CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Anthony Mackie Talks Reshoots As A Possible Cameo SPOILER Surfaces

A great deal has been said about Captain America: Brave New World's supposed reshoots and test screenings. As of now, it's fair to say this is either much ado about nothing or a sign the movie has been completely overhauled.

In the latest issue of Empire Magazine, the MCU's new Captain America, Anthony Mackie, addressed the reports head-on.

"It wasn’t retooled at all, every Marvel movie I’ve done has done reshoots, so it’s not retooling or remaking," the actor explained. "You basically get the movie and the story you want, you edit it together, then go back and shoot a few more scenes."

It's true that every MCU movie undergoes a similar production process, though some do more reshoots than others (Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, for example, changed its ending weeks before it arrived in theaters).

Responding to these remarks, scooper @MyTimeToShineH said, "They literally changed the ending, the opening, added a new villain and another Hulk and a new post credits scene and changed a character's death."

Based on other pieces of intel that have found their way online in recent months, we believe she's referring to the fact President Ross/Red Hulk now lives, the removal of the Serpent Society, Amadeus Cho's MCU debut, and a stinger setting up a new team of heroes for Avengers: Doomsday.

In the same feature, Harrison Ford appeared to confirm Ross' survival when he teased, "I’m awaiting my new assignment, I think it’ll be fascinating to see where that character goes, if he goes anywhere" (you may recall that set photos previously pointed to the character dying).

We'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, check out some new Captain America: Brave New World stills below.

New look at ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD’



In theaters on February 14.



(via @empiremagazine) pic.twitter.com/0fnKik8Gho — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) December 19, 2024 Julius Onah on the films that inspired ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD’



“I don’t want to be that guy who says, ‘I was inspired by this thing’, and then you watch the movie, and you’re like, ‘What the [frick] were you talking about?’“



(via: @empiremagazine) pic.twitter.com/zhMULjgUGF — Captain America News (@UpdatesCAP4) December 19, 2024

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident.

He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.