CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Anthony Mackie Talks Reshoots As A Possible Cameo SPOILER Surfaces

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Anthony Mackie Talks Reshoots As A Possible Cameo SPOILER Surfaces

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie has broken his silence on reports about reshoots but one scooper has detailed some of the supposed sweeping changes made to the movie by Marvel Studios.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 19, 2024 03:12 PM EST

A great deal has been said about Captain America: Brave New World's supposed reshoots and test screenings. As of now, it's fair to say this is either much ado about nothing or a sign the movie has been completely overhauled. 

In the latest issue of Empire Magazine, the MCU's new Captain America, Anthony Mackie, addressed the reports head-on. 

"It wasn’t retooled at all, every Marvel movie I’ve done has done reshoots, so it’s not retooling or remaking," the actor explained. "You basically get the movie and the story you want, you edit it together, then go back and shoot a few more scenes."

It's true that every MCU movie undergoes a similar production process, though some do more reshoots than others (Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, for example, changed its ending weeks before it arrived in theaters). 

Responding to these remarks, scooper @MyTimeToShineH said, "They literally changed the ending, the opening, added a new villain and another Hulk and a new post credits scene and changed a character's death."

Based on other pieces of intel that have found their way online in recent months, we believe she's referring to the fact President Ross/Red Hulk now lives, the removal of the Serpent Society, Amadeus Cho's MCU debut, and a stinger setting up a new team of heroes for Avengers: Doomsday

In the same feature, Harrison Ford appeared to confirm Ross' survival when he teased, "I’m awaiting my new assignment, I think it’ll be fascinating to see where that character goes, if he goes anywhere" (you may recall that set photos previously pointed to the character dying).

We'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, check out some new Captain America: Brave New World stills below. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident.

He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Comic Book Cover Offers Detailed Look At Sam Wilson And The Falcon's Suits
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Comic Book Cover Offers Detailed Look At Sam Wilson And The Falcon's Suits
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Producer Suggests Sam Wilson Will Lead THE AVENGERS; New UK Trailer Released
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Producer Suggests Sam Wilson Will Lead THE AVENGERS; New UK Trailer Released

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bcom
bcom - 12/19/2024, 3:14 PM
Gee, I wonder who the "SPOILER" could be?.. I can't think of any character in the MCU that's green that could be related to the story of this movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/19/2024, 3:20 PM
@bcom - it’s Amadeus Cho apparently


User Comment Image
bcom
bcom - 12/19/2024, 3:26 PM
@TheVisionary25 - My mind went straight to Bruce, but I remember hearing the rumours (maybe confirmed since?) that the kid who played "Podcast" in the recent Ghostbusters movies had been cast as Amadeus Cho, so this makes sense. Given it's also a very Hulk centric movie, I wouldn't be surprised if Bruce and maybe even She-Hulk get brief cameos.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/19/2024, 3:32 PM
@bcom - it’s still rumored and I do think he’s a good choice

I think we have a better shot of Bruce showing up in this then Jen
bcom
bcom - 12/19/2024, 3:36 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Very true.
Spike101
Spike101 - 12/19/2024, 3:17 PM
Maybe the cameo is Steve Rogers, with all the reshoots they must be getting desperate.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 12/19/2024, 3:23 PM
More "educated guess" rumors that likely can't be proven right or wrong.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 12/19/2024, 3:26 PM
“I don’t want to be that guy who says, ‘I was inspired by this thing’, and then you watch the movie, and you’re like, ‘What the [frick] were you talking about?’“

I love this quote lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/19/2024, 3:27 PM
@MyCoolYoung - I know right , cracked me up lol

I’m glad he didn’t try to bullshit
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 12/19/2024, 3:29 PM
@TheVisionary25 - lol he's right on the money. I definitely watch certain films and say that which is funny because there are other films where you see inspiration and they'll say "we did our own thing" lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/19/2024, 3:31 PM
@MyCoolYoung - yep haha

I wish him luck man , his last film was well received so that gives me some hope for this.
Vigor
Vigor - 12/19/2024, 3:27 PM
Damn marvel, use who you got
Opportunity for she hulk was RIGHT THERE
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/19/2024, 3:27 PM
I mean Cho makes sense, but if they're making him a Hulk it'll be a little disappointing since it doesn't feel as earned as the comics as when he had to rely purely on brains and had to team up with heroes like Hercules as the muscle for years before getting powers.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/19/2024, 3:28 PM
Marvel Studios Captain America: Brave New World.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/19/2024, 3:30 PM
Honestly regardless of whether this movie has had extensive reshoots or not , even the possibility that it’s been essentially remade has been planted in certain people’s minds hence they have already deemed it a flop or are panicking about its quality…

Granted ,I hope it turns out well since I have liked the trailers so far but we know those can be misleading so best to take those rumors or even comments from people involved with a grain of salt.

Hopefully once we see the movie , all that BS is dispelled and it just works on its own!!.

User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/19/2024, 3:32 PM
I think they were going to have no serum Sam take down Red Trump with some help from latino falcon before the negative screenings happened
JayLemle
JayLemle - 12/19/2024, 3:36 PM
Ford is a national treasure, but I hope Feige and Co. are taking into account his age. William Hurt was 71 when he passed. "Awaiting my next assignment...?" I guess his VP could be the Plan C for the MCU moving forward. But... hopefully this is something that has been addressed. Three different actors playing Ross would be silly.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/19/2024, 3:40 PM
@JayLemle - I get yah but if you have Harrison Ford in your universe , I guess you would want to continue that as much as possible

We’ll see
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/19/2024, 3:42 PM
I definitely do think the opening was changed with Sam taking on the Serpent Society since the original had Seth Rollins and Rosa Salazar in it (idk if the former is still in this but the latter might to be)…

Perhaps they felt it wasn’t working that well or at all hence decided to bring in Giancarlo as Sidewinder to amp it up but we’ll see.

Also seems like Ross survives going by Ford’s comments which seemed like wasn’t going to be the case originally given set pics of what seemed to be a military funeral.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder