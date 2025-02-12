CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD: Everything We Learned From The First Reactions - Possible SPOILERS

The first Captain America: Brave New World social media reactions dropped last night and we're now taking a deep dive into those to unpack exactly what they tell us about the next Marvel Studios movie.

By JoshWilding - Feb 12, 2025 06:02 AM EST

Depending on where you live, Captain America: Brave New World may already be playing in theaters near you. Critics in the U.S. got to watch it for the first time yesterday evening, though, and the first social media reactions have landed. 

We're sure you've already read through those, but what do they tell us about 2025's first MCU movie? In this feature, we're taking a deep dive into those and getting into some potential spoilers. 

The reactions range from "an MCU return to form" to "convoluted and dull," suggesting the reviews will be as mixed as those for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels. Below, you'll find more on that, which movies it's a "sequel" to, whether the reshoots are as bad as we've heard, and more. 

Check out our breakdown by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

5. It's A Sequel To The Incredible Hulk And Eternals

Emergence-copy

The MCU kicked off in 2008 with Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk. The latter was plagued with issues behind the scenes and failed to reach the same heights as Tony Stark's MCU debut. As for Eternals, it will forever live in infamy as the MCU's first "Rotten" movie and, like The Incredible Hulk, has several unresolved plot threads.

The good news is that Captain America: Brave New World addresses some of those; the bad news is that Captain America: Brave New World is a sequel to two MCU movies widely considered bad by most fans. 

As Mike Ryan puts it, "[The movie] seems to only exist to wrap up loose ends to The Incredible Hulk and Eternals. And in doing so the plot is about as convoluted and dull as that all sounds. This should have been called Captain America: Loose Ends."
 

4. The Reshoots Are Obvious

ROC-Trailer-Still-13-R

It's no secret that Captain America: Brave New World underwent extensive reshoots. Those are the norm for Marvel Studios, but in this instance, it appears they couldn't fix a movie that may have had glaring issues from the script stage. 

"You can feel the reshoots throughout the film," writes one critic with another adding, "You can see the stitches where the rewrites/reshoots are, which leads to missed opportunities and potential." Another goes as far as stating, "The soul of the film feels lost in all the reshoots."

We can't help but wonder whether some people were seeing things that aren't there, especially as the reshoots have been a huge talking point online for months. And, with another calling them "pretty seamless," it might be best to keep an open mind. 
 

3. Sam Wilson IS Captain America

ROC-07986-R

It's important to note that Captain America: Brave New World is being praised (we'll get to that soon), and almost everyone agrees that Anthony Mackie effectively cements Sam Wilson as the MCU's Captain America with this movie.

The highest praise in that respect comes from David Thompson who shares, "Anthony Mackie fills Chris Evans' shoes seamlessly as Captain America. No one is more deserving to hold the shield than Sam Wilson." As expected, Harrison Ford also steals the show. The Leader, on the other hand, has been deemed a disappointment. 

Many moviegoers likely didn't watch The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, so it was essential that Captain America: Brave New World do right by Sam in advance of him leading a team in Avengers: Doomsday. Mission accomplished. 
 

2. It's Not All Bad News...

ROC-TLR4-Still-UHD-1-1-34

While the reactions are undeniably mixed (which may not bode well for its eventual Rotten Tomatoes score), Captain America: Brave New World is being praised. For example, Erik Davis declares, "Marvel is back! Cap is back! Julius Onah's #BraveNewWorld is a more ground-level MCU film that's heavy on action and full of political intrigue."

"It does what it should and is entertaining blockbuster action," another critic adds. "Anthony Mackie kicks ass as Captain America. Loved it. A great entry into the MCU."

For the most part, though, it's hard to ignore the fact that most feel Captain America: Brave New World falls short. Hating on the MCU has become the go-to for many critics and does every Marvel Studios need to break new ground or can we just have fun watching Cap battle Red Hulk? 
 

1. The Post-Credits Scene Isn't Good

ROC-Trailer-Still-4-R

The vast majority of critics have been careful not to give too much away about Captain America: Brave New World but several of them have pointed out what a let-down the post-credits scene is. 

That's leaked online and, unfortunately, they're not wrong. It's awkwardly shot - another telltale sign of reshoots, perhaps? - and teases Avengers: Doomsday in a heavy-handed, frustratingly vague manner. 

Opening weekend projections alone suggest Captain America: Brave New World will be far from a disaster and it's hopefully the final movie from the Multiverse Saga's "quantity over quality" era.
 

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Post-Credits Scene Has Seemingly LEAKED Online
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD First Reactions Are In Following World Premiere
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/12/2025, 6:11 AM
The thing about the loose ends of the Eternals movie is that Tiamat wasn't a loose end, it was just something that needed to be acknowledged as an event as big as 'The Incident' or the Blip.

The major loose end in that movie was Arishem.
They got the wrong Celestial.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/12/2025, 6:12 AM
If that end credits scene is correct and isn't AI generated by Marvel studio's then we've learned that Mackie can't act for shit under mid direction because holy hell that was bad all around and that leader design, f88k me, they weren't even trying.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/12/2025, 6:14 AM
Hey Feige, it's me Cap. No the REAL Cap. So you've decided to replace me with this? Let's talk about it

User Comment Image
NickScryer
NickScryer - 2/12/2025, 6:22 AM
Sam has to be one charming mofo in this movie if he fills Rogers' shoes, despite no captivating backstory, no heroic feats, no humility, no serum, questionable ethics, overreliance on technology and unremarkable tenure so far.

Also, there's no way this movie cost about the same as Shang-Chi or even The First Avenger, adjusted for inflation.
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 2/12/2025, 6:28 AM
They didn’t have story to tell and that’s always been obvious
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 2/12/2025, 6:43 AM
This is the most obvious MCU film since Iron Man and Thor: The Dark World where the plot really needed the Avengers.

If Ross wants to bring back the Avengers, who not call guys like Hawkeye and Ant-Man to be there? If Ross is having problems with his gamma medication, why not call the Hulk? If Sam wanted to help Ross with it, WHY CAN'T HE CALL THE HULK? If Sam knows Betty can help resolve Ross hulking out, WHY NOT CONVINCE BUCKY (who visited him while Falcon II is injured) TO HELP EVACUATE THE WHITE HOUSE AND DEESCALATE THE SITUATION?

Easily the most frustrating MCU film to date.
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 2/12/2025, 6:52 AM
@MGSSnake1988 - *Iron Man 3

*why not call guys
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/12/2025, 6:45 AM
The reactions I have seen thus far (besides the one in the other thread) have been somewhat mixed/mostly positive imo.

ViewerAnon saying he heard consensus for this was” ok-pretty good” seems accurate so far so hopefully the reviews reflect that aswell…

Let’s remember that some of the reviews atleast will be written by different critics then the one giving the reactions hence could be the same or more/less positive so we’ll see.

Anyway , I’m still looking forward to the film since it seems good to me so hope it turns out well!!.

User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/12/2025, 6:48 AM
We learnt the shills didn't like it as much as they usually do
Highflyer
Highflyer - 2/12/2025, 7:00 AM
Is the Incredible Hulk widely considered bad by fans?

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

