disney.

And revenge against the majority of Americans. And other people in the Western world.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/12/2025, 9:53 AM
MCU addicts in France and South Korea are praising an MCU product?

I'm shocked! Shocked that this is happening!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/12/2025, 10:01 AM
Still early days but it’s a good , positive start atleast!!.

Also we need to see the reviews to measure more accurately I guess but the reactions I have seen atleast haven’t been as mixed as Josh seems to be stating…

Overall it’s been somewhat mixed/mostly positive which if the reviews reflect will be great imo so fingers & toes crossed!!.

Also I have seen more praise for its political thriller tone & feel then not aswell (there’s some debate about whether it has anything to say within that though).

