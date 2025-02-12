CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD: Everything We Learned From The First Reactions - Possible SPOILERS

Depending on where you live, Captain America: Brave New World may already be playing in theaters near you. Critics in the U.S. got to watch it for the first time yesterday evening, though, and the first social media reactions have landed.

We're sure you've already read through those, but what do they tell us about 2025's first MCU movie? In this feature, we're taking a deep dive into those and getting into some potential spoilers.

The reactions range from "an MCU return to form" to "convoluted and dull," suggesting the reviews will be as mixed as those for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels. Below, you'll find more on that, which movies it's a "sequel" to, whether the reshoots are as bad as we've heard, and more.

5. It's A Sequel To The Incredible Hulk And Eternals

The MCU kicked off in 2008 with Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk. The latter was plagued with issues behind the scenes and failed to reach the same heights as Tony Stark's MCU debut. As for Eternals, it will forever live in infamy as the MCU's first "Rotten" movie and, like The Incredible Hulk, has several unresolved plot threads.

The good news is that Captain America: Brave New World addresses some of those; the bad news is that Captain America: Brave New World is a sequel to two MCU movies widely considered bad by most fans.

As Mike Ryan puts it, "[The movie] seems to only exist to wrap up loose ends to The Incredible Hulk and Eternals. And in doing so the plot is about as convoluted and dull as that all sounds. This should have been called Captain America: Loose Ends."

