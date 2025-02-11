CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Anthony Mackie Explains Why He Avoided The Comics Before Playing Cap

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Anthony Mackie Explains Why He Avoided The Comics Before Playing Cap

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie has explained why he didn't feel the need to read the comics to prepare for the movie and shares what he hopes his Captain America will mean to people.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 11, 2025 05:02 AM EST
Source: Collider

Anthony Mackie has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2014. Debuting as Sam Wilson in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the actor has gone on to appear in the Avengers and Ant-Man franchises and co-starred in Disney+'s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

In this week's Captain America: Brave New World, Mackie will take centre stage as the MCU's new Captain America. However, as the actor explained in an interview with Collider, he didn't turn to the comics for assistance when the time came to wield the shield.  

"I literally just focused on the script," Mackie confirmed. "I mean, these, these stories are so interesting because they don't do the comic books page by page by page.They use the comic books as a blueprint or outline. So you can have three or four different comic books in one movie"

"So I stayed away from the comic books and just utilized the script and the story and the background that we've created of Sam Wilson to develop him into the Captain America he is in the movie," he added. 

Mackie is far from the only actor not to feel the need to take a deep dive into the source material and Sam's story played out very differently on the page.

Plus, Mackie has been suiting up as this version of the character for long enough to arguably know how best to handle his transition from The Falcon to Captain America. More importantly, the Captain America: Brave New World star seems focused on what wearing the red, white, and blue means.

Asked what he wants the mantle and shield to represent during his tenure as Captain America, Mackie said, "There were two words that kept coming up on set every day we shot this movie, and it was compassion. And it was empathy. I think when you look at, you know, with great power comes great responsibility. Right? And Sam Wilson has now taken on the mantle of Captain America."

"So there’s a huge amount of responsibility and understanding that comes along with that. There's a huge amount of empathy that him, as a counselor, brings to the table that Steve Rogers didn’t have," he noted. "And so when you think of the shield, when you think of that moniker, I want you to, I want people to think of that: understanding, compassion, and empathy."

The first social reactions for Captain America: Brave New World will drop tonight at midnight, so we'll soon have a better idea of what to expect from Marvel Studios' latest movie. Deadpool & Wolverine was a return to form for the studio and the hope is this movie will keep the momentum going.

A new poster for Captain America: Brave New World has also been released which you can check out below.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director Teases Importance Of Mutants And Adamantium To MCU Moving Forward
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director Teases Importance Of Mutants And Adamantium To MCU Moving Forward
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Extended TV Spot Features Familiar MCU Location And Red Hulk Smashing Cap
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Extended TV Spot Features Familiar MCU Location And Red Hulk Smashing Cap

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 2/11/2025, 5:41 AM
So that's why he faces Hulk villains in this film.

Because he is qualified to fight alien beings and super soldiers with his wings, he's qualified to take on a freaking Hulk.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/11/2025, 6:14 AM
@MGSSnake1988 - What is a Hulk ultimately other than someone who has completely lost control of their temper thus it can be argue psychology skills are more likely to be effective to help them regain control and transform back than using fists and guns.

I'd say his background counselling military vets could be a usefull tool in his belt dealing with emotional issues of a military vet who achieved the rank of General and now entered into politics when all is said and done if he can survive long enough to maybe talk him down?

However, in terms of JUST fighting even Steve wouldn't stand a chance against a Hulk, even Tony with all his toys wasn't that effective against one, at least with flight abilities and Vibranium tech absorbing kinetic energy you have additional ability to evaid and survive an encounter with a Rulk.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/11/2025, 5:42 AM
Let's phucking go Cap🫡 🇺🇸


kylo0607
kylo0607 - 2/11/2025, 6:05 AM
He's really not helping with the promotion of this film, is he.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/11/2025, 6:05 AM
I mean, it makes sense imo.

MCU Sam’s backstory is very different from 616 Sam who grew up on the streets of Harlem and had an affinity for birds but due to tragedies in his life such as the death of his parents became a respected social worker & member of his community…

It’s somewhat original to the MCU with some inspiration taken from not just 616 but the Ultimates version aesthetically and in his military background in that where he’s an agent of SHIELD.

User Comment Image

As long as the creatives involved themselves have done the research so to speak , I think it’s fine that Mackie just follows the script since he’s going to be just playing the version of Sam in that & not any comic book iteration.

Every actor has their own different way & process such as some dive deep into the comics & some don’t so I’m cool with this being his.

Anyway , that’s a real cool poster!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder